Casemiro, Sesko, de Ligt: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick reported no new injury concerns in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

There was no update on Benjamin Sesko (shin), who has missed the last two league games.

Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains out for certain. Casemiro won’t feature, either, as his farewell appearance was at Old Trafford last weekend.

“First of all on Casemiro, it was kind of decided that last week would be his last game. So, I think that went as well as we all could have hoped, to be honest. He’s been fantastic and I’ve said a lot of things about Case, how well he’s done for me since I’ve been here and for the whole club. It was decided it was be a good time for him to finish, really.

“It just felt the right time I think, for Case, and it was decided and he was part of that as well. It was the right time. There is an element of balance, like I’ve just said, about the last game; we’re not done, the season’s not done for us. We’re really conscious of that. So, there’s a real balance between trying new things, moving forward, keep evolving, there are always games we’ll try different things in that some might notice, some people might not notice others. So, I think the biggest thing is we’re really conscious to respect this last game, what it stands for and obviously try and make the best of it for us. We want to go down there and put in a good performance and try to win the game.” – Michael Carrick