Hall of Famer Dan Wright’s Gameweek 37 team reveal

It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Dan Wright – who you can find here on X – has five top 10k finishes, which means he ranks 17th in our Career Hall of Fame.

GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM REVEAL

With no chips left to play, a red arrow always looked likely in Gameweek 36. Things got even worse when Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) scored against Crystal Palace, which dropped me down to an overall rank of 50k. I head into Gameweek 37 with just one free transfer.

Rotation in Gameweek 38 is also a growing concern, especially if the title race is wrapped up by then. That’s particularly important for my squad, considering I currently own six Arsenal and Manchester City players.

Because of that, I seriously considered rolling the free transfer this week. However, with only two Gameweeks remaining, I think it’s important to stay aggressive with transfers.