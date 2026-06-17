World Cup Fantasy notes: Arnautović pen + why no Sabitzer assist?

Austria kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign by picking up all three points against a poor Jordan side. It wasn’t a convincing performance by Ralf Rangnick and his men, but they got the job done.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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AUSTRIA 3-1 JORDAN
- Goals: Schmid, Al-Arab own-goal, Arnautovic pen | Olwan
- Assists: Schlager | Rawabdeh
- Tackle bonus: Schlager, Seiwald | Al Rashdan
- Shots on target bonus: Arnautovic
- Top points scorers: Schmid (10), Olwan (10), Arnautovic (9), Schlager (7), Rawabdeh (7)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Austria controlled most of the key statistics, as many expected. They generated more than double Jordan’s xG (expected goals) and created three additional big chances. However, Jordan still managed 11 attempts on goal, matching Austria’s total, so they certainly carried an attacking threat.
- The first half proved much more even. Austria controlled possession and created one more big chance, but Jordan edged the xG and produced more attempts on goal.
- The biggest surprise in the starting line-ups came with Marko Arnautović ($6.0m) beginning on the bench. The experienced striker eventually made his introduction during the second half.
- Jordan actually started the brighter of the two sides. Shortly after a teammate fired narrowly wide, Odeh Fakhoury ($4.0m) burst through the Austria half before unleashing a powerful effort that forced Alexander Schlager ($4.6m) into an excellent save, tipping the ball over the crossbar.
- Austria soon responded with a flowing move of their own. A slick passing sequence around the penalty area eventually found Xaver Schlager ($5.5m), who laid the ball into the path of Romano Schmid ($6.0m). The midfielder needed just one touch before rifling a superb right-footed strike into the top-right corner from distance to make it 1-0.
- Jordan nearly found an instant reply. Ali Olwan ($4.2m) nodded the ball into the path of Mohannad Abu Taha ($3.5m), whose effort crashed against the crossbar. Jordan continued to apply pressure before half-time but failed to create another clear-cut opportunity.
- Jordan’s persistence finally paid off five minutes into the second half. They broke forward two against two, and rather than looking for a pass, Olwan backed himself from distance. His strike cannoned in off the post to level the match.
- Austria immediately pushed for another response. Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) delivered a dangerous corner into the penalty area, and the resulting scramble ended with defender Yazan Al Arab ($3.7m) turning the ball into his own net. Owners may be wondering why Sabitzer didn’t get an assist when two other players have banked one for own-goals previously in the tournament. We don’t get explanatory tweets like we do in FPL but a replay from one angle makes it seem like Sabitzer’s corner gets a flick off a different Jordan defender before flying in off Al Arab, so that (i.e. two touches) may be the reason.
- Austria continued to threaten after regaining the lead. Arnautović saw one goal ruled out for handball before racing through on goal, only to see his effort saved. He kept asking questions though, and eventually won a penalty after a Jordan defender handled his shot. The striker stepped up and calmly converted to seal the victory.
- Despite the 3-1 scoreline, Austria were far from convincing. A long-range strike, an own goal and a penalty accounted for their goals, meaning they created relatively little from open play. That could become a problem against Argentina in Round 2.
- Sabitzer also struggled to impose himself outside of helping force the own goal. In contrast, Arnautović made an immediate impact after coming off the bench. Do not be surprised if he returns to the starting XI next time out. That’s obviously not great for Sabitzer, who is Arnautovic’s deputy on penalties.
- Jordan, meanwhile, failed to register a single big chance despite creating several promising moments. They will hope to bounce back when they face Algeria in Round 2.