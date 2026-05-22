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Kamara, Onana, mass rotation: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

22 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Unai Emery didn’t give much away on Aston Villa’s injury situation.

Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Alysson (unspecified) were the only players sidelined, the last we heard.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana (calf) returned from injury in midweek.

Following Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League game and the subsequent celebrations, it sounds like we might be in for a few teamsheet surprises on Sunday…

“I will try to be serious. I will try to get the best starting 11 players and be focused on respecting the competition, but it’s not easy. Sorry, but it’s not easy!” – Unai Emery

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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