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Iraq v Norway team news: Haaland + Ryerson in action

16 June 2026 8 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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After France saw off Senegal in the first World Cup match of the day, we now get to see the other two teams in Group I: Iraq and Norway.

Kick-off in Massachusetts is at 23:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Julian Ryerson ($4.2m) and Erling Haaland ($10.5m) are the only two players on show tonight with an ownership of greater than 5% in the official FIFA Fantasy game, although Martin Odegaard ($7.7m) is not far behind on 4.8%.

All three players start for Norway this evening.

Haaland is the third-most-owned forward in the game, sitting in almost one in three squads.

Head coach Ståle Solbakken doesn’t spring any surprises with his teamsheet, naming the same side he sent out to face Morocco in his nation’s final pre-tournament friendly.

Not one of Iraq’s players is owned by more than 0.1% of Fantasy managers!

Ipswich Town’s Ali Al-Hamadi ($4.7m) is up top for Graham Arnold’s side.

Fellow forward Aymen Hussein ($5.3m) was Iraq’s top scorer in qualification, finding the net on nine occasions.

The Lions of Mesopotamia were the 48th and final team to qualify for this summer’s finals.

Iraq and Norway have reached their first World Cups since 1986 and 1998, respectively.

LINE-UPS

Iraq XI: Hassan, Doski, Hashem, Tahseen, Hussein Ali, Ismael, Al-Ammari, Jasim, Bayesh, Al-Hamadi, Hussein.

Subs: Sulaka, Qasem, Maknzi, Basil, Saadoon, Mohanad Ali, Younus, Amyn, Farji, Putros, Iqbal, Yousif, Talib, Sher, Yakob.

Norway XI: Nyland, Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer, Ryerson, Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard, Nusa, Sörloth, Haaland.

Subs: Aasgaard, Berg, Bjørkan, Bobb, Hauge, Pedersen, Langås, Schjelderup, Selvik, Østigård, Strand Larsen, Falchener, Tangvik, Thorsby, Thorstvedt.

8 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JBG
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Nusa starting should be good news for Haaland

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    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Hopefully just good news for Nusa 😉

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      1. Kevin and Perry go
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haha

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  2. Kevin and Perry go
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Watch the bronze bomer get a haty

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  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Iraq will get at least a draw, theyre not too bad at all

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    1. JBG
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Will probably end 1-1

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      just now

      They are coached by a Subway Socceroo, expect nothing less than victory!

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  4. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Thoughts on Vasquez & Gimenez TO O'Reilly & Dest?

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