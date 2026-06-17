If your Round 1 team in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 has flopped, or you simply want to maximise the Round 2 fixtures, an early Wildcard may appeal.

In this article, we look at what a Round 2 Wildcard squad could look like.

We will also identify some of the pros and cons of this approach.

We’ll update this article, if necessary, after the completion of the matches on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 WILDCARD – PROS + CONS

The main downside of a Round 2 Wildcard is that the landscape could look very different by the time the Round 3 deadline arrives, with some of your qualified players potentially being rested for the final group match.

As a result, keeping the Wildcard for Round 3 is probably still the best bet for most Fantasy managers.

However, given that so many matches so far have ended in a draw (eight out of 20), the likelihood of teams having something to play for in Round 3 has increased.

For countries like Brazil and Spain, securing the top spot in their respective groups may also prove crucial in order to enhance the likelihood of a more favourable draw in the knockout phase.

When looking at the Fixture Ticker, which is sorted by difficulty in Rounds 2 and 3 below, it’s striking just how many teams near the top failed to win their first match.

A Round 2 Wildcard could also appeal if some of your picks aren’t ‘optimal’ ones for Round 2, like Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m), who faces reigning champions Argentina.

Or perhaps a few early tournament gambles didn’t pay off.

David Raum ($4.9m), Pervis Estupinan ($4.8m), Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m), Jose Gimenez ($4.4m), Sven Widmer ($4.2m), Kenan Yildiz ($7.0m), Memphis Depay ($7.4m), Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m), Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) and Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) didn’t even make their nations’ starting XIs.

Budget goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m), Sergio Rochet ($4.1m) and Craig Gordon ($3.5m) were also benched.

A Wildcard allows you to replace these rotation risks and non-starters with unlimited transfers.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 WILDCARD DRAFT