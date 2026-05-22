Pro Pundits - Zophar

Gameweek 38 differential punts + who will rotate? FPL Q&A

22 May 2026 55 comments
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Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Q&A, answering your burning questions. He shares his opinion on the best Gameweek 38 differential punts and the likelihood of players being rotated.

You can read his Gameweek 38 team reveal here.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: DC magnets + Bench Boost 1 buy Isak

Q: Punt suggestions for people who are chasing 10/20/30 points. How likely is it that players like Gabriel Magalhaes and Nico O’Reilly get rested, and is there any merit to taking hits for more nailed players who have something to play for?

Q: Which managers do you think will rotate?

Q: Which of the most highly owned players are likely to be left out of the final Gameweek squads?

FPL notes: Saka scores again + Arteta goes unchanged

(via Brosstan, Panda07 and NZREDS)

A: Possible rotation seems to be the main topic of contention for this week’s Q&A, so let’s address that first.

As you can see below in terms of teams with ‘something to play for’ (via Fusion Sim), it’s only the race for the European positions (i.e., 6th-8th) and the battle to avoid relegation between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at stake. 

So, it’s unlikely that Liverpool, Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Sunderland, Brentford, West Ham and Spurs rotate. Does that make them the best teams to target for your transfers in? Not necessarily, as FPL points potential can sometimes be better when both teams are ‘on the beach’. 

That being said, it does likely mean that your assets from the aforementioned teams are all likely to start. 

Let’s address Manchester City and Arsenal picks first, as most FPL managers are likely tripled up on these two teams already.

Arsenal

Arteta did not give anything away in his presser but what we do know is that David Raya (£6.2m), Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) and William Saliba (£6.3m) trained individually, away from the main group on Thursday. They could all very likely start on Sunday, but of the trio, I think Saka and Saliba could still be rested. Noni Madueke (£6.8m) didn’t even come on against Burnley, so I think it makes sense to give him some minutes against Palace while preserving their star player, Saka, for a late cameo. Raya has already got the Golden Glove locked down but he is still chasing the record for most clean sheets by an Arsenal goalkeeper in a single season. 

Will Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) start? I’m not sure, as we could see Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m) or even Kai Havertz (£7.3m) lead the line. Either way, I don’t see that being a high-scoring fixture for the Gunners. I think I would look to move on my Arsenal attackers with free transfers, if available, and definitely not buy anyone. I’d sell Saka before Gyokeres, though. 

Manchester City 

With Man City, it’s likely to be Pep Guardiola’s last game in charge. At the time of writing, the Spaniard has not confirmed it, but I expect him to do so in today’s press conference. The squad will likely want to send him off on a high note and it is also the first occasion that City are opening their new stand, which will house 7,000 additional fans at the Etihad. 

Erling Haaland (£14.7m) does have the World Cup to look forward to over the summer, so could he be rested? It’s possible, but I think he starts with maybe an early substitution. I think Phil Foden (£8.0m) will start, so that could put Rayan Cherki’s (£6.6m) minutes in doubt. Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) is a bit more difficult to predict, similar to Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m).

That game also has the potential to be a high-scoring one, with Villa still hungover from the midweek Europa League win. I think I would lean towards keeping Haaland and O’Reilly, but moving on Cherki and Semenyo.  

Aston Villa

Expect mass rotation – obvious sells or benchings. But if you’re reading this, you already know that.

Manchester United

I think Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m), Matheus Cunha (£8.1m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) all start. Casemiro (£5.9m) will miss out, as already stated by Michael Carrick, and no one really owns anyone else.

Liverpool

The Reds will likely go full strength, with Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) to start. Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), too, depending on Arne Slot’s press conference today. 

There aren’t many other highly owned assets I can think of. Maybe Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m)? He should start. 

In terms of taking hits for the final day, I’m not a fan, especially if you’re ‘guessing’ rotation rather than reacting to a team leak, of which there should be plenty. Use your bench as much as possible; random stuff happens in Gameweek 38. 

Q: The differential XI… how could you Free Hit your way above mini-league rivals who have six Arsenal/City players?

(Scout user: Chip Fat)

A: Now the more fun question – which players should you be buying? Let’s try to build a Free Hit XI for Gameweek 38.

Defence

I think the West Ham and Spurs defences are the only ones I’d want to invest in with a free transfer this week. Both Pedro Porro (£5.2m) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m) come with an attacking upside.

John Stones (£5.4m) is likely to start, given it’s his last game for Manchester City.

Midfield

Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m) is top amongst midfielders for big chances over the last six Gameweeks, and with Casemiro rested, Brighton should score a few goals.

One last hurrah for the FPL King? Salah is a decent captaincy option as well, though I actually prefer Hinshelwood.

Burnley’s fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers could be fun, with neither team wanting to finish bottom. I would have preferred Zian Flemming (£5.3m) but I like the forward alternatives more, so I’ll go with Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m).

As for Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m), Forest showed against United that they have little interest in defending anymore, but on their own patch, they should still score a few goals against a Bournemouth side that is in the bottom five for xGC in away matches.

Forwards

Richarlison (£6.4m) and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) are both on penalties, play 90 minutes and are crucial to their sides’ hopes of avoiding relegation.

William Osula (£5.5m) is in the top three for xG over the last six Gameweeks, and with Marco Silva’s departure imminent, the game at Craven Cottage could throw up goals.

That’s a wrap for the 2025/26 FPL season.

I have enjoyed writing these articles for you every Gameweek, and I hope you have found them useful. I hope to see you back again in a few months.

Have a great summer!

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    2 more days before everything ends, juhuuu...

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      At least it's a tournament summer!

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  2. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Good morning! Here are the remaining 13 press conference times for Gameweek 38:

    9am - Slot (LIV)
    9.30am - Howe (NEW)
    10.30am - Moyes (EVE)
    12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)
    1pm - Iraola (BOU), Edwards (WOL)
    1.30pm - McFarlane (CHE), Silva (FUL), Farke (LEE), Le Bris (SUN), De Zerbi (TOT), Nuno (WHU)
    2pm - Emery (AVL)

    Times in BST and come from Sky Sports.

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      So one last time
      I need to be the one who takes you home
      One more time
      I promise after that, I'll let you go
      Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart, babe
      All I really care is you wake up in my arms
      One last time
      I need to be the one who takes you home, yeah
      One last time
      I need to be the one who takes you home.

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  3. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Can someone explain why Henderson is going to the WC??

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Apparently for leadership qualities and pep talk.

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    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Realistically, U don't need more than 20 players in a WC squad. The 6 others are just there to make up the numbers. Henderson going fir the pep talks

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    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      They took Tom Heaton for vibes last time, not part of the squad. Don't understand why they don't do the same with Henderson and take someone who could change a game, like Wharton with a through ball, Palmer with a goal outside the box or Foden with a jink past someone.

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    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      German humor.

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    5. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      EXPERIENCE.

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  4. McSwegan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours ago

    Frontline is Gyok, Haaland, JP.

    Mids Saka, Bruno F, Gross, Tav, Semeno

    1FT. 0.3. Who is the biggest fire to put out? Chasing rival has Thiago instead of JP and KDH in place of Tav. So cover is the best thing to do here?

    A) Saka > KDH or someone else
    B? Gyok (assuming JP may play?) > Thiago

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      52 mins ago

      I like A with MGW

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      1. McSwegan
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. A possibility. I am torn between the playing safe (by covering) and players like MGW who look to have a greater upside. I will more than likely have to play two Bournemouth as well. Gyok might get more minutes than Saka, so I think he is the one to target.

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Safest cap pick this gw? Bruno?

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      He'll play...

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yeah he should have got way more points last gw

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    3. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yes.

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  6. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    It’s downward dog isn’t it?

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    1. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      anything with dog gets my vote.

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  7. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Temperatures in the UK will reach 27 degrees today, that's too much for us feeble reprobates haha

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Nice, 36 here

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    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Especially us gingers

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  8. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    What a legend the Zoph-meister-General has been.

    Easily the best pro pundit content on Scout.

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    1. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      Much appreciated. enjoy the summer!

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  9. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Top three trade in targets for this week?
    A. MGW
    B. Richarlison
    C. Szoboz
    D. Osula
    E. Kroupi Jr
    F. Enzo

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    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I did Pedro to Rich

      Tempted to do Tav to Szoboz or MGW for -4

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  10. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Verb
    NOR Gab Saliba
    Sarr Saka Cherki Bruno
    Rich Haaland DCL

    Darlow Hill Van Hecke Tav,

    35 points ahead. ML rival has similar but KDH and Bruno G. Worth taking a -4 to cover those or doing a -4 for MGW or just hold?

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No hit, you might end up starting the three on your bench for Gab Saka Cherki?

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  11. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I just need to know which player scores the most points this game week so I can bring him in with my 1FT?

    Raya
    Gab NOR Hill
    Bruno Saka Semenyo GroB
    Haaland Thiago DCL
    Darlow Tav Justin PVH

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Anderson

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      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yeah like him a lot but I’m more concerned about my defence this week

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Mavrapanos?

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          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            That’s a great shout but I have DCL….

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  12. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Cheers for answering my question (as best as we can) Zoph!

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    1. zøphar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      pleasure mate, have a great summer!

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    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I didn't ask my question but he answered it anyway - thanks zøphar.
      Roll on the World Cup, C'mon NZ!

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  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    transfer this season?

    Darlow
    Saka Bruno Cherki MGW Trossard
    Haaland Pedro

    Sub: Verbruggen Welbeck

    The ones I’m chasing 10 points hasn’t MGW, Trossard, Pedro and Darlow

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      *Last transfer

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  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    JP > Kroupi, Taty or Flemming?

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    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      That’s tough, Taty looked lively and has a lot to play for

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  15. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Play(if no team news)

    A Tross
    B rayan

    Cheers

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      A, think he’ll start?

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  16. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is a -4 or -8 mad? 20k, 18 off 10k so probably not likely to reach that unless i get really lucky

    Darlow
    Gabriel NOR Truffert
    Scott Semenyo Bruno Saka
    Gyok Haaland Welbeck

    1FT 0.3 ITB

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Don’t see any upside in taking hits here, just run with it.

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      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Agree

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  17. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best option here? I'm chasing.

    A) Trossard -> Semenyo
    B) DCL -> Bowen
    C) Saka -> Palmer
    D) Saka & Pedro -> Salah(c) & Taty (-4)

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, O'Reilly, Hill
    Bruno, Saka, Trossard, Hinshelwood
    Haaland(c), Pedro, DCL

    Darlow, Tavernier, Van Hecke, Justin
    Bank 2.3m, 1FT

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      A makes no sense, title over and. It’s could heavily rotate.
      C also makes little sense as Palmer is garbage/unfit these days.

      Only B makes good sense

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B

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  18. Nozzer7474
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Currently have a 30 point lead in league. Have 1 FT and 0.5 ITB Few rotation risks I feel.

    Raya
    Diouf / Guehi / Gabriel
    Le Fee / Gros / B.Fernandes / Semenyo / Wilson
    Haaland / Bowen

    Darlow / Thiago / Munoz / Saliba

    Looking at either Semenyo, Wilson or Thiago as the transfer. Any advice on which to sell please.

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  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Start Darlow or Verbruggen?

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    1. Naatie
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      you should rename your team to FFS Community FC lol

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m on Darlow at the moment

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Verbruggen imo...

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  20. GW38 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    GW38 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/pWNQ-_EghkHR
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    GW37 clean sheet results:
    ARS: 62% ✅
    MCI: 42% ❌
    EVE: 40% ❌
    MNU: 37% ❌
    BRE: 35% ❌
    FUL: 31% ❌
    CHE: 29% ❌
    BHA: 27% ❌
    NEW: 26% ❌
    LIV: 24% ❌
    LEE: 21% ✅
    AST: 20% ❌
    SUN: 20% ❌
    WOL: 20% ❌
    TOT: 18% ❌
    BOU: 17% ❌
    CRY: 17% ❌
    WHU: 17% ❌
    NFO: 14% ❌
    BUR: 5% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 46.6% (up from 45.4% on the previous GW)

    GW38 clean sheet odds:
    MCI: 36%
    ARS: 34%
    CHE: 33%
    TOT: 33%
    WHU: 33%
    LIV: 29%
    BHA: 28%
    BOU: 27%
    BUR: 26%
    NEW: 26%
    WOL: 24%
    FUL: 22%
    EVE: 20%
    SUN: 20%
    CRY: 18%
    LEE: 18%
    NFO: 18%
    MNU: 17%
    BRE: 15%
    AST: 8%
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    GW38 clean sheet % from market odds:
    MCI: 33%
    ARS: 32%
    TOT: 32%
    WHU: 30%
    CHE: 29%
    LIV: 26%
    BUR: 25%
    BHA: 24%
    BOU: 24%
    NEW: 23%
    WOL: 22%
    FUL: 19%
    EVE: 18%
    SUN: 18%
    NFO: 17%
    LEE: 16%
    CRY: 15%
    BRE: 13%
    MNU: 13%
    AST: 6%
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 50% (up from 48.8% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 19*
    Man City: 16
    Crystal Palace: 12
    Bournemouth: 11
    Everton: 11
    Sunderland: 11
    Brentford: 10
    Brighton: 10
    Liverpool: 10
    Aston Villa: 9
    Chelsea: 9
    Nottingham Forest: 9
    Fulham: 8
    Leeds: 8*
    Newcastle: 8
    Spurs: 8
    Man Utd: 7
    West Ham: 6
    Burnley: 4
    Wolves: 4

    *team kept a clean sheet in GW37

    Good luck for the final GW of the season 🙂

    G

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Txs G-Whizz.
      No point in hoping for cs this gw - attacking defenders is where it is at. Mavro, Porro, VVD etc

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