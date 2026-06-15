Sweden v Tunisia: Gyokeres + Isak paired up front

If you are staying up late for this one or are simply trying to stay awake on the night bus home, you can at least expect some goals in Sweden v Tunisia.

The Swedes are without a clean sheet in more than a year and have conceded an average of over two goals per match in that time. Opponents Tunisia won nine of their 10 qualifying matches but lost 5-0 to Belgium in their final friendly before the tournament.

Kick-off at the Estadio Monterrey in Mexico is at 03:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres ($7.8m) scored four goals in Sweden’s two play-off matches, as they overcame Ukraine and then Poland to reach the World Cup. He’s the only player in either side to be found in more than five per cent of teams.

Multi-million pound striker Alexander Isak ($8.0m) starts alongside him with further Premier League representation to be found in Victor Lindelof ($4.0m), Yasin Ayari ($5.3m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson ($4.2m).

Anthony Elanga ($5.8m), Lucas Bergvall ($5.1m) and Burnley’s Hjalmar Ekdal ($3.7m) warm the bench.

For the Tunisians, Hannibal Mejbri ($4.8m) earns his 46th cap for his country. The former Manchester United player takes all set-pieces and supplied two assists during last winter’s AFCON tournament.

LINE-UPS

Sweden XI: Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelöf, Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlström, Yasin Ayari, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Benjamin Nygren, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak

Subs: T. Ali, L. Bergvall, H. Ekdal, A. Elanga, A. Elanga, V. Johansson, H. Johansson, G. Nilsson, K. Sema, E. Smith, C. Starfelt, E. Stroud, M. Svanberg, D. Svensson, J. Widell Zetterström, B. Zeneli.

Tunisia XI: Abdelmouhib Chamakh, Yan Valery, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, Ali Abdi, Rani Khedira, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Hannibal, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Elias Saad

Subs: E. Achouri, A. Arous, K. Ayari, H. Mahmoud, S. Ben Hassen, M. Ben Ouanes, D. Bronn, F. Chaouat, R. Chikhaoui, A. Dahmen, R. Elloumi, I. Gharbi, H. Mastouri, M. Neffati, S. Tounekti