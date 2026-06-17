World Cup Fantasy notes: Messi hat-trick + Argentina injury boosts

Argentina began the defence of their World Cup crown with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria, although the scoreline did not tell the full story.

Both sides had goals ruled out during a frantic opening spell, and Algeria threatened at times throughout the match. However, Argentina’s quality in the final third eventually proved too much as they made the perfect start to their campaign.

ARGENTINA 3-0 ALGERIA

Goals: Messi x3

Messi x3 Assists: De Paul, Gonzalez, Mac Allister

De Paul, Gonzalez, Mac Allister Tackle bonus: De Paul, Fernandez

De Paul, Fernandez Shots on target bonus: Messi

Messi Top points scorers: Messi (19), Romero (9), De Paul (9), Martinez (9), Medina (9)

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