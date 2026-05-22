Kamara, Onana, mass rotation: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Unai Emery didn’t give much away on Aston Villa’s injury situation.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Alysson (unspecified) were the only players sidelined, the last we heard.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana (calf) returned from injury in midweek.

Following Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League game and the subsequent celebrations, it sounds like we might be in for a few teamsheet surprises on Sunday…