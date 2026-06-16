Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy notes: Lukaku impact, Salah in the ‘10’ + Doku “niggle”

16 June 2026 26 comments
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In a closely contested match, Belgium fought back to secure a 1-1 draw with Egypt in their World Cup opener.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup toolkit page.

BELGIUM 1-1 EGYPT

  • Goals: Ashour
  • Own goals: Hany
  • Assists: Meunier | Salah
  • Tackle bonus: Lasheen, Fathy, Attia
  • Top points scorers: Ashour (10), Salah (7), Meunier (7), Lasheen (4)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • Belgium and Egypt couldn’t be separated in their World Cup opener. They recorded a similar number of shots, with the Opta expected goals (xG) split of 1.35 to 1.08 summing up the match nicely.
  • Emam Ashour ($4.6m), who we highlighted in our sub-$5.0m midfielder guide before the tournament, broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a fine strike. As a result, he earned two Scouting Bonus points.
  • Birthday boy Mohamed Salah ($10.0m) supplied the assist with a quality ball. He was heavily involved in Egypt’s attacking play (one shot, three key passes), having been deployed as a No 10, rather than on the right.
  • Away from the opener, line leader Omar Marmoush ($7.8m) looked sharp and carried a threat, with a match-high five shots.
  • Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) made an immediate impact off the bench when he pressured the otherwise superb Mohamed Hany ($3.6m) into turning the ball into his own net just 30 seconds after coming on. He should have scored with a late header, too. Injuries have plagued Lukaku’s season, limiting him to just five Serie A appearances, but he clearly remains a key part of this Belgium attack.

“He is not ready yet to start a game. We did not even expect to have him with us at this tournament. 64 minutes over an entire season is hardly ideal preparation for a World Cup. It is fantastic to have him back, but his body still needs to adapt to the demands of competition. He could even have ended up with a brace with that header, but I am delighted for him, and the whole squad feels the same way. Lukaku is hugely important to us.” – Rudi Garcia addressing the media after the match

  • Thomas Meunier’s ($4.8m) delivery from the right provided the assist for the own goal. He was the only Belgian player to return in Round 1, delivering seven points.
  • Up until Lukaku’s introduction, Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m) struggled to make an impact as the focal point up top, even prompting Rudi Garcia to try Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) through the middle. The Manchester City winger later had to be replaced in the 86th minute due to a breathing problem.  

“… a little bit of a niggle. He’s got a breathing issue. It’s going a lot better, but I think he needed to come off the pitch so that he keeps a little bit of wind in him. A bit of energy for the next game.” – Rudi Garcia on Jeremy Doku

  • Cheap defenders Nathan Ngoy ($3.7m) and Brandon Mechele ($3.9m) both started as centre-backs, while Timothy Castagne ($4.7m) was preferred to Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m) on the left.
  • Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) racked up four shots and hit the post from a free-kick.
  • Both Belgium and Egypt will be favourites for their remaining Group G matches against New Zealand and Iran.
26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    who scores more, Norway or Austria?

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    1. deyell
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Norway

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Australia!

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    3. Tomsk
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Admittedly my knowledge of Iraqi and Jordanese football needs a bit of brushing up but I’ll go for Austria.

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      1. Tomsk
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Jordanian not Jordanese lol

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          No one would have caught you

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            I didn't

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    4. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      I want to say Norway

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    5. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      we will revisit this tomorrow again...

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    6. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Norway

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    7. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Österreich

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  2. Rhysd007
    • 14 Years
    42 mins ago

    Thoughts on keeping Jimenez (c) (10x2) versus switching to Olise, Haaland, then Messi?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      I'd keep. We saw what happened with Spain yesterday.

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    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Since you dont have Portugal or Colombia players, I would stick. Otherwise I would have taken a shot at Haaland.

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      1. Mozumbus
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Portugal and Colombia matches are not imminent

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          eh?

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          1. Mozumbus
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Poster asking about players who will have matches today, so Colombia and Portugal not in the contention for now, maybe later
            This is what I meant, hope makes sense

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            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Umm but thats incomplete information.

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              1. Mozumbus
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Yes, incomplete, but sufficient for today
                I'm in the exact same situation
                Jimenez c, with Olise, Haaland and Messi playing today
                Bruno, and two Colombians are on the bench which i will get in after today's (16th June) matches
                As of now, I'm committed to sticking to Jimenez

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    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Stick

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    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      You should've been switching since then. And yes, I'd switch.

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    5. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Stick. In my case, (9x2) Was tempting but not double digits. This round hasn't had many/major hauls so (10x2) looks like a safe bet.

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    6. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      How come you have in exact same situation I'm in as well
      I'd stick to Jimenez
      Halaand is the only threat imo among these 3 but it's late night for me so I'd keep Jimenez for my peace of mind

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  3. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    WC R3 sounds like a waste now, keeping in view many teams will change their playing squads
    I'd rather keep it for round of 16
    While i might roll over transfer(s) to R3, will use 12th man in R2 (Mbappe so far) and maximum captain in R3 to manage the uncertainty
    What do you guys think
    Also, how many transfers can we roll?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think only 1 FT can be rolled.

      I had prepared my team for 1-2 only, so it will look weak in 3 if I dont WC.

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You can roll 1 transfer in the group stage (from MD2 to MD3), but after KO round starts you cannot roll anymore.

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