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FPL notes: Doku states his Double Gameweek 36 case

5 May 2026 30 comments
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We conclude our Gameweek 35 round-up with a recap of Manchester City’s enthralling 3-3 draw at Everton, a match that could have huge ramifications on the Premier League title race.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Doku Gameweek 36

DOKU – A DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 36 DIFFERENTIAL

Two players bagged braces during this engaging, end-to-end affair on Merseyside.

One ‘double’ came from Everton’s substitute striker Thierno Barry (£5.7m), to equalise and then give his side a brief two-goal lead. The other came from City’s increasingly clinical winger, Jeremy Doku (£6.4m), breaking the deadlock and then rescuing a point in the 97th minute.

Barry only came on shortly after the hour mark, replacing Beto (£5.0m). Four minutes later, the French forward pounced on a loose Marc Guehi (£5.1m) backpass to draw Everton level. Some 13 minutes after that, he slotted home his second Opta-defined ‘big chance’ of the night to make it 3-1.

But after City quickly pulled one back straight from the restart, another moment of curling magic from Doku at the death then dealt the hosts’ European hopes a blow and gave the visitors a glimmer of hope in the title race with the points split.

Post-match, Guardiola was full of praise for his Belgian wide man, who also created a match-high four chances:

“He made a big step up with that, winning games. He is starting to be a winning player.

“He’s always been incredible but in the final third, maybe he misses the last pass, but he arrives there many times.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Now boasting four attacking returns from four successive starts, could Doku upset the template City picks ahead of Double Gameweek 36?

EVERTON CONCEDE LATE AGAIN

This was a game of two halves, in many respects.

The Toffees soaked up their visitors’ pressure reasonably well for much of a tense opening period, having just a quarter of possession, before Doku outdid them minutes before the break.

After the interval, Everton delivered a much-improved display during an open second half and were deserving of their temporary advantage.

They were outshot by 21 attempts to 14 but had six shots on target to City’s four and four Opta-defined ‘big chances’ – scoring three of them – to City’s one, ending up with a superior expected goal (xG) total.

Doku Gameweek 36

The Toffees have now shipped nine goals in four matches.

Of note is the fact that this was Everton’s third time conceding a decisive stoppage-time goal in as many fixtures, following back-to-back late losses against West Ham and Liverpool.

Good news for Palace attackers in Double Gameweek 36 – and even those who come off the bench, based on the above stat.

“We were as poor as we’ve been all season, I thought, in the first half, but much, much better in the second half.” – David Moyes

CITY’S SETTLED XI CONTINUES

With Rodri (£6.3m) missing out again through injury, and both Ruben Dias (£5.5m) and Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) still similarly sidelined, City’s relatively settled first XI continued on Merseyside.

Guardiola’s only starting line-up change from his side’s previous league outing was to deploy Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m) in the Rodri-shaped hole in central midfield. Nico O’Reilly (£5.2m) consequently returned to left-back.

The latter Nico, in such good form of late, blanked for just the second time in eight Premier League matches, despite finishing with one chance created and three shots of his own, all of them taken from inside the penalty box.

HAALAND DROPS DEEP

Further forward, Erling Haaland (£14.6m) was once again flanked by Doku and Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) with Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) in support. The City frontman got his 25th Premier League goal of the campaign, a cheeky chip to make it 3-2 after running through on goal.

Haaland has now scored in three straight league matches. However, that was his only shot on target on a night where he often dropped deep to help link up play as Guardiola’s men struggled to break Everton down.

In fact, as can be seen in the StatsBomb pass map above, Haaland’s average passing position was farther from the goalmouth than that of O’Reilly, Cherki, Doku or Semenyo.

TWO EVERTON TWEAKS

Within Everton’s ranks, there were two changes to the XI that started last weekend’s loss at West Ham. Tim Iroegbunam (£4.8m) replaced Idrissa Gueye (£5.4m) – absent through injury – and Merlin Rohl (£5.0m) made just his third league start of the season, lining up on the right wing in place of Dwight McNeil (£5.5m).

Typically a central midfield player, Rohl impressed out wide, earning an assist after his breakaway shot deflected neatly into Barry’s path in the 81st minute. He was also denied a penalty by VAR after coming together with Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) during a corner.

On the other wing, Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) unleashed a match-high four shots but ended up empty-handed, having been denied on a few promising occasions. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.2m) took three shots but all were from outside the area and wide of the mark, ending his recent run of successive attacking returns.

In terms of Everton’s frontline moving forward, whether Barry’s brace here is enough to earn him a start away to Crystal Palace on Sunday remains to be seen. 

ANOTHER GARNER ASSIST

The Toffees’ second, go-ahead goal in their mad 13-minute second-half spell came from the head of right-back Jake O’Brien (£4.9m), who registered his second attacking return in four matches.

It was a chance from a corner taken by James Garner (£5.2m), who is now up to seven assists this term. There have been four of those – plus six lots of defensive contribution (DefCon) points, which he missed on Tuesday – coming in his last eight appearances.

The only DefCon earners from this tie were Michael Keane (£4.5m), who escaped with only a yellow after a rash challenge on Doku, and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.4m), who has now hit the threshold three times in a row.

CHERKI VS SEMENYO

Elsewhere, Tuesday marked another recent instance of Cherki outshining Semenyo. 

The Frenchman fired off four shots (though only one was on target) to his teammate’s two and created two chances – one of them, a simple pass to Doku on the edge of the area, earning him an assist – to Semenyo’s one.

Semenyo’s two efforts on goal – each of them in the first half – both missed the target. One he dragged wide after he collected a rebound from Cherki’s saved shot. The other he blazed over following a Doku cross.

Over their last four Premier League matches, Cherki also comes out on top for all of total shots (17, a joint-high with Haaland among all players, to Semenyo’s 10), shots in the box (13 to Semenyo’s seven), shots on target (five vs two), ‘big chances’ (two vs zero) and chances created (14, the second-most of any player in the division, to Semenyo’s three).

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FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

30 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    The Doku trap is set.

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  2. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Senesi, Palmer and Pedro to Gyokeres, Saka and Canvot for free seem okay?

    Senesi's needed for £. Still got Hill

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Go for it

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  3. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Two free transfers. Palmer Justin to Saka Lacroix look good?

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel NOR Lacroix Van Hecke Hill
    Bruno Saka Semenyo Gross
    Haaland
    Darlow Pedro DCL Tavernier

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Very nice moves

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thank you

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    2. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      Would maybe look at a 3rd Arsenal like Saliba over over Lacroix

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks
        Definitely will bring in Saliba or Gyokeres for Burnley

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  4. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Palmer -> Saka
    DCL -> Gyokeres
    Semenyo -> Doku

    Set for the rest of the season

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      I know doku is a trap but I'm chasing in MLs anyway and he's the lowest owned of him and cherki so it's the sensible pick to potentially win those leagues

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Have you done the moves, or waiting for tonight's game etc to play out?

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  5. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which combo for this week?
    A) Cherki & Hill
    B) Semenyo & Welbeck
    C) Cherki & Welbeck -4

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      A but it's close with B

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    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Or can you bench Hill?

      Fulham are normally much better at home, quite poor away.

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  6. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Which one would you rather have / feels safer?

    A) Guehi
    B) O’Reilly

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

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    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nor

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    3. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      B all day

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  7. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Considering a few options for moves this week. Any stand out as the best?

    A: Cucu Palmer Senesi > Gab Saka Munoz
    B: Cucu Palmer Pedro > Gab Saka Gyok
    C: Cucu Palmer Justin > Gab Saka Lacroix
    D: Cucu Palmer Semenyo > Gab Saka Cherki

    Verb Darlow
    O'Reilly Cucu Senesi Hill Justin
    Bruno Semenyo Palmer Tav Gomez
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    3FT 2.2ITB

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      D

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      D

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    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

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  8. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    Pick one from each-

    Only needed for bb36-
    A Dub to Henderson
    B Hill to Munoz

    For 36 and beyond-
    1 Thiago to Welbeck
    2 Bowen to Welbeck

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

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  9. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs. One FT is locked for Palmer -> Saka. Another FT for which move?

    A: Pedro -> Richarlison
    B: Sanchez -> Henderson

    *will start Darlow if I go with A.

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  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    "In fact, as can be seen in the StatsBomb pass map above, Haaland’s average passing position was farther from the goalmouth than that of O’Reilly, Cherki, Doku or Semenyo."

    Just missing this graphic ...

    I was about to check out the average position heat map on SofaScore.

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    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.sofascore.com/football/match/everton-manchester-city/rY#id:14023930

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Doku most advanced

        But Cherki ahead of Haaland too and much more central playing either side of the 9

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  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Wilson or Bruno G?

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  12. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Fantasy world cup is going to be terrible. I expect teams like the Kiwi Islands finishing with double digit minus goal difference in the group stage

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