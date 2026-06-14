Haiti v Scotland team news: McTominay fit to start, Gunn in goal

Following Brazil and Morocco’s 1-1 draw in New York, Scotland and Haiti will be looking to go top of Group C with a win at the Gillette Stadium, MA.

The action gets underway at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Despite missing Thursday’s training session with a stomach bug, Scott McTominay ($6.5m) has recovered sufficiently to take his place in Steve Clarke’s starting line-up.

Good news then for the 10%+ of World Cup Fantasy managers that selected the Napoli man.



Every other Scotland player is in fewer than 5% of teams and therefore eligible for ‘Scouting Bonus’.

In goal, Angus Gunn ($3.6m) gets the nod ahead of Craig Gordon ($3.5m), despite the latter boasting a higher Fantasy ownership.

For Haiti, Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor ($5.0m) leads the line ahead of both Duckens Nazon ($6.0m) and Deedson (€4.2m), who scored six and four goals in qualifying, respectively.

Fantasy Premier League fans will also be familiar with Wolves’ Jean-Ricner Bellegarde ($4.7m). He wins his 11th cap for his adopted country tonight and looks set to enjoy a share of corners and free-kicks.

LINE-UPS

Haiti XI: Placide, Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Expérience, Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Pierrot, Isidor

Subs: Casimir, Duverger, Duverne, Etienne, Fortune, Joseph, Lacroix, Metusala, Nazon, Paugain, Pierre, Pierre, Sainte, Simon, Thermoncy

Scotland XI: Gunn, Hickey, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, Gannon-Doak, Ferguson, McTominay, McGinn, Adams, Shankland.

Subs: Christie, Curtis, Dykes, Fletcher, Gordon, Hirst, Hyam, Kelly, McKenna, McLean, Patterson, Ralston, Souttar, Stewart, Tierney