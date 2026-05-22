Wieffer, Mitoma, Webster: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 38

According to Thursday’s press conference, Mats Wieffer looks set to return for Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, after missing the last two matches with a niggling ankle issue.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 38

Kaoru Mitoma had already been ruled out for the season with the hamstring injury he sustained in Gameweek 36.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are long-term absentees.

Aside from that, however, Fabian Hurzeler has no other concerns for the visit of Manchester United.