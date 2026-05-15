Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 37 team reveal: Tavernier out

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 37 team and transfers.

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You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

ZOPHAR’S GAMEWEEK 37 TEAM