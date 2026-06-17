Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy notes: Messi hat-trick + Argentina injury boosts

17 June 2026 6 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Argentina began the defence of their World Cup crown with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria, although the scoreline did not tell the full story.

Both sides had goals ruled out during a frantic opening spell, and Algeria threatened at times throughout the match. However, Argentina’s quality in the final third eventually proved too much as they made the perfect start to their campaign.

ARGENTINA 3-0 ALGERIA

Messi hat-trick

  • Goals: Messi x3
  • Assists: De Paul, Gonzalez, Mac Allister
  • Tackle bonus: De Paul, Fernandez
  • Shots on target bonus: Messi
  • Top points scorers: Messi (19), Romero (9), De Paul (9), Martinez (9), Medina (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

Messi hat-trick

Messi hat-trick

SCOUT NOTES

  • Whilst Argentina won this match comfortably on the scoreboard, the underlying numbers suggest a much closer contest. Algeria edged the possession, but Argentina created two additional big chances and registered three more attempts on goal.
  • The first half lacked clear-cut opportunities. Argentina enjoyed more of the ball during the opening 45 minutes, but neither side managed to create a big chance and both finished the half with four attempts.
  • Argentina thought they had made the perfect start. Quick passing around the edge of the box allowed Lautaro Martínez ($8.8m) to slip the ball into the path of Lionel Messi ($10.0m), who calmly finished from close range. However, the offside flag quickly cut the celebrations short.
  • Algeria then had a goal ruled out of their own. Ibrahim Maza ($5.4m) spun away brilliantly before threading a superb pass through the Argentina defence for left-winger Farès Chaïbi ($6.2m). The winger beat Emiliano Martínez ($5.0m) at his near post, but the offside flag denied Algeria the opener.
  • Argentina eventually found the breakthrough through a moment of quality. Rodrigo De Paul ($5.9m) picked out Messi with a direct pass from deep, allowing the forward to drive towards goal. Messi ignored the passing options. Instead, he shifted the ball onto his left foot before curling a superb effort beyond the goalkeeper from outside the box to make it 1-0.
  • Argentina took complete control after the break. Lionel Scaloni’s side created two big chances, generated more than 1.0 xG and doubled Algeria’s shot tally.
  • The first major chance of the second half came when Messi slipped a perfectly weighted through-ball into Martínez, but Luca Zidane ($3.8m) reacted brilliantly to make a smart low save.
  • Argentina doubled their lead around the hour mark. Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) struck from distance, and although the effort looked fairly routine, Zidane could only parry the ball into Messi’s path. The forward reacted quickest. He converted the rebound from close range.
  • Messi nearly completed his hat-trick just six minutes later. Mac Allister slipped another excellent pass into his feet, but Zidane produced another outstanding save after Messi shifted onto his favoured left foot.
  • Argentina finally added a third through a slick one-two involving Enzo Fernández ($7.5m). The move created just enough space for Messi to bend another precise finish beyond Zidane. The goal put the result beyond any doubt.
  • Despite the convincing scoreline, Argentina did not dominate every aspect of the match. Algeria enjoyed plenty of possession and remained competitive for long spells before Argentina’s quality in the final third ultimately proved decisive.
  • Argentina also welcomed back several important players from injury. Nahuel Molina ($4.4m) featured during the second half, Julián Álvarez ($8.6m) played around 40 minutes and Nico Paz ($5.9m) made a late cameo. All three came through their returns unscathed. They now appear fully fit again, giving Lionel Scaloni a timely boost ahead of Round 2 against Austria.
  • Meanwhile, Algeria will need to become far more clinical in attack if they are to overcome Jordan in their next fixture.
6 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    It's an honor to witness Messi. I will tell my grand kids about just how great he was.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      It has been such a long time when I have seen him play live.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        Haha... Lucky you. Mbappe is still available for me & the grand kids

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        I have never seen him play live and probably won't be able to. Quite a life regret I think.

        Open Controls
  2. Sterling Archer
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Messi will go top of the all time world cup goals but there is obviously going to be more goals when you expand the world cup and get the smaller countries in!
    Imagine Ronaldo Nazario vs Curacao!

    Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    It's almost impressive how Ødegaard has regressed the past few years. He was yet again invincible or just not up for it, specially with the ball at his feet, which is supposedly his best attribute. Don't know if it's down to Arteta, Ødegaard himself or mix of both.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.