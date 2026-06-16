France v Senegal team news: Cherki a sub, Kounde fit to start

In their first meeting since the shock 2002 World Cup opener, France and Senegal square off at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Kick-off in the Group I curtain-raiser is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Jules Kounde ($5.4m) gave France an injury scare in their final pre-tournament friendly but he’s fit enough to start at right-back this evening.

William Saliba ($5.3m) has also had his fitness concerns over the last fortnight but joins Kounde in Les Bleus’ back four.

The front four of Michael Olise ($9.5m), Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m), Desire Doue ($7.5m) and Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) is as expected, and indeed the one that Didier Deschamps sent out for the 3-1 win over Northern Ireland last Monday.

In fact, the entire starting XI remains unchanged from that game.

Rayan Cherki ($6.0m) has to settle for a place among the substitutes, then.

The Manchester City man is among seven France players with an ownership of over 5% in World Cup Fantasy. The others, Mbappe, Olise, Dembele, Saliba, Kounde and Mike Maignan ($5.0m), all start.

As for Senegal, not one of their squad members enjoys anywhere near that level of popularity.

Sadio Mane ($7.6m) and Edouard Mendy ($4.5m), owned by 1.8% and 1.1% of managers respectively, are their most-selected players.

There aren’t too many shocks with Pape Thiaw’s line-up, with Nicolas Jackson‘s ($6.7m) red card against Saudi Arabia a week ago not affecting his availability for today’s game.

LINE-UPS

France XI: Maignan, Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Olise, Dembele, Doue, Mbappe.

Subs: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, L Hernandez, Lacroix, Kone, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta.

Senegal XI: E Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, E Diouf, Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye, I Sarr, Mane, Jackson.

Subs: Y Diouf, Diaw, M Sarr, Seck, Jakobs, A Mendy, Ciss, P Sarr, Diarra ,C Ndiaye, Diao, Dieng, I Ndiaye, Mbaye.