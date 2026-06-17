World Cup Fantasy notes: Arnautović pen + why no Sabitzer assist?

Austria kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign by picking up all three points against a poor Jordan side. It wasn’t a convincing performance by Ralf Rangnick and his men, but they got the job done.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

AUSTRIA 3-1 JORDAN

Goals: Schmid, Al-Arab own-goal, Arnautovic pen | Olwan

Schmid, Al-Arab own-goal, Arnautovic pen | Olwan Assists: Schlager | Rawabdeh

Schlager | Rawabdeh Tackle bonus: Schlager, Seiwald | Al Rashdan

Schlager, Seiwald | Al Rashdan Shots on target bonus: Arnautovic

Arnautovic Top points scorers: Schmid (10), Olwan (10), Arnautovic (9), Schlager (7), Rawabdeh (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES