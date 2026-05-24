FPL Gameweek 38: All the goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s Gameweek 38 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

A reminder that the FPL scores could still be updated well into Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.

READ MORE: Erik Ibsen crowned 2025/26 FPL champion

GAMEWEEK 38: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 38: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

PLAYERS – CHANCES CREATED (CC)

PLAYERS – OPTA EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT (XGI)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page: