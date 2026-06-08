FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2026 team reveal: 6 Scouting Bonus picks

The start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is just days away now – and managers are starting to get closer to finalising their Fantasy teams for the official FIFA game.

In this article, Tom Hadley – who finished in the top 2.5k in Euro Fantasy 2024 – shares his current draft, planned Round 2 transfers and thoughts around the ‘Scouting Bonus’.

I am at a point now where I’m very settled with my team and just tweaking maybe one or two things once all the friendlies have played out.

CHIP THOUGHTS

The team I have made is purely based around a Round 3 Wildcard, which I believe is the most logical play in the group stages.

There is a great possibility that a lot of the big teams will have qualified for the knockouts by that stage and rotation could be heavy.

So, I’d Wildcard into those remaining teams with everything still to play for!

CHASING THE SCOUTING BONUS

The structure I am going with is one thing I’m aiming not to change: four Scouting Bonus assets across the backline and two players further forward also eligible for the bonus. I’m really aiming to keep a balance between the higher owned big hitters and the potential Scouting Bonus assets.

I believe the biggest value from the Scouting Bonus comes from the defensive assets. They have no other bonuses available, unlike midfielders (tackles/key passes) and forwards (shots on target), and no bonus points like in FPL.

However, one clean sheet with Scouting Bonus and you’re looking at an easy nine-pointer.

ROUND 1 TEAM REVEAL