Dugout Discussion

Haiti v Scotland team news: McTominay fit to start, Gunn in goal

14 June 2026 12 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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Following Brazil and Morocco’s 1-1 draw in New York, Scotland and Haiti will be looking to go top of Group C with a win at the Gillette Stadium, MA.

The action gets underway at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Despite missing Thursday’s training session with a stomach bug, Scott McTominay ($6.5m) has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Steve Clarke’s starting line-up.

Good news then for the 10%+ of World Cup Fantasy managers that selected the Napoli man.

Every other Scotland player is in fewer than 5% of teams and therefore eligible for ‘Scouting Bonus’.

In goal, Angus Gunn ($3.6m) gets the nod ahead of Craig Gordon ($3.5m), despite the latter boasting a higher Fantasy ownership. 

For Haiti, Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor ($5.0m) leads the line ahead of both Duckens Nazon ($6.0m) and Deedson (€4.2m), who scored six and four goals in qualifying, respectively.

Fantasy Premier League fans will also be familiar with Wolves’ Jean-Ricner Bellegarde ($4.7m). He wins his 11th cap for his adopted country tonight and looks set to enjoy a share of corners and free-kicks.

LINE-UPS

Haiti XI: Placide, Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Expérience, Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Pierrot, Isidor

Subs: Casimir, Duverger, Duverne, Etienne, Fortune, Joseph, Lacroix, Metusala, Nazon, Paugain, Pierre, Pierre, Sainte, Simon, Thermoncy

Scotland XI: Gunn, Hickey, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams, Shankland.

Subs: Christie, Curtis, Dykes, Fletcher, Gordon, Hirst, Hyam, Kelly, McKenna, McLean, Patterson, Ralston, Souttar, Stewart, Tierney

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    What a player Bouddi is and he is only 18

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    "When you're dead - you're dead."

    Neil Sutherland. 2011.

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  3. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    How much would you expect Sabitzer, Sorloth and Nusa to score? 10+?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nusa needs be good
      Think they are better when Bobb comes on
      Sabitzer vs ARG dont expect anything

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Round 1

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      2. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Have Sarbari as captain and these are the only 3 options left.

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  4. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Haiti GK should play Rugby

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's large

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Well Dunn- Dunn owners.

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  6. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    McGinnnnn

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  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Cap kimmich or havertz?

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    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Havertz

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