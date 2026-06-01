Who won our latest FFS Members Cup final?

The final and third-place playoff for our latest FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 38, where the final four Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were competing for a £300 prize fund.

A tournament for Chief Scout subscribers, this is independent of those you can see on the official FPL website.

We can now reveal the results.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

FINAL

Name Score Final Rank Name Score Final Rank UpminsterTrainman 40 89,507th vs Manshizzle 33 1,211,371st

Congratulations belong to Martin John – UpminsterTrainman – for overcoming Manshizzle (Manish Madhav) in a low-scoring final.

His steep Gameweek 38 red arrow dented any dreams of a top 50k finish, ending 89,507th worldwide. However, even more prestigious is the honour of being Members Cup champion, right?

The chaos of last-day team news forced both into a four-point hit. UpminsterTrainman sold Bukayo Saka, Rayan Cherki and Nico O’Reilly for Dominik Szoboszlai, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol, whereas Manshizzle ditched Saka and Erling Haaland for Omar Marmoush and Viktor Gyokeres.

What ultimately swung the match was their only non-Bruno Fernandes returnee: Jarrod Bowen’s 12 points, versus Antoine Semenyo’s six.

Furthermore, the unlucky Manshizzle (finishing at 1.21m) had to witness both his captain (Marmoush) and vice (O’Reilly) miss out entirely. At least the new champion was able to double Szoboszlai’s two points into four.

THIRD / FOURTH PLACE PLAY-OFF

Name Score Final Rank Name Score Final Rank Team Dependant 45 584,058th vs J Aravind 60 76,012nd

Meanwhile, J Aravind won the battle for third place because he avoided a points hit, had 11 participating players and benefited from Semenyo’s goal, unlike Team Dependant.

Both captained Mohamed Salah’s assist, also receiving joy from Fernandes and Bowen.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Members Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualified for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, and the winner of the tie was whoever had the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie would progress.

PRIZES

The prizes for this cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

The winners of these should email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prizes.