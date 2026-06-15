World Cup Fantasy notes: Gyokeres + Isak haul, Tunisia collapse

After we saw eight goals from Germany v Curacao, the goals kept flying in, as Sweden put five past a poor Tunisia side.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

SWEDEN 5-1 TUNISIA

Goals: Ayari x2, Isak, Gyokeres, Svanberg | Rekik

Ayari x2, Isak, Gyokeres, Svanberg | Rekik Assists: Gyokeres, Isak x2, Bergvall | Mejbri

Gyokeres, Isak x2, Bergvall | Mejbri Tackle Bonus: Ayari | Mejbri

Ayari | Mejbri Shots on target bonus: Isak, Gyokeres

Isak, Gyokeres Top points scorers: Ayari (17), Isak (16), Gyokeres (14), Svanberg (9), Mejbri (8).

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES