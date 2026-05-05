Who is suspended in FPL – and can anyone still get a yellow card ban?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we round up the players serving a ban or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 36 of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

YELLOW CARD ACCUMULATION THRESHOLDS

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Players racking up 5/10 Premier League yellow cards are no longer in danger.

Anyone amassing 15 cautions by the end of 2025/26 would have picked up a three-game ban.

However, no player can now reach the 15 mark by the end of the campaign.

In short, yellow card accumulation is no longer a worry for any Premier League player.

WHICH PLAYERS WILL SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN FPL GAMEWEEK 36?

Dan Ballard‘s (£4.7m) season is over after he received a red card for violent conduct in Gameweek 35. The Northern Ireland international became the latest player to be given his marching orders for tugging the hair of an opponent.

No other player is serving a ban, bar Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m). He hasn’t featured since November 2024 and is in the process of appealing a four-year suspension for doping.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN FPL GAMEWEEK 36

Lisandro Martinez (£4.8m) returns from a three-match suspension in Gameweek 36.