World Cup Fantasy notes: Lukaku impact, Salah in the ‘10’ + Doku “niggle”

In a closely contested match, Belgium fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup toolkit page.

“He is not ready yet to start a game. We did not even expect to have him with us at this tournament. 64 minutes over an entire season is hardly ideal preparation for a World Cup. It is fantastic to have him back, but his body still needs to adapt to the demands of competition. He could even have ended up with a brace with that header, but I am delighted for him, and the whole squad feels the same way. Lukaku is hugely important to us.” – Rudi Garcia addressing the media after the match