World Cup Fantasy 2026

World Cup Fantasy notes: Arnautović pen + why no Sabitzer assist?

17 June 2026 12 comments
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Austria kicked off their World Cup 2026 campaign by picking up all three points against a poor Jordan side. It wasn’t a convincing performance by Ralf Rangnick and his men, but they got the job done.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

AUSTRIA 3-1 JORDAN

Arnautovic

  • Goals: Schmid, Al-Arab own-goal, Arnautovic pen | Olwan
  • Assists: Schlager | Rawabdeh
  • Tackle bonus: Schlager, Seiwald | Al Rashdan
  • Shots on target bonus: Arnautovic
  • Top points scorers: Schmid (10), Olwan (10), Arnautovic (9), Schlager (7), Rawabdeh (7)

TEAM STATS

Sabitzer disappoints

PLAYER STATS

Sabitzer disappoints

Sabitzer disappoints

SCOUT NOTES

  • Austria controlled most of the key statistics, as many expected. They generated more than double Jordan’s xG (expected goals) and created three additional big chances. However, Jordan still managed 11 attempts on goal, matching Austria’s total, so they certainly carried an attacking threat.
  • The first half proved much more even. Austria controlled possession and created one more big chance, but Jordan edged the xG and produced more attempts on goal.
  • The biggest surprise in the starting line-ups came with Marko Arnautović ($6.0m) beginning on the bench. The experienced striker eventually made his introduction during the second half.
  • Jordan actually started the brighter of the two sides. Shortly after a teammate fired narrowly wide, Odeh Fakhoury ($4.0m) burst through the Austria half before unleashing a powerful effort that forced Alexander Schlager ($4.6m) into an excellent save, tipping the ball over the crossbar.
  • Austria soon responded with a flowing move of their own. A slick passing sequence around the penalty area eventually found Xaver Schlager ($5.5m), who laid the ball into the path of Romano Schmid ($6.0m). The midfielder needed just one touch before rifling a superb right-footed strike into the top-right corner from distance to make it 1-0.
  • Jordan nearly found an instant reply. Ali Olwan ($4.2m) nodded the ball into the path of Mohannad Abu Taha ($3.5m), whose effort crashed against the crossbar. Jordan continued to apply pressure before half-time but failed to create another clear-cut opportunity.
  • Jordan’s persistence finally paid off five minutes into the second half. They broke forward two against two, and rather than looking for a pass, Olwan backed himself from distance. His strike cannoned in off the post to level the match.
  • Austria immediately pushed for another response. Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m) delivered a dangerous corner into the penalty area, and the resulting scramble ended with defender Yazan Al Arab ($3.7m) turning the ball into his own net. Owners may be wondering why Sabitzer didn’t get an assist when two other players have banked one for own-goals previously in the tournament. We don’t get explanatory tweets like we do in FPL but a replay from one angle makes it seem like Sabitzer’s corner gets a flick off a different Jordan defender before flying in off Al Arab, so that (i.e. two touches) may be the reason.
  • Austria continued to threaten after regaining the lead. Arnautović saw one goal ruled out for handball before racing through on goal, only to see his effort saved. He kept asking questions though, and eventually won a penalty after a Jordan defender handled his shot. The striker stepped up and calmly converted to seal the victory.
  • Despite the 3-1 scoreline, Austria were far from convincing. A long-range strike, an own goal and a penalty accounted for their goals, meaning they created relatively little from open play. That could become a problem against Argentina in Round 2.
  • Sabitzer also struggled to impose himself outside of helping force the own goal. In contrast, Arnautović made an immediate impact after coming off the bench. Do not be surprised if he returns to the starting XI next time out. That’s obviously not great for Sabitzer, who is Arnautovic’s deputy on penalties.
  • Jordan, meanwhile, failed to register a single big chance despite creating several promising moments. They will hope to bounce back when they face Algeria in Round 2.
12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    52 mins ago

    NSW 12 - QLD 8!

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  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    46 mins ago

    Need a 10m mid and a 4.5m def.

    A) Yamal
    B) Vini
    C) Salah

    1) Douglas Santos
    2) Dest
    3) Stanisic

    I already have Ngoy, Ito, Ordonez, Hernandez as my other defenders.

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    1. Kroenius
        32 mins ago

        Are you planning an M3 wildcard. If yes then Vini & Douglas Santos,otherwise Salah & Stanisic if Croatia's defence looks decent against England.

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        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes I am.

          Vini and Santos look fine I suppose. What I'm thinking right now is who I'd rather captain of the 10m mids. I can 12th man one of the others. Leaning Vini or Salah. Salah with scouting bonus is quite tempting.

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      • Holmes
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        B3

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      • Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B3

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is Ismael Saibari from Morocco a good option for GWs 2 and 3?! Scored against Brazil, looked really good and now has Scotland and Haiti coming up, so could do a madness, and only 1% owned, so could be a Hell of a differential?!

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        He looked good and on paper two nice fixtures. Worth a punt

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      2. Kroenius
          4 mins ago

          I'm probably taking him with my M3 wildcard,but if you aren't doing that, then I would bring him in now

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        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 min ago

          Very good option. But I already have Brahim Diaz so I'm gonna fade him.

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      3. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hi all. Not the best start to Fantasy WC for me.

        Costa, Vargas
        Cucurella, Kimmich, Elvedi, Dest, Ryerson
        Doku, Wirtz, Sane, Bruno, Rodriguez
        Haaland, Mbappe, Oyazarbel

        Had planned Sane and Haaland to Raphinha and Kane and then 12th Man Vini or Olise.

        Stick to this or Wirtz/Doku, Sane and Haaland to Vincius, Olise, Valencia and 12th Man Kane?

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        1. Kroenius
            3 mins ago

            First one

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