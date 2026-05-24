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FPL Gameweek 38: All the goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

24 May 2026 24 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s Gameweek 38 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

A reminder that the FPL scores could still be updated well into Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday morning.

GAMEWEEK 38: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 38: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

PLAYERS – CHANCES CREATED (CC)

PLAYERS – OPTA EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT (XGI)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

West Ham United3 – 0Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 0Everton
Sunderland2 – 1Chelsea
Nottingham Forest1 – 1Bournemouth
Manchester City1 – 2Aston Villa
Liverpool1 – 1Brentford
Fulham2 – 0Newcastle United
Crystal Palace1 – 2Arsenal
Burnley1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 3Manchester United
24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Cannot believe I won my mini league by 4 points! Making up a 70+ deficit in 2 Game weeks!

    Bowen captaincy gamble paid off!

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    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      51 mins ago

      That is impressive, I closed a 60 point gap to 30 before bonus.. thanks to WH and Bruno.
      if i hadnt messed up last weeks FH, what could have been.

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        My bench boost last week and 27 point swing this GW made it happen! So happy.

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        1. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          45 mins ago

          I'll take a provisional 2nd place in both my mini leagues and a possible sub 75k rank.

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  2. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thank you Bowen and Bruno for keeping my red arrow small.... 1 and 2 pointers all round for the rest of them

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  3. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Gutted to get only 44 today and finish with a red arrow down to 45K. Went too maverick in captaining Szoboszlai, and wasn’t maverick enough to take a hit to get Bowen or Porto in.

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  4. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Arsenal winning the league coinciding with my best ever finish of 18k this season. What a season it's been! Enjoy the summer and the world cup everyone.

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    1. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Nice!! Enjoy your summer.

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  5. Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What WC fantasy game is everyone playing. Have no idea which one if any to jump into?

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      Fan Team game. Basically it's the same as FPL with a couple of interesting tweaks. I can't be bothered trying to navigate the FIFA game as I seem to recall that it was a bit annoying last time...

      https://www.fanteam.com/fantasy/participate/1114210

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      1. Bigbars
        • 15 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ta, I'll take a gander later. appreciated !

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  6. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    End of the FPL season summed up by a -4 for Richarlison(C) and Rayan...instead of Bowen (C) and MGW...went for one last hail mary...ffs

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  7. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Other than Bruno, a full team blank! Who would have thought Ampadu would be my other highest player scoring 3 points. Littered with with 2’s and 1’s. Thanks for a good season and all the advice over the season team!

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  8. Maddi Son
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Has anybody ever lost their mini league on the last Gameweek of the season? After being top for months? To make things worse, the transfers I made 2 minutes before the deadline cost me the league. When I hit confirm, it just buffered for a minute or 2 and I had no idea if it went through or not. The extra salt in the wound was reading comments of people saying their transfers didn't go through when the site crashed. Then the final salt and vinegar on the cake was Foden's goal being disallowed. If it stood, I would've won my ML.

    It's 100% my own fault but what bothers me most, is that a game affects me this much. I'm a logical person so I'll put things into perspective, but then it hits me like a wave again. I feel like a proper saddo writing this so you don't need to tell me that, but if anyone understands it will probably be someone on here. I'm 100% going back to playing for fun next season, I never used to be like this. Differential picks and just trusting your gut every week for the win.

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    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not sad at all.. we all feel your pain and can probably share similar stories of woe over the years.. its the good and the bad about the game that draws us back every year. But there comes a point where the fun dwindles. I moan as much as the next person, but I try not to dwell on it too much as it can eat you up. One benefit for me is one of my mini leagues is both GW winners and season winners, so keeps you engaged even when times are hard.

      Step back from the game for a few months, enjoy your summer and give it another crack next season. I'll probably not concern myself about FPL until a few weeks before the first GW where i'll have a new sense of encouragement.... he says lol

      Life's too short.. Enjoy it

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      1. Maddi Son
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Appreciate the words mate, I'll get over it. I love the world cup more than anything so that's what I'm trying to look forward to.

        See ya next season.

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        1. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Defo.. Ditto also !

          Regardless what anyone says, football is a game, and by extension so is FPL. All the research, stats, analytics, xg in the world... mean nowt as the game doesn't follow these rules. some days it follows trends, some days its random. You can only predict so much, but for example, without the leaks, who would have predicted some of the line ups that came out today.
          Like life, We can only control so much, so much is out of our control. We just hope for the best.

          Roll on the World Cup, French Open, Wimbledon etc to distract us into other avenues.. I think as we have less knowledge or connection with World Cup players other than the main ones, there may be more fun in the randomness of that. But I'll get over the FPL heartache soon... We all will.

          Maybe we need an FPL anonymous support group to compartmentalise and digest the seasons efforts.

          Only Annoyance I have is the time zones for games. I love watching random countries in the World Cup, just cos they're, maybe a bit more difficult this time around.

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Chin up mate, happened to me today too no thanks to a Watkins’s brace and having a full team blank less Bruno - I’d like to say it’s only a game but hits us hard so can definitely relate

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      1. Maddi Son
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ugh brutal isn't it. Doesn't help when you've got mates who really rub it in. Think unsportsmanlike and then times that by about 10. The group chat is archived at the moment haha, aint reading that sh*t for a few weeks at least.

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        1. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          just now

          One reason i stepped away from WhatsApp. Easier than just muting gloating and annoying personalities. Some just dont know how to have some decorum about themselves.

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    3. Cheeky Reijnders
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      There's always going to be disappointment in many aspects of our lives. It's a matter of perspective, as to how you deal with it. Sport is sport, a game for those of us that don't participate anymore. Treat it as such, and enjoy the marginal gains when they happen. Focus on the small wins rather than the grand hope and expectation. Be well, and enjoy the summer

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  9. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Congrats to Bruno- most assists ever in a season, good nudge that considering playing under Amorim OPP etc

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  10. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bowen finishing as 6th highest scoring player is mind boggling

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Defcons galore

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