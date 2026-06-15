World Cup Fantasy notes: Gyokeres + Isak haul, Tunisia collapse

After we saw eight goals from Germany v Curacao, the goals kept flying in, as Sweden put five past a poor Tunisia side.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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SWEDEN 5-1 TUNISIA
- Goals: Ayari x2, Isak, Gyokeres, Svanberg | Rekik
- Assists: Gyokeres, Isak x2, Bergvall | Mejbri
- Tackle Bonus: Ayari | Mejbri
- Shots on target bonus: Isak, Gyokeres
- Top points scorers: Ayari (17), Isak (16), Gyokeres (14), Svanberg (9), Mejbri (8).
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Whilst the 5-1 scoreline suggests Sweden completely steamrolled Tunisia, the underlying numbers paint a slightly different picture, even if Graham Potter’s side still deserved the win. Sweden controlled possession, created four more big chances than Tunisia and produced more than double the attempts on goal. Tunisia struggled overall.
- However, Sweden also overperformed significantly in front of goal. Their five goals came from an xG (expected goals) total of just 1.33. They were clinical. They also benefited from a few fortunate moments.
- The first half actually remained fairly even statistically. Sweden produced just one big chance, edged the shot count 5-3 and both sides combined for an xG of only 0.47. Despite that, the game still delivered plenty of action.
- After a shot from Viktor Gyökeres ($7.6m) was cleared off the line, the loose ball dropped kindly for Yasin Ayari ($5.3m), who rifled a superb strike from outside the box into the top-right corner to give Sweden the lead.
- Gyökeres then played a huge role in the second goal too. The striker held the ball up brilliantly before sliding a pass into Alexander Isak ($8.0m). The forward drove down the left flank, cut inside and calmly finished beyond the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
- Tunisia responded just before half-time. Talisman Hannibal Mejbri ($4.8m) floated a dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right wing, and despite the tight angle, Omar Rekik ($3.8m) guided his header into the bottom-left corner.
- The second half exploded into life, though. Sweden nearly tripled their xG from the first half, created three times as many big chances and continued to increase their shot volume. Tunisia still held 57% possession after the break though. That made the scoreline even more surprising.
- Sweden’s striker partnership then capitalised on a major defensive mistake just after the hour mark. Isak dispossessed the Tunisia defender before setting up Gyökeres, who calmly slotted home to make it 3-1.
- Substitute Mattias Svanberg ($6.1m) then made an instant impact seconds after entering the pitch. A clever flick from Isak at a set-piece eventually allowed Svanberg to score Sweden’s fourth goal. VAR overturned an initial offside decision.
- Sweden never eased off. Sustained pressure high up the pitch eventually allowed Ayari to score his second goal of the game from outside the box deep into stoppage time, sealing a huge 5-1 victory for a side that had struggled for form heading into the tournament.
- Tunisia certainly suffered from some bad luck during key moments, but repeated defensive mistakes exposed major issues for a team that has built its identity around defensive solidity for years. The warning signs are there ahead of their Round 2 clash against Japan.
- Meanwhile, Sweden will hope the momentum from this emphatic win gives them an edge heading into a huge clash against European heavyweights Netherlands.