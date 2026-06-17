Portugal v DR Congo team news: Dias not fit, Inacio a sub

The next 12 hours will see the remaining four Round 1 World Cup matches take place, starting with Portugal v DR Congo.

Kick-off at a wet Houston is at 18:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There’s no Ruben Dias ($5.0m) in the Portuguese starting XI this evening, with boss Roberto Martinez revealing in his pre-match presser yesterday that the Manchester City man wasn’t “100% fit”.

Despite the absence of one centre-half, and despite starting Portugal’s final pre-tournament friendly, Gonçalo Inácio ($4.6m) finds himself among the substitutes.

Instead, it’s Renato Veiga ($4.3m) and Tomas Araujo ($4.1m) – owned by just 0.1% of Fantasy managers apiece – who line up at centre-back.

Nuno Mendes ($5.8m), whose fitness limited him to 35 minutes in last week’s win over Nigeria, starts at left-back.

Further forward, Pedro Neto ($6.4m) and Bernardo Silva ($7.8m) get the nod out wide, so it’s bench duty for João Félix ($6.5m), Rafael Leão ($7.8m), Trincao ($5.9m) and Francisco Conceição ($5.7m).

Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) start, of course, two of several Portugal players ineligible for Scouting Bonus:

That’s not a problem any of DR Congo’s squad has. Not one of their players is owned by more than 1% of managers.

The Leopards appear to be going defence-first in a 5-3-2 set-up tonight, with Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa ($6.2m) pairing Cédric Bakambu ($6.5m) up top.

LINE-UPS

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Araújo, Veiga, Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Neto, Ronaldo.

Subs: Semedo, Dalot, Rui Silva, Conceição, João Félix, Guedes, Inácio, Trincão, Sá, Ramos, Nunes, Leão, Ruben Neves, Samú Costa, Dias.

Congo DR XI: Mpasi, Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapaudi, Masuaku, Moutoussamy, Mukau, Kayembe, Bakambu, Wissa.

Subs: Banza, Batubinsika, Bongonda, Elia, Epolo, Fayulu, Kakuta, Mayele, Kalulu, Kayembe, Cipenga, Mbuku, Pickel, Sadiki, Tshibola.