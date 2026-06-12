Dugout Discussion

Canada v Bosnia-Herzegovina: Dzeko a sub, Crepeau starts

12 June 2026 14 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After Mexico got the 2026 FIFA World Cup underway on Thursday, we’re about to see another one of this summer’s co-hosts in action.

Canada kick off proceedings in Group B with a match against Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium.

It all gets underway at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jesse Marsch has to do without his star player, Alphonso Davies ($4.9m), this evening. A hamstring injury rendered him unavailable for selection.

Despite it being known that Davies wouldn’t feature, the Bayern Munich defender still features in 4.2% of FIFA World Cup Fantasy squads.

There is one Canuck who is more widely owned: Maxine Crepeau ($4.0m).

The budget goalkeeper finds himself in 4.8% of Fantasy teams, so he qualifies for Scouting Bonus.

Forward Jonathan David ($7.0m) is the only other Canadian player who has an ownership of over 1%. He starts up top this evening.

The only two members of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s squad owned by 1% of managers or more are both substitutes.

Uncapped $3.5m goalkeeper Mladen Jurkas was never going to start but the omission of 40-year-old striker Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) is more notable, although he had missed both pre-tournament friendlies.

LINE-UPS

Canada XI: Crepeau, Laryea, Cornelius, De Fougerolles, Johnston, Millar, Eustaquio, Koné, Buchanan, Oluwaseyi, J David.

Subs: St Clair, Goodman, Jones, Waterman, Bombito, Davies, Sigur, Choiniere, Shaffelburg, Ahmed, Osorio, Saliba, Nelson, Larin, P David.

Bosnia-Herzegovina XI: Vasilj, Kolasinac, Muharemovic, Katic, Dedic, Memic, Tahirovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic, Lukic, Demirovic.

Subs: Jurkas, Ziomislic, Mujakic, Hadzikadunic, Radeljic, Malic, Gigovic, Sunjic, Hadziahmetovic, Burnic, Alajlbegovic, Mahmic, Bazdar, Dzeko, Tabakovic.

14 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is it possible to enter a team for tonight’s games? Not made one yet

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  2. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Mad that Alphonso Davies can’t get in the Canada team, he did bits for me last World Cup!

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  3. SM001
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Buble and Morissette is enough for me to switch off.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Morisette was good in her day.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        And then married Lance Armstrong…

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  4. JBG
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Liam Miller is still playing? And he's now Canadian!? Wow his career fell off after MU sold him.

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      He died 7 years ago.

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Oh my god... he did. Genuinely forgot about that. I retract my silly comment -_-.

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          No bother. He was decent for club and country. Played my grav game, Gaelic Football. They had a testimonial for him in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. The Cork home for Gaelic games.

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      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        8 years ago.

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  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kolasinac in beast mode is a sight to behold

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  6. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Canada should have selected two moose as CBs…

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Anyhoo.

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    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well South Africa had a sithole as a CB yesterday, so Canada should be allowed to do that.

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