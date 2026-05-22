Pro Pundits - Zophar

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 38 team reveal: Pedro out?

22 May 2026 0 comments
zøphar zøphar
Share:

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 38 team and transfers.

Don’t forget to sign up for the Members-only articles, tools and features to give yourself the best chance of a successful final Gameweek!

You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

My team

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.