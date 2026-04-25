FPL notes: Salah injury latest

Our full Scout Notes from Liverpool v Crystal Palace are still to come but, in the meantime, here’s what Arne Slot said about Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) following the Reds’ 3-1 win.
The Egyptian exited the field just before the hour mark, seemingly clutching his hamstring.
We now face a wait to see if Salah’s Liverpool career has ended prematurely – or if there’s a chance we see him again in 2025/26.
“We don’t know. That’s the best answer I can give because if I say it might be a chance, then probably all the headlines are, ‘there might be a chance…’
“We simply don’t know but what we do know is the season is in four weeks over, so there are not a lot of games being played. We have to wait and see how his injury is and if he is able to return to play.
“What I do know about Mo is that throughout all of these years, he has taken such good care of his body that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury.
“Let’s hope for the best and that he is available in the last part [of the season].” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah