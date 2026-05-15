Ballard, Mundle, Traore: Sunderland injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Dan Ballard continues to serve a three-match ban after his Gameweek 35 red card.

Other than Romaine Mundle (hamstring), whose season is over, Regis Le Bris said on Friday that Sunderland have a fully-fit squad.

Bertrand Traore (knee) returned to training last week and could be back in the matchday squad at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, having been overlooked in Gameweek 36.