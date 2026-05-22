Salah, Isak, Frimpong: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

Unsurprisingly, the first question of Arne Slot’s Friday press conference concerned Mohamed Salah‘s recent comments, which many interpreted as a thinly veiled critique of the Liverpool boss.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

And also unsurprisingly, Slot wouldn’t be drawn on whether the Egyptian will feature on Sunday.

“I think Mo and I have both the same interests: we want the best for this club. We want the club to be as successful as possible. We were both part of giving our fans their first league title in five years but we are also aware of this season. What we want, what he wants, what I want, is the club to be as successful as we were last season. That is where my main focus is.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah’s comments

“I never say anything about team selection, so it would be a surprise to you if I did that right now.” – Arne Slot on whether Mohamed Salah will be in the squad

On the injury front, Alisson (muscle) and Alexander Isak (unspecified) will train today.

“Ali will train with us today, so that’s a positive. Alex will train for the first time with us today, parts of what we are going to do. To a certain extent, both positive.” – Arne Slot

There was no word on Jeremie Frimpong, who, like the above two players, missed out in Gameweek 37. Nor was there any update on Wataru Endo (foot), who had hoped to play before the end of the campaign. He’s been named in the Japan squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) remain out.