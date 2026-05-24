Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 38

24 May 2026 207 comments
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One would expect, after ticking off nine months of mortal existence across 38 Gameweeks, to be overtaken by some sort of emotion on the final day of the season.

The top-two bosses had their Instagram moments a week early: black jumpers in front of cameras, the one in grey trousers more animated than his Catalan counterpart, the celebration police mostly perfunctory in their disapprobation.

Mind how you celebrate Fantasy success, as well. ’42 from six, any good?’ might see one tarred and feathered but a hard-won green arrow, all the better if through luck than skill, you’re one of our own.

In my jumble-sale jumper world, something was missing this season. Colour me old-fashioned but the appeal of the Fantasy game to begin with is not merely the social aspect but the thrill of feeling a connection to the action on the grass; my virtual Kevin De Bruyne knocking in another improbable goal during his salad days in Manchester — six years ago if memory serves — was the same as your Kevin, and it was absolutely thrilling. Might not have Sky on the box but FPL brought you every goal, and hands up if you miss the endless Agueroooooo comments now more than they annoyed you at the time?

A rose-coloured paean to the old days this isn’t, though. It’s a rumination on what we’ve had, what has changed, and why so many of us have double-digit numbers next to our names. It is a Discord comment on the ratio of trolls to RMTs and some proper hubris about the value of the FFS community. It’s me not blaming DefCons for my Fantasy ennui this season, though I dearly miss the thrill of a Cresswell or a Baines or an Alexander-Arnold in the backline, real high-ceilinged stuff, the lower floors of yore favouring unicorns over ubiquity.

What I’m trying to tease out here, from beneath my own perplexity of a campaign, is that despite this Fantasy game having been repeatedly ‘ruined’ — by a surfeit of chips, apocalyptically named defensive points, change — we are here, week in, week out, red arrows or green. Simon and Lateriser have put it far more eloquently than I but the game and this community are a welcome constant, and I reckon it would take more than another All Out Attack chip to shutter our clubhouse for good.

A Preamble without Mark’s byline was never going to be the same but it’s been my love of the game motivating these musings just as it was Mr Sutherns’s — who, I’m pleased to note, is comfortably ahead of me in the points. A heartfelt thank you for indulging me.

Special thanks to Sheffield Wednesday and TM for posting price changes, and to everyone who commented below the line. 1-0 to the DZ.

See you in August.

207 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    36 mins ago

    Took a -8 to get Saka and Gyokeres out (taking a hit for a player you took a hit to bring in is always fun) and didn’t even go halfway to solve my problems. Gabriel, Cherki, Haaland and Doku with van Hecke coming in for one of them. (F)lemming better haul…

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  2. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Still can't believe Lacroix was benched, can't trust anyone these days...

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    1. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I need him or Gabriel to play otherwise im down to 10 men

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      1. threeputt
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Those ships have sailed without an injury I'm afraid.....

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    2. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Despite Glasner hating to rotate I think Lacroix out was always going to happen with Richards out, which also tells me he is out for the final on weds as well 🙁

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  3. thegaffer82
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    It looks like most of us have a depleted line up, so hopefully shouldn’t be too damaging to OR today.
    It’s been a massive struggle to get inside the top 100k for me this year, so I just hope that I can hold inside that (71k right now). Only have 2 defenders playing and need gabby to come on to make it 3 DFers. The rest of my team all playing and a punt on Salah Captain.
    Good luck everyone!

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    1. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      just now

      most of my ML rivals seem to have mustered a likely 11, I'm top but not that far clear, nails to the quick !

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  4. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else getting orange banners two different messages on posting & refreshing, sites terrible!

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Constantly

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      After every post I get info of that post having failed. It hasn't for these 2-3 days.

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    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      They are aware of the issue, so hopefully a fix is in the pipeline.

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  5. thegaffer82
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    The lesson learnt from today to take into next season is that having plenty of transfers in the back pocket is absolutely more valuable than making luxury transfers in GW’s 35/36/37.

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    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      Why? Lots of today’s were unknown. Having transfers doesn’t help much

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    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      The big lesson is to not bother playing and just enjoy the football.

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    3. threeputt
      • 16 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'll add to my neverending list of notes lol, one of ML rivals had 3 left however and seems a wise decision

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    4. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Well, I had 4 FTs and still managed to start a benched player...
      But it's a good point overall, agreed.

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    5. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Well depends on how your luxury transfers do.

      I got Saka on GW37 and was happy with the double digit haul

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  6. Utopsis
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Had I known Rogers was out, wouldn't taken a hit for Szobo.

    So it's Szobo vs 4 points!

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Would've *

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  7. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Solo Sauce for one last time!

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  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    23 mins ago

    This will teach me never to leave BB to last GW of the season.

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  9. el polako
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thank God it’s over.
    Need a break.

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    1. Utopsis
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      World Cup FF? 🙂

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      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nah,
        Will watch it but not fantasy involvement.

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It'll be a nightmare to try and watch never mind play a fantasy game with the kickoff times. Starting to appreciate how overseas players of FPL must feel

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  10. Monklane
    • 16 Years
    18 mins ago

    Please God, no.

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  11. MrZ
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    So bringing big flat track bully Gyoko was a mistake after all...

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      models pooed the bed a bit on this one and Saka albeit to a slightly lesser extent

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Well only because Arteta bizarrely decided to bench him, despite not starting last game either

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  12. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Salah fail, too early?

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ignore me - thought it was halftime when checking scores, too used to them starting at 3 haha

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  13. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    30C at Forest ground

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  14. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Come on Everton

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