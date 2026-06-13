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USA v Paraguay team news: Pulisic and Robinson start

13 June 2026 36 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
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The USA, guided by Mauricio Pochettino, are the last of the World Cup co-hosts to make their bow, following Mexico and Canada, who started with a win and a draw respectively.

The Stars and Stripes take on Paraguay in a battle of North America v South America.

It all gets underway at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Premier League faces past and present feature for both sides.

Christian Pulisic ($7.0m), Chris Richards ($4.1m), Tim Ream ($3.9m), Tyler Adams ($5.3m), and Antonee Robinson ($5.0m) are among the players lining up for Pochettino’s side, with Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson ($5.7m) among the subs.

For the Paraguayans, Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) and Julio Enciso ($6.6m) are names that may ring a bell or two for fans of FPL, they are joined by Sunderland’s Omar Alderete ($4.1m) and Brighton’s Diego Gomez ($6.8m) in the starting XI. Former West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena ($4.0m) is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

USA XI: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

Subs: Turner, Brady, Trusty, Reyna, Pepi, Aaronson, Robinson, Berhalter, Roldan, Arfsten, Wright, Weah, McKenzie, Scally, Zendejas

Paraguay XI: Orlando Gill, Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Júnior Alonso, Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Damián Bobadilla, Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso

Subs: Fernandez, Olveira, Velazquez, Balbuena, Sosa, Mauricio, Canale, Romero, Arce, Ojeda, Avalos, Galarza, Caballero, Pitta, Maidana

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

36 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    USA carves em up for an OG

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    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Great move by Pulisic

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    2. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Captain America

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  2. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Paraguay's defence is not the best.

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Alderete will get Defcon though

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      1. NZREDS
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Hahah, there is that

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  3. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Cristiano Ronaldo to cry at the 2026 World Cup is priced at 1.35 odds. The reason for the tears doesn't matter — whether it's tears of joy after winning the tournament or tears of heartbreak following elimination.

    Cristiano has previously been seen crying at Euro 2024, the 2022 World Cup, Euro 2020, the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2016, the 2014 World Cup, and Euro 2004.

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    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Seems like a banker bet either way

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  4. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    2-0 Balogun.

    USA tearing Paraguay to pieces.

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  5. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Seen enough, USA to win this world cup.

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  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    3-0.

    Balogun again just before end of 1st half.

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  7. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    USA triple-up was the play for MD1.

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Triple up can't overstay in our drafts

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  8. TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Mauricio Pochettino, he's magic, you know!

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  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Every attacker on the States is dominating.
    Evey defender is reading Paraguay attack and breakout.

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  10. puma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What a half. Paraguay are far from world class...but great to see them finally looking great!

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  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Balogun only 0,9 % owned. Won't be for long probably.

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  12. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Pulisic on one assist so far?

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    1. puma
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think so.

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pulisic Pts
      Minutes played = +1
      Assist = +3
      Chances created = +1
      Total pts = +5

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        13 mins ago

        and he is off

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          Glad I didn’t pick him then

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  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Folarin Balogun

    Minutes played = +1
    2 Goals scored= +10
    3 Shots on target = +1
    Scouting bonus = +2
    Total pts = +14

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  14. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Mistaken identity wtf

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Almiron dive

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  15. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Need a Paraguay g to bust the Dest cs.

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  16. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Paraguay are really poor. This is no fun for them.

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  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    43 mins ago

    The game automatically moved my captain off Rangel to Dest.
    On max captain

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  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    42 mins ago

    Dest locked a 9 pointr

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      And they concede
      Works for me

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  19. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    3-1.

    Paraguay gets one back.

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  20. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    4 gaems on .
    Stil n o win for European or South American teams.

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  21. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Reyna makes it 4-1 as the final score.

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    1. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I Just find out he is the son of Claudio Reyna

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  22. puma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Classy finish.

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  23. The Florentine assassin
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    I only just realised that not only did Mauricio guide the U.S.A. to a 4-1 victory but he also scored the only goal for Paraguay as well. 5:0 to Mauricio

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