Team Reveals

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Tom Freeman’s team reveal

5 June 2026 4 comments
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In this article, Tom Freeman – who came 368th in UCL Fantasy this year and has five top 1k FPL finishes – reveals his current team for Round 1 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026.

CHIP STRATEGY

FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026: first draft + chip strategy 1

Due to the short format, getting off to a good start in World Cup Fantasy is critical.

Because of that, I’m likely to use a chip in each round of the group stage:

  • Round 1: Maximum Captain
  • Round 2: 12th Man (Vinicius Junior v Haiti)
  • Round 3: Wildcard (with squad rotation expected, this chip is locked!)
  • Round of 16/32: Qualification Booster/Mystery Booster

This approach means that I can treat Rounds 1 and 2 independently.

WORLD CUP FANTASY DRAFT

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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4 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Must say I like this draft and strategy

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      You’re not allowed to copy, sorry! It’s Tom’s team.

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  2. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Some good picks. Not sold on Canada to keep a cleansheet v Bosnia & Herzogovina or Equador to keep a cleansheet v Ivory Coast?

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I can’t see Equador keeping a clean sheet against Ivory Coast either

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