Pep Guardiola confirms he’s to leave Man City

In news that doesn’t come as a huge shock, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he’s to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The long-time City boss will step down after the Gameweek 38 visit of Aston Villa.

He will, however, continue his relationship with the City Football Group, taking up a role as a ‘Global Ambassador’.

“Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.” – An extract from Pep Guardiola’s farewell message, which can be read in full here

Guardiola, who will end 10 years at the club, speaks to the media at 12.30pm BST today. You’ll be able to find all the relevant quotes – which will hopefully include some team news hints! – in our live team news blog.

There’s no official word on a successor but Enzo Maresca has been widely rumoured to return to City this summer.