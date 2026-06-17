Austria v Jordan team news: Sabitzer starts, Kalajdzic over Arnautovic

Two more nations, Austria and Jordan, get their 2026 World Cup campaigns up and running in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).

‘Al Nashama’ are playing the first World Cup match in their history, while Austria will want to keep pace with Argentina at the top of Group J.

Kick-off at Levi’s Stadium in California is at 05:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

All players from both sides are eligible for Scouting Bonus in this low-key Fantasy match-up.

Austria talisman Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) starts and will take his fair share of set-pieces. The 32-year old lead the way for key passes (13) and assists (three) in qualifying.

Up front, Sasa Kalajdzic ($6.0m) is preferred to one time FPL option Marko Arnautovic ($6.0m).

Spurs’ Kevin Danso ($4.3m) and ex-Chelsea man Carney Chukwuemeka ($5.0m) warm the bench.

Not one of Jordan’s players is owned by more than 0.1% of Fantasy managers!

Ali Olwan ($4.2m) led the way for goals scored in the qualification period (nine), bolstered by three penalties.

The ‘Jordanian Messi’, aka Mousa Al-Tamari ($5.6m), looks set to drift in off the right and offer plenty of threat.

LINE-UPS

Austria XI: A.Schlager, Posch, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene, X.Schlager, Seiwald, Laimer, Schmid, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic.

Subs: Affengruber, Arnautovic, Chukwuemeka, Danso, Friedl, Gregoritsch, Grillitsch, Ljubicic, Pentz, Prass, Schopf, Svoboda, Wanner, Wiegele, Wimmer

Jordan XI: Abulaila, Haddad, Nasib, Alarab, Abualnadi, Abu Taha, Tamari, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Fakhouri, Olwan.

Subs: Abu Dahab, Abu Ghoush, Abu Hasheesh, Al Daoud, Al Fakhouri, Al Mardi, Al Rosan, Ayed, Azaizeh, Badawi, Bani Attiah, Jamous, Obaid, Saadeh, Shararh