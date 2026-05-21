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FPL Gameweek 38 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

21 May 2026 0 comments
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It’s a busier-than-usual Thursday of press conferences, with seven Premier League managers providing us with their latest team news ahead of Gameweek 38.

This live blog will house all of the key injury updates throughout the day. Keep coming back here for the latest quotes.

Mikel Arteta is among the top-flight bosses speaking to journalists. Will he be able to offer Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses some line-up clues for Arsenal’s final-day dead rubber?

The managers of the other 13 Premier League teams should be facing the media on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 38 TEAM NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Mats Wieffer looks set to return this weekend after missing the last two Brighton matches with a niggling ankle issue.

Kaoru Mitoma had already been ruled out for the rest of the season with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 36.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Aside from that, however, Fabian Hurzeler has no other concerns for the visit of Manchester United.

“No new injury concerns, so that’s positive.

“Mats Wieffer is an option to come back, and all the other players, they are available.” – Fabian Hurzeler

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