Okafor, Struijk, Gudmundsson: Leeds injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring) and Ilia Gruev (hamstring) have been joined on the Leeds United injury list by Noah Okafor (calf), who will likely miss their next two games.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36
Pascal Struijk (hip) will train individually today but the Whites are hopeful of his recovery for Monday’s match.
“I think, as the manager already mentioned last week, Gabi [Gudmundsson] will be out for this week and then we need to assess him on a daily basis, so hopefully he can be with us as soon as possible.
“Then we have got another one with Noah, who picked up a calf strain, so he will miss the next two games. We are hopeful that he will be available back for the last game. He sustained an injury after the FA Cup game in the calf. It was the right calf where he got a contusion. And, in the Burnley game, he pulled the left calf. So, likely he will be out [for] the next two games and, as I said, we are hopeful that he will be back for the last game.
“Pascal is not going to train today with us. He has a hip contusion, so [he] got a hit. He will train individually but we are hopeful that he will be available.” – Edmund Riemer, sitting in for the ill Daniel Farke
Premier League survival could be secured before a ball is kicked on Monday. But Leeds won’t take an Arsenal win over West Ham United for granted.
Instead, they’ll prepare for the match as if a result will be needed in north London.
“No, I don’t think so. I think we prepare in the best possible way. Of course, we take it however it comes but we want to be ready, whatever happens. So, we don’t want to be surprised and say, “Oh, now we need to refocus.” So, the focus will be there. We will prepare the next three training sessions. We will travel and then we’ll be ready to play on Monday evening, Monday night, for a really heated game.” – Edmund Riemer on if the order of Gameweek 35 fixtures, and the possibility of survival being secured in advance, makes it a strange dynamic