Qatar v Switzerland team news: Widmer benched

It’s ‘favourites v rank outsiders’ in Group B today as Switzerland face Qatar.

Kick-off in San Francisco is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Switzerland’s five most-owned players in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 all start:

That includes Breel Embolo ($7.5m), who briefly had visa issues in the run-up to the World Cup.

Anyone who tried to save $0.1m by going for Silvan Widmer ($4.2m) over Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) will be disappointed, however: the former is benched tonight.

We’ll wait to see how Switzerland line up but it looks like Michel Aebischer ($5.9m) may be at right wing-back.

Gregor Kobel ($4.7m), in 6% of Fantasy squads, is the only player on show tonight who won’t qualify for Scouting Bonus.

There are certainly no Qatar players threatening to reach the dreaded 5% threshold.

Only one of their starting XI, Jassem Gaber ($5.0m), features in more than 0.1% of Fantasy teams.

LINE-UPS

Qatar XI: Abunada, Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, El Amin, Gaber, Madibo, Laye, Edmilson Jr, Abdurisag, Afif.

Subs: Zakaria, Barsham, Lucas Mendes, Hatem, Alaaeldin, Muntari, Al Haydos, Boudiaf, Al Ganehi, Al Brake, Ali, Fatehi, Jamshid, Al Hussain, Al Manai.

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Elvedi, Akanji, Zakaria, Rodríguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer, Vargas, Ndoye, Embolo.

Subs: Mvogo, Keller, Muheim, Widmer, Manzambi, Jashari, Sow, Fassnacht, Comert, Okafor, Rieder, Amdouni, Amenda, Jaquez, Itten.