World Cup Fantasy notes: Messi hat-trick + Argentina injury boosts

Argentina began the defence of their World Cup crown with a convincing 3-0 victory over Algeria, although the scoreline did not tell the full story.
Both sides had goals ruled out during a frantic opening spell, and Algeria threatened at times throughout the match. However, Argentina’s quality in the final third eventually proved too much as they made the perfect start to their campaign.
- READ MORE: World Cup Fantasy notes: $5.3m Summerville shines + Kubo injury
- READ MORE: World Cup Fantasy notes: Gyokeres + Isak haul, Tunisia collapse
ARGENTINA 3-0 ALGERIA
- Goals: Messi x3
- Assists: De Paul, Gonzalez, Mac Allister
- Tackle bonus: De Paul, Fernandez
- Shots on target bonus: Messi
- Top points scorers: Messi (19), Romero (9), De Paul (9), Martinez (9), Medina (9)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Whilst Argentina won this match comfortably on the scoreboard, the underlying numbers suggest a much closer contest. Algeria edged the possession, but Argentina created two additional big chances and registered three more attempts on goal.
- The first half lacked clear-cut opportunities. Argentina enjoyed more of the ball during the opening 45 minutes, but neither side managed to create a big chance and both finished the half with four attempts.
- Argentina thought they had made the perfect start. Quick passing around the edge of the box allowed Lautaro Martínez ($8.8m) to slip the ball into the path of Lionel Messi ($10.0m), who calmly finished from close range. However, the offside flag quickly cut the celebrations short.
- Algeria then had a goal ruled out of their own. Ibrahim Maza ($5.4m) spun away brilliantly before threading a superb pass through the Argentina defence for left-winger Farès Chaïbi ($6.2m). The winger beat Emiliano Martínez ($5.0m) at his near post, but the offside flag denied Algeria the opener.
- Argentina eventually found the breakthrough through a moment of quality. Rodrigo De Paul ($5.9m) picked out Messi with a direct pass from deep, allowing the forward to drive towards goal. Messi ignored the passing options. Instead, he shifted the ball onto his left foot before curling a superb effort beyond the goalkeeper from outside the box to make it 1-0.
- Argentina took complete control after the break. Lionel Scaloni’s side created two big chances, generated more than 1.0 xG and doubled Algeria’s shot tally.
- The first major chance of the second half came when Messi slipped a perfectly weighted through-ball into Martínez, but Luca Zidane ($3.8m) reacted brilliantly to make a smart low save.
- Argentina doubled their lead around the hour mark. Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) struck from distance, and although the effort looked fairly routine, Zidane could only parry the ball into Messi’s path. The forward reacted quickest. He converted the rebound from close range.
- Messi nearly completed his hat-trick just six minutes later. Mac Allister slipped another excellent pass into his feet, but Zidane produced another outstanding save after Messi shifted onto his favoured left foot.
- Argentina finally added a third through a slick one-two involving Enzo Fernández ($7.5m). The move created just enough space for Messi to bend another precise finish beyond Zidane. The goal put the result beyond any doubt.
- Despite the convincing scoreline, Argentina did not dominate every aspect of the match. Algeria enjoyed plenty of possession and remained competitive for long spells before Argentina’s quality in the final third ultimately proved decisive.
- Argentina also welcomed back several important players from injury. Nahuel Molina ($4.4m) featured during the second half, Julián Álvarez ($8.6m) played around 40 minutes and Nico Paz ($5.9m) made a late cameo. All three came through their returns unscathed. They now appear fully fit again, giving Lionel Scaloni a timely boost ahead of Round 2 against Austria.
- Meanwhile, Algeria will need to become far more clinical in attack if they are to overcome Jordan in their next fixture.