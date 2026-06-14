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Japan v Netherlands team news: Depay a sub, Malen up top

14 June 2026 31 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After the mismatch in Houston, what (hopefully) promises to be a more even affair: the Netherlands v Japan.

It’s eight v 18th in the FIFA rankings, although the Samurai Blue are the team in form, having won six matches in a row heading into this summer’s tournament. They’ve claimed the scalps of England and Brazil in that time.

Kick-off in Dallas is at 21:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

As expected, Memphis Depay ($7.3m) is among the substitutes for the Netherlands.

The 32-year-old attacker has had an injury-hit season and played only 45 minutes of Oranjes final pre-tournament friendlies.

Donyell Malen ($6.1m), who led the line in those two kickabouts, spearheads the attack.

Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) made a late, successful charge for the right-wing spot, winning caps one and two in the last fortnight. He starts tonight.

Eight of the Netherlands’ starting XI, including Summerville, ply their trade in English football.

As for Japan, again, it’s pretty much as expected, especially after it was confirmed yesterday that Wataru Endo would depart the national team camp.

Just two of the players on show tonight don’t qualify for Scouting Bonus: Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m) and Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m).

A lot of Fantasy managers swerved these two nations in Round 1, indeed, but Japan players – and in particular, the uber-attacking ‘defender’ Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) – may be auditioning ahead of next weekend’s clash with Tunisia.

LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Van de Ven, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Dumfries, Reijnders, De Jong, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Malen, Summerville.

Subs: Roefs, Flekken, Geertruida, Ake, Wieffer, Hato, De Roon, Kluivert, Til, Timber, Koopmeiners, Weghorst, Depay, Lang, Brobbey.

Japan XI: Z Suzuki, H Ito, Taniguchi, Watanabe, Nakamura, Kamada, Sano, Doan, Maeda, Kubo, Ueda.

Subs: Osako, Hayakawa, Sugawara, Itakura, Nagatomo, Seko, Tomiyasu, J Suzuki, Tanaka, K Ito, Y Suzuki, Machino, Goto, Ogawa, Shiogai.

31 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Stick with Havertz (c) @ 26pts?

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    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I am sticking.

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    2. nonaynever
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      also sticking

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    3. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thanks both, yep agreed…

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    4. SM001
      • 10 Years
      54 mins ago

      I'm sticking. 12 points was my cut off line. Cue Haaland spanking 4 past Iraq...

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    5. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Yes. That's a safe score. Although, I expect a bigger haul from somewhere else. Hope Mbappe does that.

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    6. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      It's 13 points really. Haaland is more than capable of getting a hat-trick against Iraq. A Spain attacker could match Havertz as well.

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  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Who do you think will win this game?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Japalands…

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      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        It's hard to predict.

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    2. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Orange!

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  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How many Fantasy teams playing in this World Cup with Fifa? I can't see it anywhere.
    Thanks

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Don’t think we can find out…

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        …just looked, am upto 34k - Havertz (c), Kimmich, Wirtz & McGinn

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          56 mins ago

          I swear rank is unimportant in this game.

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          1. Jafooli
            • 14 Years
            51 mins ago

            Yeap, will also be like a yo-yo…

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            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              I can hardly disagree

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  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Honestly, an immense effort to produce these articles before & after every game. Well done FFscouts.

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    1. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Agree fair play

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  5. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    A Doan 9 pointer would do

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nevermind

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    2. HVT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      And he’s off now too

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  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    No van Persie, Babel, Sneijder, vdv, Robben, Kuyt. Very poor Dutch attack these days. Almost like a Brighton side relying on set pieces

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  7. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Van Dijk goal. Total height mismatch. Japanese are just too short

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    1. SM001
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Racist

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  8. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Japan strike back

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  9. Pariße
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    That’s Maeda’s goal? Who’s keeping these stats.

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  10. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wasn't that offside?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Also one of the goals earlier seemed to be offside as well.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        From an earlier match.

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  11. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    The Beebs live text is like clockwork. At about 70 minutes of a late evening kick off game, someone always says "theres more goals in this"

    Spoiler: There are probably not more goals

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  12. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Anyone contemplating a hit (-3) for round 2?
    There’s a few fixtures and players Id like to target.
    Is it crazy with a 15 man panel?

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