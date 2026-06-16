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France v Senegal team news: Cherki a sub, Kounde fit to start

16 June 2026 23 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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In their first meeting since the shock 2002 World Cup opener, France and Senegal square off at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Kick-off in the Group I curtain-raiser is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jules Kounde ($5.4m) gave France an injury scare in their final pre-tournament friendly but he’s fit enough to start at right-back this evening.

William Saliba ($5.3m) has also had his fitness concerns over the last fortnight but joins Kounde in Les Bleus’ back four.

The front four of Michael Olise ($9.5m), Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m), Desire Doue ($7.5m) and Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) is as expected, and indeed the one that Didier Deschamps sent out for the 3-1 win over Northern Ireland last Monday.

In fact, the entire starting XI remains unchanged from that game.

Rayan Cherki ($6.0m) has to settle for a place among the substitutes, then.

The Manchester City man is among seven France players with an ownership of over 5% in World Cup Fantasy. The others, Mbappe, Olise, Dembele, Saliba, Kounde and Mike Maignan ($5.0m), all start.

As for Senegal, not one of their squad members enjoys anywhere near that level of popularity.

Sadio Mane ($7.6m) and Edouard Mendy ($4.5m), owned by 1.8% and 1.1% of managers respectively, are their most-selected players.

There aren’t too many shocks with Pape Thiaw’s line-up, with Nicolas Jackson‘s ($6.7m) red card against Saudi Arabia a week ago not affecting his availability for today’s game.

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembele, Doue, Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, L Hernandez, Lacroix, Kone, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta.

Senegal XI: E Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, E Diouf, Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye, I Sarr, Mane, Jackson.

Subs: Y Diouf, Diaw, M Sarr, Seck, Jakobs, A Mendy, Ciss, P Sarr, Diarra ,C Ndiaye, Diao, Dieng, I Ndiaye, Mbaye.

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    56 mins ago

    Let's do this Senegoal.

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    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yep, lets go Sarr!

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  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    French bench could field a second World Cup team that would be joint favourites with the first team…

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      And they’ve still got players like Kroupi, Camavinga, Chevalier, Truffert, Yoro and Thauvin who didn’t get called up

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  3. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    30 mins ago

    Olise haul please…

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  4. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pat Nevin has such a whiny voice….

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  5. FOREST FOREVER 2
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Nicholas Jackson offisde.
    The sky is blue.

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  6. JBG
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    I'm starting to wonder if I liked football more when defenders couldn't keep the ball as easily as midfielders do nowadays...

    Also, every attacker I've C'd so far suddenly doesn't now how to take the ball down from a simple pass or cross towards them.

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Know*

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Teams shouldn’t be allowed to train together, they just turn up and play. Would make it much more interesting…

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        You're probably joking, but at least it would be more entertaining. Sick of "mid-maxing" every attack or possession.

        I want some sort of chaos.

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        1. Jafooli
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agreed, the uncertainty of football was what made it more entertaining. And big tackles, jinky runs, wonder goals etc

          Seems like football by AI these days…

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  7. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why is Olise playing CDM?

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    1. Tomerick
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you want the indisputable scientific answer, it is because he’s my captain.

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  8. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Why was Chalobah called up and not Lewis Hall? Injury to Cricky O’Reilly and Spence will need to switch. Injury to James and their down to one LB/RB?

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      *they’re

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    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      You don't like the idea of Konsa and Burn playing as full backs?

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        😆

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    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes a strange one replacing a full back with a centre back
      Garner from Everton could have been a good pick as he's played at right back before & can cover CDM
      Plus in my opinion he's better than Henderson anyway .

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  9. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone else bored already with these group games? When you know that 66% of third placed teams are going through to the knockout stages it hardly makes for compelling viewing with so little jeopardy involved.

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  10. JBG
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jackson post and out...

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  11. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jackson misses

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  12. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    I hope Senegal scores soon, it may wake up the lazy French side.

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