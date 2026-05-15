Ballard, Mundle, Traore: Sunderland injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

Dan Ballard continues to serve a three-match ban after his Gameweek 35 red card.
Other than Romaine Mundle (hamstring), whose season is over, Regis Le Bris said on Friday that Sunderland have a fully-fit squad.
Bertrand Traore (knee) returned to training last week and could be back in the matchday squad at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, having been overlooked in Gameweek 36.
“At the minute, we have a full group, so I had to make a decision last week.
“His trajectory was probably a bit different if you compare with Jocelin and Nilson, who were back [in the last two Gameweeks] as well. It was a re-injury for Bertrand, so probably I needed more time to be comfortable with his selection.
“I had this conversation with him yesterday, and I was clear and honest. This week, it was more consistent, I think. It’s not easy to manage a re-injury and it was a new injury for him as well. In a career, sometimes you have an ankle injury and then a re-injury, so you know exactly what is the timeline and so on. For him, with his knee, it was totally new. Because it was a re-injury, I think it was important to be a bit more cautious and this week was much, much better.” – Regis Le Bris on Bertrand Traore, via the Sunderland Echo