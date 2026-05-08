Guessand + Glasner on rotation: Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Oliver Glasner recorded his pre-match presser in the aftermath of Thursday’s win over Shakhtar Donetsk, with the quotes embargoed till today.

Firstly, Glasner said the Eagles emerged unscathed from the midweek game.

“This was positive. So, no injury concerns. Again, then, we’ll have a day to decide [the team].” – Oliver Glasner

Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) and Cheick Doucoure (knee/muscle/match fitness) remain out, while Evann Guessand (knee) and Borna Sosa (unspecified) didn’t recover in time to feature against Shakhtar. Guessand had been in part-training ahead of Thursday’s game, however, so may be closing in on a return.

“You could see [against Shakhtar], again, that we had good options from the bench with an impact. Let’s see who is fit. “We can’t take any risks with injuries, because we also play on Wednesday. Then we have one more day until [next] Sunday against Brentford, and then we have an entire week before Arsenal. “At the end of the season, with so many games played, playing Thursday to Wednesday, three games in six days, is really tough. We have to find the right players and we will. “Again, I don’t know exactly [how much I’ll rotate]. I could see Adam Wharton was really done at the end [on Thursday]. I could see T [Tyrick] Mitchell had a knock on his quad, was limping. I will get all the numbers. I think Ismaila Sarr was sprinting again, high numbers. Yeremy Pino worked so hard today. JP [Jean-Philippe Mateta], the same. Again, we have all the others doing well. I think it’d be wrong, and I never did this, blaming the rotation for losing against Bournemouth. We couldn’t find the focus that day, and they are all human beings. It can happen, I’ve experienced this a few times. “On Saturday, I will get all the data, talking to the medical department, talking to my staff, talking to the players, and then we will start the team that looks best for this day.” – Oliver Glasner

The Eagles could have a pivotal role to play in the title race, as they face Manchester City and Arsenal in the run-in. The match with the Gunners, indeed, comes three days before the Conference League final.

Glasner has no reservations about looking out for number one, however.