Canada v Bosnia-Herzegovina: Dzeko a sub, Crepeau starts

After Mexico got the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway on Thursday, we’re about to see another one of this summer’s co-hosts in action.

Canada kick off proceedings in Group B with a match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium.

It all gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jesse Marsch has to do without his star player, Alphonso Davies ($4.9m), this evening. A hamstring injury rendered him unavailable for selection.

Despite it being known that Davies wouldn’t feature, the Bayern Munich defender still features in 4.2% of FIFA World Cup Fantasy squads.

There is one Canuck who is more widely owned: Maxine Crepeau ($4.0m).

The budget goalkeeper finds himself in 4.8% of Fantasy teams, so he qualifies for Scouting Bonus.

Forward Jonathan David ($7.0m) is the only other Canadian player who has an ownership of over 1%. He starts up top this evening.

The only two members of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s squad owned by 1% of managers or more are both substitutes.

Uncapped $3.5m goalkeeper Mladen Jurkas was never going to start but the omission of 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) is more notable, although he had missed both pre-tournament friendlies.

LINE-UPS

Canada XI: Crepeau, Laryea, Cornelius, De Fougerolles, Johnston, Millar, Eustaquio, Koné, Buchanan, Oluwaseyi, J David.

Subs: St Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Bombito, Davies, Sigur, Choiniere, Shaffelburg, Ahmed, Osorio, Saliba, Nelson, Larin, P David.

Bosnia-Herzegovina XI: Vasilj, Kolasinac, Muharemovic, Katic, Dedic, Memic, Tahirovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic, Lukic, Demirovic.

Subs: Jurkas, Ziomislic, Mujakic, Hadzikadunic, Radeljic, Malic, Gigovic, Sunjic, Hadziahmetovic, Burnic, Alajlbegovic, Mahmic, Bazdar, Dzeko, Tabakovic.