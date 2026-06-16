Dugout Discussion

Iran v New Zealand team news: Wood and Taremi start

16 June 2026 0 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
Share:

Iran take on a New Zealand in this must-win group G encounter in Los Angeles.

New Zealand, ranked 85th in the world according to FIFA, lost 4-0 to Haiti in a recent June friendly, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to England.

Iran, in contrast, won each of their last three friendlies, including a 5-0 win over Costa Rica in March.

Belgium and Egypt, the two other teams in Group G, played out a 1-1 draw earlier.

Kick-off is at 02:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Star striker Mehdi Taremi ($6.1m), with 10 goals and seven assists in qualifying, leads the line for Iran. The 33-year-old Olympiacos forward is on penalties and direct free-kicks and also scored four times in four friendlies leading up to the competition.

Ex-Brentford player Saman Ghoddos ($4.9m), who hit this belter against Burnley back in October 2023, lines-up in midfield.

For New Zealand, all-time leading goalscorer Chris Wood ($6.5m) will be looking to add to his 45 goals for his country. The Nottingham Forest striker spent most the of 2025/26 campaign on the sidelines but returned to fitness before the end of the season, netting against Sunderland and Aston Villa.

A budget-friendly backline includes corner-taking Tim Payne ($3.6m), who earns his 53rd international cap.

LINE-UPS

Iran XI: Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Ali Nemati, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Milad Mohammadi, Arya Yousefi, Saman Ghoddos, Saeed Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi, Shahriar Moghanlou, Mehdi Taremi

Subs: P. Niazmand, H. Hosseini, S. Hardani, E. Hajsafi, A. Jahanbakhsh, M. Ghayedi, A. Alipour, H. Kanaani, R. Cheshmi, M. Torabi, A. Hosseinzadeh, M. Ghorbani, D. Eckert, D. Eiri, A. Razzaghinia

New Zealand XI: Max Crocombe, Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Joe Bell, Marko Stamenić, Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh, Elijah Just, Chris Wood

Subs: A. Paulsen, M. Woud, F. de Vries, T. Bindon, A. Rufer, N. Pijnaker, K. Barbarouses, B. Waine, B. Old, J. Randall, R. Thomas, C. Elliot, L. Bayliss, T. Smith

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.