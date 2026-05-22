Tonali, Gordon, Livramento: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

After initially sounding downbeat on Sandro Tonali‘s (hamstring) chances of featuring in Gameweek 38, Eddie Howe says the Newcastle United midfielder “potentially” could take part.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

“Yeah, potentially available, we’ll have a look again today. I don’t think it’s too serious.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

Joelinton (thigh), Lewis Miley (foot), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (thigh) and Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) are still unavailable.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon isn’t injured but has been unused on the last three Newcastle benches, as a summer move away looks imminent. Sunday could be his farewell match – if he even gets onto the pitch.

“We don’t know at this moment whether it will be his last game. Obviously, I’ve picked a team, as I’ve said many times in the last few weeks, that’s been performing well. Anthony has come back from injury. He’s been great around the group. He’s been absolutely part of the team. There have been no issues. So, let’s see what happens.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon

Newcastle are one of the dozen clubs with little left to play for on the final day. But Howe wants his side to continue their recent improved displays at Craven Cottage.