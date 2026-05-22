Gameweek 38 differential punts + who will rotate? FPL Q&A

Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, answering your burning questions. He shares his opinion on the best Gameweek 38 differential punts and the likelihood of players being rotated.

You can read his Gameweek 38 team reveal here.

Q: Punt suggestions for people who are chasing 10/20/30 points. How likely is it that players like Gabriel Magalhaes and Nico O’Reilly get rested, and is there any merit to taking hits for more nailed players who have something to play for?

Q: Which managers do you think will rotate?



Q: Which of the most highly owned players are likely to be left out of the final Gameweek squads?

(via Brosstan, Panda07 and NZREDS)

A: Possible rotation seems to be the main topic of contention for this week’s Q&A, so let’s address that first.

As you can see below in terms of teams with ‘something to play for’ (via Fusion Sim), it’s only the race for the European positions (i.e., 6th-8th) and the battle to avoid relegation between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at stake.

So, it’s unlikely that Liverpool, Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Sunderland, Brentford, West Ham and Spurs rotate. Does that make them the best teams to target for your transfers in? Not necessarily, as FPL points potential can sometimes be better when both teams are ‘on the beach’.

That being said, it does likely mean that your assets from the aforementioned teams are all likely to start.

Let’s address Manchester City and Arsenal picks first, as most FPL managers are likely tripled up on these two teams already.

Arsenal

Arteta did not give anything away in his presser but what we do know is that David Raya (£6.2m), Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and William Saliba (£6.3m) trained individually, away from the main group on Thursday. They could all very likely start on Sunday, but of the trio, I think Saka and Saliba could still be rested. Noni Madueke (£6.8m) didn’t even come on against Burnley, so I think it makes sense to give him some minutes against Palace while preserving their star player, Saka, for a late cameo. Raya has already got the Golden Glove locked down but he is still chasing the record for most clean sheets by an Arsenal goalkeeper in a single season.

Will Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) start? I’m not sure, as we could see Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) or even Kai Havertz (£7.3m) lead the line. Either way, I don’t see that being a high-scoring fixture for the Gunners. I think I would look to move on my Arsenal attackers with free transfers, if available, and definitely not buy anyone. I’d sell Saka before Gyokeres, though.

Manchester City

With Man City, it’s likely to be Pep Guardiola’s last game in charge. At the time of writing, the Spaniard has not confirmed it, but I expect him to do so in today’s press conference. The squad will likely want to send him off on a high note and it is also the first occasion that City are opening their new stand, which will house 7,000 additional fans at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) does have the World Cup to look forward to over the summer, so could he be rested? It’s possible, but I think he starts with maybe an early substitution. I think Phil Foden (£8.0m) will start, so that could put Rayan Cherki’s (£6.6m) minutes in doubt. Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) is a bit more difficult to predict, similar to Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m).

That game also has the potential to be a high-scoring one, with Villa still hungover from the midweek Europa League win. I think I would lean towards keeping Haaland and O’Reilly, but moving on Cherki and Semenyo.

Aston Villa

Expect mass rotation – obvious sells or benchings. But if you’re reading this, you already know that.

Manchester United

I think Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) all start. Casemiro (£5.9m) will miss out, as already stated by Michael Carrick, and no one really owns anyone else.

Liverpool

The Reds will likely go full strength, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) to start. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), too, depending on Arne Slot’s press conference today.

There aren’t many other highly owned assets I can think of. Maybe Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m)? He should start.

In terms of taking hits for the final day, I’m not a fan, especially if you’re ‘guessing’ rotation rather than reacting to a team leak, of which there should be plenty. Use your bench as much as possible; random stuff happens in Gameweek 38.

Q: The differential XI… how could you Free Hit your way above mini-league rivals who have six Arsenal/City players?

(Scout user: Chip Fat)

A: Now the more fun question – which players should you be buying? Let’s try to build a Free Hit XI for Gameweek 38.

Defence

I think the West Ham and Spurs defences are the only ones I’d want to invest in with a free transfer this week. Both Pedro Porro (£5.2m) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m) come with an attacking upside.

John Stones (£5.4m) is likely to start, given it’s his last game for Manchester City.

Midfield

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m) is top amongst midfielders for big chances over the last six Gameweeks, and with Casemiro rested, Brighton should score a few goals.

One last hurrah for the FPL King? Salah is a decent captaincy option as well, though I actually prefer Hinshelwood.

Burnley’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers could be fun, with neither team wanting to finish bottom. I would have preferred Zian Flemming (£5.3m) but I like the forward alternatives more, so I’ll go with Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m).

As for Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m), Forest showed against United that they have little interest in defending anymore, but on their own patch, they should still score a few goals against a Bournemouth side that is in the bottom five for xGC in away matches.

Forwards

Richarlison (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) are both on penalties, play 90 minutes and are crucial to their sides’ hopes of avoiding relegation.

William Osula (£5.5m) is in the top three for xG over the last six Gameweeks, and with Marco Silva’s departure imminent, the game at Craven Cottage could throw up goals.

That’s a wrap for the 2025/26 FPL season.

I have enjoyed writing these articles for you every Gameweek, and I hope you have found them useful. I hope to see you back again in a few months.

Have a great summer!