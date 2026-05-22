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FPL Gameweek 38 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

22 May 2026 33 comments
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We’ll get the Gameweek 38 team news from 13 Premier League managers on Friday as the final pre-match press conferences of 2025/26 take place.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s seven pressers, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM NEWS

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Pep Guardiola’s presser has now been moved to 1.30pm BST

MANCHESTER CITY

The first section of Pep Guardiola’s press conference was, predictably, of little use to Fantasy managers.

The outgoing City boss mostly faced questions on his legacy and his future outside of the club, with no mention of Aston Villa’s visit.

There is, however, an embargoed section to come at 10.30pm BST on Saturday evening.

LIVERPOOL

No surprise that the first question of Arne Slot’s presser concerned Mohamed Salah‘s recent comments, which many interpreted as a thinly veiled critique of the Liverpool boss.

And also unsurprisingly, Slot wouldn’t be drawn on whether the Egyptian will feature on Sunday.

“I think Mo and I have both the same interests: we want the best for this club. We want the club to be as successful as possible. We were both part of giving our fans their first league title in five years but we are also aware of this season. What we want, what he wants, what I want, is the club to be as successful as we were last season. That is where my main focus is.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah’s comments

“I never say anything about team selection, so it would be a surprise to you if I did that right now.” – Arne Slot on whether Mohamed Salah will be in the squad

On the injury front, Alisson (muscle) and Alexander Isak (unspecified) will train today.

“Ali will train with us today, so that’s a positive. Alex will train for the first time with us today, parts of what we are going to do. To a certain extent, both positive.” – Arne Slot

There was no word on Jeremie Frimpong, who, like the above two players, missed out in Gameweek 37. Nor was there any update on Wataru Endo (foot), who had hoped to play before the end of the campaign. He’s been named in the Japan squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.

CHELSEA

João Pedro and Levi Colwill both trained today, with Calum McFarlane “hopeful” that they will be fit for the trip to Sunderland.

Reece James should also be fine to feature. The recently fit-again right-back has trained after being demoted to substitute duty in midweek.

More to follow

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Dominic Solanke (hamstring) is back available, with a decision to be made on whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Roberto De Zerbi will also make a late call on the extent of James Maddison‘s involvement, with the length of his absence and Sunday’s balmy weather factors.

Xavi Simons (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain on the injury list. 

Quotes to follow

ASTON VILLA

There was not much on the injury front emerging from Unai Emery’s presser.

Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Alysson (unspecified) were the only players on the injury list, the last we heard.

Amadou Onana (calf) returned from injury in midweek.

Following Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League game and the subsequent celebrations, it sounds like we might be in for a few teamsheet surprises on Sunday…

“I will try to be serious. I will try to get the best starting 11 players and be focused on respecting the competition, but it’s not easy. Sorry, but it’s not easy!” – Unai Emery

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iroala has confirmed that everyone who was available for the Manchester City match in midweek remains so for Sunday’s game.

Ryan Christie serves the second game of a three-match ban, while we assume that Alex Jimenez is still suspended by the club.

LEEDS UNITED

Anton Stach will miss Gameweek 38 with the foot injury he sustained last weekend.

Sean Longstaff is also unavailable after undergoing hernia surgery this week.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (hamstring), Ilia Gruev (hamstring) and Noah Okafor (calf) remain out, too.

In better news, Jayden Bogle (hamstring) and Pascal Struijk (hip) are back in training.

Lesser-used loanee Facundo Buonanotte is back available, having been ineligible to face his parent club last weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

After initially sounding downbeat on Sandro Tonali‘s (hamstring) chances of featuring in Gameweek 38, Eddie Howe says the Italian midfielder “potentially” could be available.

“Yeah, potentially available, we’ll have a look again today. I don’t think it’s too serious.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (foot), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) are all still unavailable.

Anthony Gordon isn’t injured but has been unused on the Newcastle bench in the last three Gameweeks as a summer move away looks imminent. Sunday could be his farewell match – if he even gets onto the pitch.

“We don’t know at this moment whether it will be his last game. Obviously, I’ve picked a team, as I’ve said many times in the last few weeks, that’s been performing well. Anthony has come back from injury. He’s been great around the group. He’s been absolutely part of the team. There have been no issues. So, let’s see what happens.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Newcastle are one of the dozen clubs with little left to play for on the final day but Howe wants his side to continue their recent improved displays at Craven Cottage.

“I think we hope to continue the upturn in our recent performances, the upturn in our in possession play. We want to end the season on a real high. It was great to win our last home game. I think that left us all with a really great feeling. So, yeah, it’s an important match.” – Eddie Howe

WEST HAM UNITED

With the exception of Adama Traore (muscle), who looks likely to miss out again, Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed on Friday that he should have everyone available for the visit of Leeds United.

“Adama, it is going to be hard to join us, but the rest are okay. Small knocks, players to assess, but hopefully today, everybody’s going to be okay.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

SUNDERLAND

Regis Le Bris says it “might be difficult” for Omar Alderete to recover in time for Gameweek 38. The centre-back was taken off early in the win over Everton last weekend.

Chemsdine Talbi is out after picking up a minor injury in training.

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen continues to serve a three-match ban after his sending off in Gameweek 36.

On-loan striker Jonah Kusi-Asare is out with a knee problem.

Ryan Sessegnon (muscle) is back in training and could be involved, however.

EVERTON

Idrissa Gana Gueye has a “50-50” chance of being involved in Everton’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder has been sidelined since the end of April with a “slight” injury.

“[Gana] has been on the grass. I would say there’s probably a 50-50 chance that he could be involved. We’ll know a bit more once we’ve trained and seen him over the next couple of days. He’s not trained with the team, at the moment, so that would be where we’re at with him.” – David Moyes

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) and Jack Grealish (foot) both remain sidelined.

“Jarrad is making good progress, which you would expect, and moving on. Jarrad has got a programme certainly through the summer.

“We’ve looked after Jack all the time since his injury and Jack’s injury is coming on. He had quite a bad break in his foot, which has been pinned and it’s looking in good order now. The surgeon has been speaking very well about it and thinks it’s healing greatly. Normally, a player would go back to their parent club and be looked after from there but we’ll continue doing our best for Jack.” – David Moyes

David Moyes could help his old club, West Ham United, by beating Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and it sounds like he’ll not be sending out the reserves or youth products.

“Look, I’d love to keep West Ham in the league if I can do so, but it’s more important that I get Everton that top-half finish and get a few more million pounds because of our league place, which is so important as well.

“I’m not turning up with a team of kids and trying all the players to give them the opportunity to see what they can do. They’ve had that opportunity during the season to show me if I think they’re ready to play or not. So, we’re certainly going to Tottenham, focused to try and get a result.” – David Moyes

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matt Doherty (unspecified) has joined Sam Johnstone (shoulder) on the sidelines for Wolves’ trip to Burnley.

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Which final day moves would you make? Will adjust my lineup accordingly (exact funds).

    A. Lacroix -> Pedro Porro
    B. Gordon -> Szoboszlai
    C. Both moves for a -4 hit

    Dubravka
    Gabriel O’Reilly LACROIX Hill
    Bruno Saka Cherki Gross
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Raya Thiago GORDON Bijol

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Unlock the Pep article https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/05/22/pep-guardiola-confirms-hes-to-leave-man-city !

    Let's us reminisce about pep roulette over the last 10 years.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Will never forget my 1 pointer on KDB TC in a dgw where he got 0 minutes and then subbed early the next game. Was in great form and seemingly nailed.

      Good riddance, bald fraud

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    2. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      So the charges will be dropping next season, with a 20-30 point deduction likely at least. The other teams will need to up their game to make sure it isn't a cake walk for arsenal

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Imagine what Klopp could have achieved if Pep didn't have the massive advantage of the 115 charges.

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        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          57 mins ago

          Klopp did an amazing job going toe to toe with city with what, half the resources? He got absolutely everything out of that squad.

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      2. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        If that happens, Guardiola will look very bad

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        1. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          53 mins ago

          It will happen eventually - they can't stall it forever - but I'm not sure it makes pep look that bad. All the dodgy stuff was done mostly before he joined, but he benefitted from it all for sure.
          I think all the doping rumours do put pep in a bad light, and that is very rarely ever mentioned.

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          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            12 mins ago

            So rarely mentioned, that I have never heard of them.

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            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              5 mins ago

              Pep failed two drug tests for nandralone as a player in italy.

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  3. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    A'noon all. Cap choice. ML rival is 8 points ahead, we both have saka, bruno and haaland, I have mgw and he doesn't:

    A - MGW
    B - If I do Saka to Szlobo (c)
    C - If I do Saka to Enzo or Palmer (c)
    D - Bruno
    E - Haaland
    F - Other

    Ta

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  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Doku or haaland higher chance of starting?

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  5. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Harry Maguire's mum making public statements about him missing the WC squad seems like it won't help the kid. And by kid, I mean 33 year old man.

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      55 mins ago

      Not the first time. She’s an embarrassment and he should tell her to stfu - after he has shut up himself.

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Understandable that he's disappointed, because this was his last opportunity to go to a WC. But this is pretty embarrassing imo.

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    3. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Yeah, I get why he is upset, with Dan Burn, Konsa, Stones going ahead of him, but doing that has definitely burned his bridges of joining the squad if there's an injury.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        How MGW is not included yet Hendo is, is mind boggling.

        Probably one of the most gifted players we have vs pensioner who can’t get game time.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Fighting for different positions. Wharton should have been in for Henderson with Gibbs White in for Eze.

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          1. Cheeky Reijnders
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Agree.

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        2. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          If you don't have toney, play rashford as a 9 if needed, that frees up a spot for mgw. Given his g/a record he should have gone for sure. Must be gutted.

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    4. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      I wrote on here yesterday, he’s a very entitled player/person and seems he gets it from the people around him

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I think that's really harsh. He's been on the bench for utd loads of times and fully accepts it and is totally professional. He wouldn't have got a new deal if he was a problem.

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    5. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      She said two words

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  6. Bluebulls
      49 mins ago

      Hi all, just looking for advice on who to bench/start.

      Currently have 0 FT.

      Raya / Kelleher
      Gabriel, Hill, Bijol, Matheus Nunes, VVD
      Szobo, Saka, KDH, Bruno, Jaidon Anthony
      Kroupi, Haaland, Thaigo

      Hence arsenal having nothing to play for, i doubt Saka, Raya or Gabriel will start due to the UCL final.

      I am thinking of setting up like this?:

      Raya???
      Bijol, Hill, VVD
      Szobo, Bruno (C), Anthony, KDH
      Thiago, Kroupi, Haaland

      Possibly Anthony captain for a bit of fun?

      Thanks

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    • JBG
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      That English defence looks kind of shite doesn't it? Only R.James is close to world class and who even knows if he can stay fit.

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      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yup, has to be the worst defence for 50 odd years. We have been v lucky with cb's over the years, butcher, adams, rio, jt, sol but this lot are way off that level of quality.

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        1. Bolivian Seaman
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          geuhi is ok, but don't rate the others

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      2. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Not taking some of our game changers is defo a wait & see, but if I was betting my last pay cheque on the best we have available that squads got holes in it.

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      3. Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Stones has more caps than all the other defenders put together. The newbies will need to step up, quickly.

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    • g40steve
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Is the site F’d, again, keep getting orange banner when posting?

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yes

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    • Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not a yanited fan but pleased for Carrick. Deserved, but will need some investment in the summer.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Need a new LB, no.6, no.8, backup CF and a LW.

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