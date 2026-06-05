Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Tom Freeman’s team reveal

In this article, Tom Freeman – who came 368th in UCL Fantasy this year and has five top 1k FPL finishes – reveals his current team for Round 1 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.
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CHIP STRATEGY
Due to the short format, getting off to a good start in World Cup Fantasy is critical.
Because of that, I’m likely to use a chip in each round of the group stage:
- Round 1: Maximum Captain
- Round 2: 12th Man (Vinicius Junior v Haiti)
- Round 3: Wildcard (with squad rotation expected, this chip is locked!)
- Round of 16/32: Qualification Booster/Mystery Booster
This approach means that I can treat Rounds 1 and 2 independently.
WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT
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