USA v Paraguay team news: Pulisic and Robinson start

The USA, guided by Mauricio Pochettino, are the last of the World Cup co-hosts to make their bow, following Mexico and Canada, who started with a win and a draw respectively.

The Stars and Stripes take on Paraguay in a battle of North America v South America.

It all gets underway at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Premier League faces past and present feature for both sides.

Christian Pulisic ($7.0m), Chris Richards ($4.1m), Tim Ream ($3.9m), Tyler Adams ($5.3m), and Antonee Robinson ($5.0m) are among the players lining up for Pochettino’s side, with Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson ($5.7m) among the subs.

For the Paraguayans, Miguel Almiron ($6.0m) and Julio Enciso ($6.6m) are names that may ring a bell or two for fans of FPL, they are joined by Sunderland’s Omar Alderete ($4.1m) and Brighton’s Diego Gomez ($6.8m) in the starting XI. Former West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena ($4.0m) is on the bench.

LINE-UPS

USA XI: Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

Subs: Turner, Brady, Trusty, Reyna, Pepi, Aaronson, Robinson, Berhalter, Roldan, Arfsten, Wright, Weah, McKenzie, Scally, Zendejas

Paraguay XI: Orlando Gill, Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Omar Alderete, Júnior Alonso, Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Damián Bobadilla, Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso

Subs: Fernandez, Olveira, Velazquez, Balbuena, Sosa, Mauricio, Canale, Romero, Arce, Ojeda, Avalos, Galarza, Caballero, Pitta, Maidana