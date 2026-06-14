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Germany v Curacao team news: Sane + Brown start

14 June 2026 13 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Sunday’s FIFA World Cup action gets underway with the biggest mismatch of the tournament so far: Germany v Curacao.

Kick-off in Houston is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is pretty much as expected from Germany.

Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m) starts over David Raum ($4.9m) at left-back, as was heavily signposted by Nationalmannschaft’s final three pre-tournament friendlies.

And the injury to Lennart Karl has cleared a path for Leroy Sane ($7.4m) to start on the right wing.

Also as anticipated, Kai Havertz ($7.8m) leads the line ahead of positional rivals Nick Woltemade ($7.2m) and Deniz Undav ($6.6m).

Manuel Neuer ($5.0m) follows in the footsteps of Lothar Matthaus and becomes the second German to play in five World Cups.

Jurgen Locadia ($4.1m), sent off in the warm-up game against Scotland, returns to lead the line for Curacao.

Six Germany players are owned by more than 10% of World Cup Fantasy managers: Neuer, Havertz, Joshua Kimmich ($5.5m), Florian Wirtz ($7.5m), Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) and Antonio Rudiger ($5.5m).

No Curacao player has ownership of greater than 0.5%.

LINE-UPS

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Curacao XI: Room; Floranus, Obispo, Bazoer, Fonville; Comenencia, L Bacuna; J Bacuna, Chong, Hansen; Locadia.

13 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    Captain Wirtz, Musiala or Kimmich?
    Surely this is a blood bath?

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  2. puma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Leaving on wirtz, same problem but Havertz instead of Musiala

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    1. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      I suppose I’m still looking at my strikers for the mega haul (H, Mb, Oz)

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      1. puma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I hear you. I moved from 9\18 point defender. Looking for the big one. Feels like Wirtz is very attacking, so did not change last second. Still have Haaland, Oyarzabal, Fernandes and Olise to come...

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Let's go Havertz!

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  4. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Squirtz A

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  5. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Yayyy, Wirtz assist!!

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    1. DocSocrates
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Classy assist

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  6. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Have Sane (C), Wirtz and Schlotterbeck.

    If Sane (C) doesn't work out can always switch (C) to Haaland or someone else.

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  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Neuer should have brought a book to read!

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  8. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Nmecha looking dangerous

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  9. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Worth swapping Rochet in for Rangel (7pts)

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No

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