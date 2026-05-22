Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser: Gameweek 38 tips + why I love playing FPL!

22 May 2026 91 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
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In his latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser picks out a good final day team to buy players from, before writing a love letter to the game we play.

FPL 2025/26 first draft team reveals: Triple Forest, Everton + Chelsea Gameweek 31 players

For us managers, this weekend is the final roll of the dice, just like it’s the end for Pep Guardiola and his 10 years at Manchester City.

That makes me think that their home game against Aston Villa will be one to target from an FPL perspective. Highly motivated to give the most important person in their entire history a proper send-off, they face a team that won the Europa League on Wednesday and will likely be ‘on the beach’.

Therefore, it’s a difficult moment for managers who want to zag the zig of an Erling Haaland (£14.7m) captaincy. That said, Pep is unreliable, and we can only guess what type of team he’ll put out. So try to be around social media on Sunday, if possible, in case early news comes through.

PICKING CHERRIES

FPL notes: Kroupi praise, Tavernier update + 4

In terms of reliable punts to take, I understand why going for West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion attackers might be attractive. At home, they all have an ideal ‘motivated team vs beach team’ situation.

Yet, outside of these, the one team I really like is Bournemouth. Okay, going away to Nottingham Forest can be tough, but I was genuinely surprised by the amount of space they afforded Manchester United last week, allowing Bryan Mbeumo (£8.3m) to accumulate 2.21 expected goals (xG).

Bournemouth, in my opinion, are a highly functional team, fresh from a top performance against Man City. They sit third for xG across the last six matches, and I don’t mind purchasing their attackers at all.

Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.7m) is the one who has my spidey senses tingling, as he ticks the important boxes of motivation, penalties, a good team, and some exceptional individual form. If you’re shopping in the midfield bracket, I think I prefer Rayan (£5.4m) over Marcus Tavernier (£5.3m) now that Kroupi seems to have penalty duties.

Everything about Sunday feels a bit ambiguous. My general advice is to wait until near the deadline, but lock your team half an hour in advance, as there could be a fair few last-minute transfers.

WHY I LOVE FPL

Lateriser: Gameweek 38 advice + why I love playing FPL

From a personal perspective, it has been another below-par season for me. I don’t really see myself as a top-level FPL manager anymore, but that hasn’t dwindled my love for the game at all.

I love doing written and video content for you guys, and I love being a part of this amazing community. It still amazes me that just by virtue of being passionate about this silly game, which is mostly heartbreak in the chase for one moment of dopamine, I’ve found a second ‘profession’ and access to so many beautiful people and stories.

Over the last few underperforming campaigns, I’ve been led to a very stark and real observation about our relationship with FPL.

Now I talk purely to those of us whose moods are massively affected by outcomes that aren’t in our control, amongst competition that is getting smarter by the day. The game shouldn’t affect us for long spans of time, if at all, and we need to recalibrate such a relationship if it isn’t the healthiest.

The last couple of years have tested me on a personal level, and that has made me appreciate the FPL community even more.

No matter how deep the shade of my red arrow is, I always love to problem-solve and think of the next optimistic move I can make when chatting with my friends and pod partners Zophar and Pras. It is something I ALWAYS look forward to.

STAYING OPTIMISTIC

My last three armbands have gone to Nico O’Reilly (£5.3m) as a normal captain, O’Reilly as a Triple Captain, and then the benched Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m). It really hasn’t worked out, but I’m still as optimistic as ever.

I have very conveniently adjusted my FPL goals, in the hope that all my good variance will eventually gather for one overdue generational season that completes a hat-trick of finishes inside the top 100.

It allows me to play my own game. And, while the trend towards analytics keeps growing (which I don’t ignore), I realise that I still love to base my decisions on the eye test, and what I read about clubs from a ‘footballing’ point of view. First and foremost, I am a football fan. That drives my love for FPL and not vice versa.

THE END OF 2025/26

Lateriser: Gameweek 38 advice + why I love playing FPL 1

My last word here is that, while the last couple of years have been personally tough, they’ve made me notice the value of FPL and its wonderful community.

We must never forget the bigger picture because, at the end of the day, FPL is a game that’s supposed to give us an escape from the general challenges of life. Let’s treat it exactly that way.

A game that makes us meet silly, like-minded people from all over the world, with whom we share our bizarre ideas and forge bonds over a nice beverage. The pain and frustration of red arrows are not worth feeling bad about.

I’m no Roy Keane when it comes to celebrations. In fact, I’m the anti-Roy Keane. Celebrate your victories, honour your hauls and blame all that has gone wrong to variance.

See you next season. From someone who loves the game as much as you do, have a delightful summer!

91 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. CaptMidnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    You, Zoph and Pras have made one of the best FPL pods out there. I absolutely love you guys. I've also had a terrible season and I have to admit it's probably bothered me more than it should. But yes, it is just a game, a game that is harder than ever to play well. Together, we will climb this crazy mountain.

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Such a lovely article. Thank you, LR. One of the few CCs who apologises for bad FPL advice and who is honest enough to be willing to admit that they are no longer at an elite level.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Was just thinking the same - very humble.

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    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Backhanded compliment.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Every chance he could have a stormer next season if he keeps his instincts undiluted. It's there somewhere deep inside him.

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  3. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Captain semenyo or bruno? Bruno more routes to points but brighton better defense than villa

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      I'm quite likely transferring Semenyo out - what's your thinking on considering him as a captaincy pick?

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      1. Conners
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        (I'd go Bruno for the minutes security and superior form).

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      2. Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Staying loyal to my strategy. Captain a good player against a team thats has conceded 3 or more times 3 goals or more at home. That usually indicates that is a bad defense. And playing away from home they defend even worse. Brighton has only conceded this situation 1 time compared to villa 3 times. Plus brighton are at home. Plus they are without casemiro. Plus is guardiola last game.

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        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          Sounds reasonable provided he gets the minutes.

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      3. Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Last sir alex ferguson was a 4-4 result.

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        1. Meta12345
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Last SAF game

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Deffo Bruno

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  4. Steavn8k
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    So I'm defending a 13 point lead in my mini league, and prob. gonna use my one FT to transfer out Pedro. Rival has DCL, so question is whether to go to him to defend, or rather attack through Kroupi, Richarlison or Bowen?

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    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Attack

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  5. Big Nick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Great write up, we all love the game despite the ups and downs!
    I still think of you as a top manager despite recent results and the fpl Wire is the best pod out there. It's always nice to hear different perspectives and your more risky calls are always a nice touch because you always have good reasoning behind them regardless of results. Thank you for all the things you give to the community and may all your arrows turn green next season!

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  6. leebraybrook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Great perspective. We go again!

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  7. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Nice article. LR can be smug when things go his way but he’s a great FPL manager and seems a very nice guy

    Analytics and DEFCONs are making the game a bit of a slog. I wish something could change, we all enjoyed FPL before these things were prevalent in the game

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  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Which one would you pick, for Sunday?

    Pope
    [TAA]
    Hall
    Maguire
    Shaw
    Garner
    Wharton
    Gibbs White
    Palmer
    Welbeck
    Foden

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      If he starts, Foden

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      MGW

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  9. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    5 points ahead in the ML. 2nd has almost the same team as mine except I have Mosquera + Van Hecke while he has Gabriel + Saliba. With potential rotations coming for Arsenal, surely I keep the lead and win the £5000? Will help fund my liquor supply for a good number of months.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      £5000 for winning an FPL mini-league? Jeezussss

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Everyone had to chip in £250. The winner would win the total amount collected.

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        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Are you Wall Street stockbrokers?

          That’s a ridiculous stake for an FPL league.

          I’ve probably just chomped hard on the bait but there poeple who can’t feed their families

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      2. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Don’t believe a word he says

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 41 mins ago

          Sure, "The Bandit".

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      must practice moderation

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  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Raya----Darlow
    Gabriel-O'Reilly-Sensi----Van Hecke-Struijk
    Saka-Palmer-BrunoF-KDH-Cherki
    Haaland-DCL----Welbz

    A - Welbz to Kroupi sit Cherki
    B - Welbz to Bowen sit Cherki
    C - Cherki to Szobo
    D - Something better

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    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      I’m happy to start Welbeck this week.. so I’d go C of those options

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I have had 2 GWs in a row with Sensi and DCL on my bench

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    2. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      D - Start Welbz, then sell DCL to Kroupi and bench KDH.

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  11. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Is j. Pedro likely to start?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes - returned to training and Europe on the line

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Thanks mate

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  12. Saka Punch
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Wilson ->

    A) Szoboszlai

    B) Enzo

    Cheers

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A

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  13. Headless
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Lovely article. Thank you

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  14. #1 Arne Engels Fan
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Some really strange ones in Scout's predicted XI's this week

    Raya starting over Kepa
    Ugarte starting over Mount
    Foden + Bernardo in a deep midfield 2

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I thought Kepa would start too but Raya is on for the Arsenal clean sheet record

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        for the Arsenal CS record, not overall PL one

        I doubt Raya or even anyone on the Arsenal staff gives a flying F about that in all honesty

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        1. chilli con kone
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Arteta is a freak and loves clean sheets so expect he does know. Agree it probably doesn’t make much of a difference though but something

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Far too much at stake to risk Raya 6 days before CL final just so the marketing team have a "All-time Arsenal CS record" graphic to throw up on Insta

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  15. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Which of these keepers start in your opinion?

    Scraping the barrel in a big draft league but cash prize on the line

    Kepa
    Weiss
    Vicario
    Trafford

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Kepa + Weiss both start

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  16. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    I have no idea what the hell I'm going to do this GW.

    All I really want is a West Ham and Everton win on Sunday.

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I’m entirely dependant on leaks. Otherwise will have to just go Mavropanos and Bowen

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Lmao this sums me up perfectly.

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  17. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Will try and wait for leaks, but assuming i miss it / we don't get any, based on probability of starting would you:

    A) Cherki -> Enzo
    B) Gyokeres -> Bowen
    C) Gyokeres -> Richarlison

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    1. Maddi Son
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I like B.

      I think form will go out the window tomorrow for Bowen, defo see him getting something.

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  18. Maddi Son
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    LR said his spidey senses are tingling for Kroupi, but mine are tingling for 3, 4 or maybe even 5 templatey players to be dropped on Sunday. I know we all feel this, but it seems like most are just sleepwalking into this weekend and hoping that their bench does the job.

    I own Saka, Trossard & Cherki and I think it's a realistic scenario that none of them play. If any of the other template Arsenal or City players are dropped as too, then suddenly I'm not even fielding 11 players. Excuse the corniness, but is anyone else thinking that fortune might favour the brave in this last gameweek? I'm 8 points ahead in my Mini League, and it feels insane to transfer out Saka & Trossard for a -4 hit (especially when he owns both too) but I'm seriously considering it. I think Szobo & MGW have a decent chance of covering that hit, and it should guarantee that I field 11.

    Just wondering if anyone else is thinking along the same lines, or if this is just classic overthinking from me.

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd definitely agree. Arsenal especially is a complete unknown. It's very possible Arteta rests the entire XI and many of us are tripled up.

      Cherki however and City in general I'd see no reason to think they won't go full strength. Last home game of the season and Pep's last dance.

      Hits however are a gamble which could backfire, too. Let's say you replace Saka with MGW - both blank but one plays 20 mins and the other plays 90. You've lost 3 points with no chance of making them back over the next few games like you would normally

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      1. Maddi Son
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeah that's a fair point.

        Maybe I'll just do Trossard to Szobo and pray.

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  19. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Move for this team:

    Raya (Kelleher)
    Gabriel-Tarkowski-O'Reilly (Keane-Justin)
    Fernandes-Cherki-Gross-KDH (Stach***)
    Haaland-Thiago-Bowen

    A: Stach -> Hinshelwood
    B: Stach -> Rayan
    C: Stach -> Anthony
    D: Stach -> Ngumoha
    E: Stach -> Le Fee
    F: Stach -> Summerville
    G: Other?

    0.6 million in bank, 1 FT

    Will bench Thiago or Cherki or even transfer Cherki out for a -4.

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I like A. I think Cherki could do well tbh providing he starts. Deffo don't -4

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thank you.

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  20. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    32 - Bowen (last 5 home games)
    30 - Bruno (last 5 away games)
    30 - MGW (last 5 home games)
    28 - Haaland (last 5 home games)

    This is my rationale behind captaining Bowen!

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Compelling argument, I can see the reasoning more if you're chasing too

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    2. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Sorry that should be 30 for Haaland

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        And 34 for Bowen

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          You get the point tho... Bowen has scored more in the last 5 home games.

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          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I do, it's a good argument with their fixture and time of difficulty. Could be worth a punt mate more so if you're chasing I think though as status quo will be Haaland I suspect

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            1. estheblessed
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              I am chasing 20 points down. Fingers crossed West Ham go for it!

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              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Yeah I see your reasoning for it, he's capable and looking at those numbers could be a savvy selection - Good luck mate

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  21. MSODON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Lovely article Pranil, so important to always remember the bigger picture of life

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  22. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Sorry for the long one folks, please advise if you can. Defending a 40 point lead in work league. 2FT & 0.2ITB.
    Raya
    Gabriel Justin O'Reilley
    Bruno Saka Cherki Bruno G
    Welbeck Haaland DCL
    (Verbruggen-Wilson-Van Hecke-Munoz)
    A. Bruno G - Anderson (nearest rival has him also)
    B. Munoz - Porro (& play Porro in place of Justin)
    C. Both of above
    D. Do I need to Shift Saka or upgrade Verburggen in case Raya doesn't play?
    E. Anything else please

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    1. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Mate you are safe with 40 points buffer!

      But for the sake of it... C

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I'm capable of a shocker ha ha. Would you not do Verb - Arizzabalaga in case Raya rested or shift shift Saka on?

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think your bench covers it...

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          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, no need to do anything crazy.

      40 points is more than enough gap.

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Thanks for the vote of confidence. Do you have any transfer advice at all or anything from above would be greatly appreciated

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Do A and ship Saka to Palmer if you can afford it.

          I feel like he has a point to prove vs Sunderland after being snubbed out of the England squad.

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          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Good shout there tbf mate. Yeah he definitely does. Thank you

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  23. FCSB
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Start:

    1. Darlow (whu)
    2. Verbruggen (MUN)

    Thanks

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    1. Danstoke82
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      2

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I think both concede tbh. Maybe Darlow but close

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  24. Danstoke82
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Am chasing in my cash ML. About 30 points off top. Which move?

    A) DCL + Thiago > Bowen + Richarlison -4
    B) one FT on one of Bowen or Richarlison

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

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    2. Maddi Son
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      From those choices I'd say A.

      Have you considered a Man City differential captain at all? 30 points is a big gap for just one GW, and I think that game has goalfest written all over it. Pep's last game vs an Aston Villa team on the beach. If I was 30pts behind, I would just send it on either Foden(c) or Doku(c) but that's just me. Maybe your rivals team is very different idk.

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  25. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    The rest of the Prem are probably never going to have a better chance, in our lifetime, to relegate one of the big six than they have this weekend.

    Relegating Spurs could have seismic repercussions.

    West Ham next season will probably still be in a relegation fight, but Spurs in the Prem under De Zerbi could be resurgent. If they go down it could potentially be years before they come back up and, by then, in a much weakened state.

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    1. Herger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      You’ve sold it to me. I’m in

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    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Totally agree, there would be some big departures if they did go down

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    3. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      It all depends on both Everton and West Ham winning. Nothing else will do.

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Im here for it!

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          I would not be opposed to see it happen tbh.

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          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            I don't think they'll be resurgent. We heard this at the start of this season regards Frank and yet here we are. They have massive off field problems and need a monster summer window to even be pushing the top half

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  26. NZREDS
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Wholesome article!

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  27. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    So now they decide that Celtic should NOT have been awarded a penalty against Motherwell which must really be like rubbing salt in Hearts already smarting wounds.

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Hard to say if it would have mattered or not. Celtic needed to win the game either way vs Hearts, I think only by a goal more than they did anyway? But you cant know how Celtic-Hearts would have panned out if they needed a win by a certain margain. All ifs and buts. Hearts only needed a point in either scenario to be sure and they didnt get it

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  28. Osfezt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    FPL wire is something I look forward to and listen to every single week! Can proudly say I have been following it since the fall 2020, and it makes me so happy to see the camaraderie between you, Zophar and Pras. It's a safe space when the arrow is red and it's a source of success when the arrow is green. Thank you for this article LR!

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