FPL notes: Salah injury latest

Our full Scout Notes from Liverpool v Crystal Palace are still to come but, in the meantime, here’s what Arne Slot said about Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) following the Reds’ 3-1 win.

The Egyptian exited the field just before the hour mark, seemingly clutching his hamstring.

We now face a wait to see if Salah’s Liverpool career has ended prematurely – or if there’s a chance we see him again in 2025/26.