Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Tom Freeman’s team reveal

In this article, Tom Freeman – who came 368th in UCL Fantasy this year and has five top 1k FPL finishes – reveals his current team for Round 1 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

CHIP STRATEGY

Due to the short format, getting off to a good start in World Cup Fantasy is critical.

Because of that, I’m likely to use a chip in each round of the group stage:

Round 1: Maximum Captain

Maximum Captain Round 2: 12th Man (Vinicius Junior v Haiti)

12th Man (Vinicius Junior v Haiti) Round 3: Wildcard (with squad rotation expected, this chip is locked!)

Wildcard (with squad rotation expected, this chip is locked!) Round of 16/32: Qualification Booster/Mystery Booster

This approach means that I can treat Rounds 1 and 2 independently.

WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT