Awards

FPL Team of the Season: The final run-off vote

29 May 2026 6 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We’ve got just one final poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

In past years, we have canvassed your votes in each position – as we have been doing over the last week – and then decided on the formation ourselves. This has, for example, resulted in us making subjective calls between a fifth midfielder and a third forward.

But in the last few seasons, we have effectively given you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it.

This comes in the form of a run-off vote.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

  • David Raya
  • Gabriel Magalhaes
  • Nico O’Reilly
  • Marcos Senesi
  • Bruno Fernandes
  • Antoine Semenyo
  • Erling Haaland

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the list below were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 23:59 BST on Sunday 31 May.

TEAM OF THE SEASON: THE FINAL RUN-OFF VOTE

For a recap of their credentials, check out the links below:

6 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    I am assuming, given the fulsome beard, Thiago will be captain?

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    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Bruno with the fulsome teeth and Haaland with the fulsome nose will captain in home fixtures and vice captain in away fixtures.due to their clubs rotating home and away.

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Haaland forehead - oversized? Offensive?

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Gnonto linked with Freiburg, five Serie A clubs, Brentford and Everton! Surely Spurs could use him too?

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    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      No A-League teams?

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        They’re all building a war-chest for Milner!

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