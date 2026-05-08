Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

8 May 2026 70 comments
avfc82 avfc82
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

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You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

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  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    48 mins ago

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  2. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      46 mins ago

      Is Gabriel worth 2 free transfers.
      Zero Arsenal defensive cover.

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    • Thomas Docherty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Hi Tom bit of a “meh” week for me in FPL with just 47 points.
      But let’s honest, I don’t care that much after night’s result

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    • checkit_j
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      (A) Thiago or (B) Bowen to Welbeck?

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      1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
          just now

          Thiago

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      2. J to the T
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Palmer and DCL to Saka and Welbeck for free?

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        1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
            3 mins ago

            Y

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            1. J to the T
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks. The other option is
              Semenyo and Thiago to Cherki and Gyokeres

              Which is the better play?

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        2. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          34 mins ago

          Palmer, Tavernier, Pedro > Saka, 4.6, Gyokeres?

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          1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
              1 min ago

              Why not?

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            • SIMBOBIANTHEIII
                just now

                Dependent on whether chasing or leading.
                If chasing then yes.
                But if leading then dont like gyok

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            • Doozer2008
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              34 mins ago

              Hi Tom

              Verbruggen
              O'Reilly, Gabriel, Senesi, Van Hecke (Hill)
              Cherki, Saka, Fernandes, Hinshelwood (Tavenier)
              JP, Haaland (DCL)

              Quite happy with this team.

              Only question - sell JP and buy Gyokeres?

              Thanks

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              1. theshazly
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Same dilemma about JP to Gyo

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            • theshazly
              • 3 Years
              31 mins ago

              1 FT
              3M ITB

              Team is:

              Darlow ( Dubs )
              Gabriel NOR (TC) JPVH Hill ( N.Williams )
              Saka Cherki BrunoF ( Tavernier / Ampadu )
              Haaland JP Welbeck

              Do:

              A ) JP > Gyokeres
              B ) roll and do N.Williams > Califiori next week

              Play 1 from:

              1 ) Dubs
              2 ) Darlow

              And from :

              X ) Tavernier
              Y ) Hill

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            • Atimis
              • 9 Years
              27 mins ago

              Who are you picking along Saka and Gabriel?

              1) Saliba
              2) Gyokeres

              If Gyokeres, would you just move DCL to him this week or wait?

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              1. The 12th Man
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                Probably Gyok but usure myself if bringing in this week.

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              2. JohnnyB10
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Same dilemma here. Gyok this week or wait one and play DCL…

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            • Nickyboy
              • 15 Years
              25 mins ago

              Am I right to worry about Munoz being benched?

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              1. theshazly
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes

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            • The 12th Man
              • 12 Years
              25 mins ago

              1 FT remaining with 2.7m itb

              Verbruggen
              Van Hecke,Gabriel,O'Reilly,Truffert
              Fernandes,Cherki,Saka,Gross
              Haaland,J.Pedro

              Darlow,Tavernier,DCL,Striujk

              Which option please?
              A) Roll
              B) J.Pedro > Gyokeres
              C) Tavernier > KDH and bench J. Pedro or Truffert
              D) Tavernier > Sarr (Leaves enough in the bank next week to to Pedro > Gyok.

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            • GE
              • 9 Years
              24 mins ago

              Sesko fit?

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            • The Wizard of Ozil
              • 16 Years
              21 mins ago

              Kelleher -> Henderson worth a hit on bench boost?

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            • The 12th Man
              • 12 Years
              19 mins ago

              Pick one to buy and play. Mainly a funding move.

              A) KDH
              B)Mainoo
              C) Gallagher

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              1. mr_jones
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                A

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              2. Stap
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                A

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            • mr_jones
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              Gyokeres and Eze for Palmer and Thiago?

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              1. mr_jones
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                or Option B: Saka and Welbeck

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                1. The Wizard of Ozil
                  • 16 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  B

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            • Gazwaz80
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              Rogers for one more week is sell for Saka?
              He wasn’t great last night…

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              1. Nickyboy
                • 15 Years
                just now

                I'm keeping him this week

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            • Coupes
              • 7 Years
              15 mins ago

              YOLO NOR Captain if chasing with no TC?

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              1. theshazly
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                1 FT
                3M ITB

                Team is:

                Darlow ( Dubs )
                Gabriel NOR (TC) JPVH Hill ( N.Williams )
                Saka Cherki BrunoF ( Tavernier / Ampadu )
                Haaland JP Welbeck

                Do:

                A ) JP > Gyokeres
                B ) roll and do N.Williams > Califiori next week

                Play 1 from:

                1 ) Dubs
                2 ) Darlow

                And from:

                X ) Tavernier
                Y ) Hill

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            • HarryS
              • 13 Years
              14 mins ago

              Play 1?

              A) Hill
              B) Andersen
              C) Wilson

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              1. Nickyboy
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Tough one, Wilson

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            • Johnjo
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Cheap 3rd striker (under 5.7) to play in BB?
              A) Kroupi Jr
              B) Osula

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            • theshazly
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              1 FT
              3M ITB

              Team is:

              Darlow ( Dubs )
              Gabriel NOR (TC) JPVH Hill ( N.Williams )
              Saka Cherki BrunoF ( Tavernier / Ampadu )
              Haaland JP Welbeck

              Do:

              A ) JP > Gyokeres
              B ) roll and do N.Williams > Califiori next week

              Play 1 from:

              1 ) Dubs
              2 ) Darlow

              And from:

              X ) Tavernier
              Y ) Hill

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            • CherryBoys
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Please pick two to bench other than Cucurella (and Darlow):

              Verbruggen (Darlow)
              Gabriel, NOR, Van Hecke, Senesi (Cucurella)
              Tavernier, Saka, Bruno, Cherki, Ampadu
              Haaland, Welbeck, Joao Pedro

              I am a Cherries fan so my judgement is impaired!
              Thanks.

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            • Supersonic_
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Hi chaps.

              Really dont know what to do here. Keep flip flopping. Ahead by 38 pts. ML rivals has BB though.

              Play Palmer
              Move to Saka -4
              Play Van hecke and FT next week

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