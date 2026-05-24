Erik Ibsen crowned 2025/26 FPL champion

Erik Ibsen has been crowned the 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion.

FPL has yet to update after this afternoon’s matches, but using LiveFPL, we know that Erik has finished comfortably clear of the chasing pack.

OVERALL RANKINGS

Erik, in his first-ever Fantasy campaign, becomes the first debutant to win FPL in a decade.

An excellent final-day score of 74 (after bonus but before any post-deadline tweaks) saw him actually extend his lead over the managers behind him to, as it stands, 36 points.

Gameweek 38 transfers in of Jarrod Bowen and Pedro Porro paid dividends, as did captaining Bruno Fernandes.

Erik has been at the summit of FPL since Gameweek 29, and inside the top 1k since Gameweek 15.

The Dane’s nearest rival before the deadline, Steve Connor, had a torrid afternoon, dropping from 2nd to 7th after a score of 44.

Third place after Gameweek 37, Luka Orlutan, scored the same and dipped out of the overall top 10.

Ian Foster and Ivan Peula have the podium places for now, although post-full-time Opta tweaks could change that.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MINI-LEAGUE

The top three of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league look to have remained unchanged.

Andreas Veggeland has stretched their lead at the top as Jack Chapman, who took a -8 hit, couldn’t claw back any ground.

FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT MEMBERS MINI-LEAGUE

The Fantasy Football Scout Members league is much tighter!

Again, the top three remain unchanged – as things stand.

But only two points separate Edward Bell and Alex Le Brun, ahead of any late Opta tweaks.

Congratulations to all our winners! Stay tuned for RedLightning’s next round-up for a more detailed summary of these and other community leagues and cups.