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Wieffer, Mitoma, Webster: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

22 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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According to Thursday’s press conference, Mats Wieffer looks set to return for Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, after missing the last two matches with a niggling ankle issue.

Kaoru Mitoma had already been ruled out for the season with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 36.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Aside from that, however, Fabian Hurzeler has no other concerns for the visit of Manchester United.

“No new injury concerns, so that’s positive.

“Mats Wieffer is an option to come back, and all the other players, they are available.” – Fabian Hurzeler

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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