FPL

Erik Ibsen crowned 2025/26 FPL champion

24 May 2026 13 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Erik Ibsen has been crowned the 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches, but using LiveFPL, we know that Erik has finished comfortably clear of the chasing pack.

OVERALL RANKINGS

Erik, in his first-ever Fantasy campaign, becomes the first debutant to win FPL in a decade.

An excellent final-day score of 74 (after bonus but before any post-deadline tweaks) saw him actually extend his lead over the managers behind him to, as it stands, 36 points.

Gameweek 38 transfers in of Jarrod Bowen and Pedro Porro paid dividends, as did captaining Bruno Fernandes.

Erik has been at the summit of FPL since Gameweek 29, and inside the top 1k since Gameweek 15.

The Dane’s nearest rival before the deadline, Steve Connor, had a torrid afternoon, dropping from 2nd to 7th after a score of 44.

Third place after Gameweek 37, Luka Orlutan, scored the same and dipped out of the overall top 10.

Ian Foster and Ivan Peula have the podium places for now, although post-full-time Opta tweaks could change that.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE

The top three of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league look to have remained unchanged.

Andreas Veggeland has stretched their lead at the top as Jack Chapman, who took a -8 hit, couldn’t claw back any ground.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS MINI-LEAGUE

The Fantasy Football Scout Members league is much tighter!

Again, the top three remain unchanged – as things stand.

But only two points separate Edward Bell and Alex Le Brun, ahead of any late Opta tweaks.

Congratulations to all our winners! Stay tuned for RedLightning’s next round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.

13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The_FF_King
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Can’t find any Arsenal coverage lifting trophy on any of sky sports channels?

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I can't find my team in top 300k anymore.

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  2. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Congrats to the current winner! Happy to be the next one 😉

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    1. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      imagine being top of 13m worldwide players in your very first season. I remember being 97th in my very first season in December (about year 2000) before reality kicked in !

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      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        just now

        2008/9 season, I just checked

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    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Check out his gameweek history
      No hits & held first place since gw29
      In his first season of playing .

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Blows the mind!

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  3. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Bowen has been tormenting me for the last 2 seasons in GW38....last year, he prevented me from being in the top 100k when I chose Saka over him....this year he prevented me from top 25k and also costed me the top place in my ML (my rival captained him)

    Just don't know what I have done to him....he just hates me

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  4. Moon Dog
      12 mins ago

      Anyone got a good GW1 draft yet?

      Will Rayan be nailed on for Liverpool? Is Stach good value at 6.5m?

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      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Osula & Kroupi ones to target
        Plus Coventry players
        Hull City to be the whipping boys
        Chelsea dark horses with no European football & new manager .

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        1. Moon Dog
            1 min ago

            Definitely targetting Hull!

            According to expected points, they were the 2nd worst team in the Championship. Massive overperformance!
            https://x.com/OptaJoe/status/2058162336259596705?s=20

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      2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Quite an enjoyable last day of FPL

        Commiserations to all those naive enough to think betting against the best player in world football was a bright idea.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          21 times, 21 times Bruno Fernandessss
          21 times, 21times I sayyyy

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Funnily enough don't even think he got out of 2nd gear today

            Warra player

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