Team Reveals

FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 team reveal: 6 Scouting Bonus picks

8 June 2026 10 comments
Tom Hadley Tom Hadley
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The start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away now – and managers are starting to get closer to finalising their Fantasy teams for the official FIFA game.

In this article, Tom Hadley – who finished in the top 2.5k in Euro Fantasy 2024 – shares his current draft, planned Round 2 transfers and thoughts around the ‘Scouting Bonus’.

I am at a point now where I’m very settled with my team and just tweaking maybe one or two things once all the friendlies have played out.

CHIP THOUGHTS

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Is the Mystery Booster unmasked? 1

The team I have made is purely based around a Round 3 Wildcard, which I believe is the most logical play in the group stages.

There is a great possibility that a lot of the big teams will have qualified for the knockouts by that stage and rotation could be heavy.

So, I’d Wildcard into those remaining teams with everything still to play for! 

CHASING THE SCOUTING BONUS

Scouting Bonus tracker: See which World Cup Fantasy picks are close to 5% 1

The structure I am going with is one thing I’m aiming not to change: four Scouting Bonus assets across the backline and two players further forward also eligible for the bonus. I’m really aiming to keep a balance between the higher owned big hitters and the potential Scouting Bonus assets.

I believe the biggest value from the Scouting Bonus comes from the defensive assets. They have no other bonuses available, unlike midfielders (tackles/key passes) and forwards (shots on target), and no bonus points like in FPL.

However, one clean sheet with Scouting Bonus and you’re looking at an easy nine-pointer. 

ROUND 1 TEAM REVEAL

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    i was looking at Irak's results and they rarely concede a ton of goals, including the recent 1-1 against Spain.

    are we overstating Haaland's potential, compounded by his dismal performance in the recent friendly?

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      This was not Spain best line up. And I do hear you. Good to think about BBC

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  2. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    So I know you can change captains each day which shouldn’t them make a difference to vice captain but don’t need to change that each day also? Or put on someone on the lastatchday?

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't skip changing captain if you think you'll rely on a big name captain in a few matchdays. You've nothing to lose and a cheap defender could get you a cleansheet and attacking returns. You've nothing to lose and can always change to your preferred captain choice a few days later.

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  3. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Saliba starting for France.

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  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    I know nothing about Oyarbazal of Spain. Is he a good goal scorer? Worth bringing in?

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    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      You should know about him as he scored the winning goal in the Euro 2024 final against England !!

      But as a proven goalscorer Oyarzabal is a smart pick:
      Expected starter as Spain's central striker in Luis de la Fuente's 4-3-3 system
      High minutes likelihood - against Cape Verde (making their first-ever World Cup appearance
      Spain's starters should play substantial time
      Penalty/box presence - as the focal point of Spain's attack, he'll get the most direct scoring chances
      Lower injury risk compared to Spain's explosive wingers

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    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      He is good. Very good in qualifiers.

      https://www.transfermarkt.com/mikel-oyarzabal/nationalmannschaft/spieler/351478/verein_id/3375

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks mate

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  5. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    J. Timber OUT of the World Cup. Geertruida drafted in as his replacement.

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