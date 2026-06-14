Dugout Discussion

Australia v Turkiye: Beach in goal, Yildiz benched

14 June 2026 7 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Two more nations get their campaigns underway on Sunday, with Australia and Turkiye looking to join the USA on three points in Group D.

The Cresent-Stars are unbeaten since September 2025, while the Socceroos lost just once in the final stage of AFC World Cup qualifying.

The action gets underway at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada with kick-off scheduled for 05:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The only player in Australia’s 26-man squad to boast 1% ownership in World Cup Fantasy is goalkeeper Patrick Beach ($3.5m). The ultra-budget shot-stopper starts in goal, holding off the challenge from veteran Matt Ryan ($4.1m).

Connor Metcalfe ($5.3m) and Jordan Bos ($4.0m) are two assets to monitor. The latter offers strong attacking threat and the potential for defensive returns.

For Turkiye, Real Madrid’s Arda Guler ($7.0m) is the main player of Fantasy interest, sitting in 9.3% of Fantasy teams. The 21-year old notched an assist in a recent friendly and is a key attacking cog in Vincenzo Montella’s side.

Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz ($7.0m) is only fit enough for the bench.

Merih Demiral ($4.0m) starts in the centre of defence in front of Scouting Bonus goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir ($4.2m). The former has six goals for his country and scored a brace against Austria in Euro 2024.

LINE-UPS

Australia XI: Beach, Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Italiano, O’Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos, Irankunda, Metcalfe, Toure

Subs: Behich, Degenek, Devlin, Geria, Herrington, Hrustic, Irvine, Izzo, Leckie, Mabil, Ryan, Trewin, Velupillay, Volpato, Yengi

Turkiye XI: Cakır, Celik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Yuksek, Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz, Akturkoglu

Subs: Akaydin, Akgun, Aydin, Ayhan, Bayindir, Elmali, Gul, Gunok, Kabak, Kahveci, Muldur, Ozcan, Soyuncu, Uzun, Yildiz

FFScout Tom <p>Deputy General Manager. Forever chasing the top 10K. Chelsea fan.&nbsp;</p>

7 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Not quite the tthrashing many expecte in the Scotland-Haiti match. But still well played Scotland.
    Happy to have avoided McTominy.

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  2. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Turkish fans will hope that the Aus GK (Beach) has his mind in the beach.

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  3. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Aussie Aussie Aussie oi oi oi

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  4. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Score-check:

    Subway 1 - Kebabs 0

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  5. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Anyone playing Toshi Bet? I picked Scotland to win. It says sorry you have lost this round and I can't select my pick for round 2.

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  6. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Just woke up in the middle of the night... Australia scores a second! I was surprised they had scored the first!

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  7. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Nightmarish WC for European teams (except Scotland) so far. With triple Germany later today,would hope that things change soon.

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