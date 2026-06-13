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Qatar v Switzerland team news: Widmer benched

13 June 2026 113 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s ‘favourites v rank outsiders’ in Group B today as Switzerland face Qatar.

Kick-off in San Francisco is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Switzerland’s five most-owned players in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 all start:

That includes Breel Embolo ($7.5m), who briefly had visa issues in the run-up to the World Cup.

Anyone who tried to save $0.1m by going for Silvan Widmer ($4.2m) over Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) will be disappointed, however: the former is benched tonight.

We’ll wait to see how Switzerland line up but it looks like Michel Aebischer ($5.9m) may be at right wing-back.

Gregor Kobel ($4.7m), in 6% of Fantasy squads, is the only player on show tonight who won’t qualify for Scouting Bonus.

There are certainly no Qatar players threatening to reach the dreaded 5% threshold.

Only one of their starting XI, Jassem Gaber ($5.0m), features in more than 0.1% of Fantasy teams.

LINE-UPS

Qatar XI: Abunada, Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, El Amin, Gaber, Madibo, Laye, Edmilson Jr, Abdurisag, Afif.

Subs: Zakaria, Barsham, Lucas Mendes, Hatem, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Al Ganehi, Al Brake, Ali, Fatehi, Jamshid, Al Hussain, Al Manai.

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Zakaria, Rodríguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo.

Subs: Mvogo, Keller, Muheim, Widmer, Manzambi, Jashari, Sow, Fassnacht, Comert, Okafor, Rieder, Amdouni, Amenda, Jaquez, Itten.

113 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. That was offside
      33 mins ago

      Cool now show the replay of the penalty incident

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      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Indeed – Qatar robbed of a historic win. Incredulously, they should be leading this group!

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        1. _Make
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          What

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    • That was offside
        31 mins ago

        How can any bet placed on this game be cashed. An illegal goal was given and invalidates the result

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          31 mins ago

          Alright but you gotta get over it

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          1. That was offside
              30 mins ago

              I will when I am shown evidence justifying the decision

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              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                28 mins ago

                What is this, the FREAKIN U.N. NOW?

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                1. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Upvote for the Johnny Sack reference

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                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    What do you want, a boutonniere?

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                  2. That was offside
                      21 mins ago

                      Anyone here willing to engage with the substance of the controversy, or just wanna make extremely witty jokes? Lmao

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                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 11 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Honestly is this your first time ever watching football mate

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                      2. GreennRed
                        • 14 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        You call it a pk. You're American? Decusion was made. Who knows if ut was correct. Commentators won't change it.

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          2. TheBiffas
            • 5 Years
            31 mins ago

            That Qatar keeper was unreal

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            1. BeaversWithAttitude
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Another keeper was rumoured to be the favourite to start, but this dude definitely earned his place.

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          3. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            31 mins ago

            A draw for Qatar, equivalent of a defeat for the Swiss

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            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Qatar defence really good. Limited Swiss to half chances and their defence switched off at the wrong time.

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          4. That was offside
              31 mins ago

              American pundits IMMEDIATELY pivoting to Brazil Morocco preview and not even touching the pk incident

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            • bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              Who would you captain Havertz or Wirtz?
              Thanks!

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              1. TheBiffas
                • 5 Years
                29 mins ago

                Wirtz

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              2. GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                24 mins ago

                Havertz.

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            • Do I Not Like Orange
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              29 mins ago

              Captain Wirtz, Musiala or Kimmich tomorrow?

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            • That was offside
                20 mins ago

                These commentators should genuinely be embarrassed degrading themselves like this

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                1. riot
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  give it a rest little brother nobody is listening to your 8th post on a topic we had little interest in already

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              • Blame it on Traore
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                20 mins ago

                Anyone else struggling to move their armband from a Swiss player to a Brazilian? The game's not letting me do it.

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                1. TheBiffas
                  • 5 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Make sure you don't have your Brazilian as VC. Gotta move the VC to someone else first

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                  1. Blame it on Traore
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Thanks so much mate. Never would've got there!

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                  2. Blame it on Traore
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Makes complete sense when you think about it!

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                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Took me a while to figure out as well tbh

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              • CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Group B now all even, 1-1 (goals) and 1 point each.

                Means no rotation in MD3 most likely.

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                1. GreennRed
                  • 14 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  True. But not many greatvtalents in either of the 4 teams worth getting based on MD1. Swiss prob have the better options.

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              • Fifa las vegas
                • 13 Years
                13 mins ago

                We move onto Guler captain.

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                1. Fifa las vegas
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Oh lol, I wasn’t watching second half, Rodriguez actually managed to keep his CS and got scouting bonus.

                  Still probably not worth sticking this early, no fun

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              • Messiah Hazard
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                13 mins ago

                Can’t switch captain to Raphina in FIFA fantasy. Is a captain on sub change only allowed before the start of the first match of the day?

                Rules say: You can only change your Captain when their match is not in progress - either before the match starts or after it has been completed._

                4 matches today. So I thought I can change captain for all 4 matches

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                1. Messiah Hazard
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Oh sorry. Saw above post. I had him as vc

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                  1. GreennRed
                    • 14 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Did you get sorted. Swap another player to VC then you can c

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                    1. GreennRed
                      • 14 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      ...captain him.

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              • GreennRed
                • 14 Years
                6 mins ago

                It's true what Radiohead say.

                Anyone can play Qatar.

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