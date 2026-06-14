Germany v Curacao team news: Sane + Brown start

Sunday’s FIFA World Cup action gets underway with the biggest mismatch of the tournament so far: Germany v Curacao.

Kick-off in Houston is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The team news is pretty much as expected from Germany.

Nathaniel Brown ($4.7m) starts over David Raum ($4.9m) at left-back, as was heavily signposted by Nationalmannschaft’s final three pre-tournament friendlies.

And the injury to Lennart Karl has cleared a path for Leroy Sane ($7.4m) to start on the right wing.

Also as anticipated, Kai Havertz ($7.8m) leads the line ahead of positional rivals Nick Woltemade ($7.2m) and Deniz Undav ($6.6m).

Manuel Neuer ($5.0m) follows in the footsteps of Lothar Matthaus and becomes the second German to play in five World Cups.

Jurgen Locadia ($4.1m), sent off in the warm-up game against Scotland, returns to lead the line for Curacao.

Six Germany players are owned by more than 10% of World Cup Fantasy managers: Neuer, Havertz, Joshua Kimmich ($5.5m), Florian Wirtz ($7.5m), Jamal Musiala ($8.0m) and Antonio Rudiger ($5.5m).

No Curacao player has ownership of greater than 0.5%.

LINE-UPS

Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Curacao XI: Room; Floranus, Obispo, Bazoer, Fonville; Comenencia, L Bacuna; J Bacuna, Chong, Hansen; Locadia.