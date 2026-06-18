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6 top Sport.Fun picks for World Cup Matchday 2

18 June 2026 56 comments
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Following the conclusion of the first round of Group Stages fixtures, it’s time for the second tournament in the free-to-play Sport.Fun World Cup game, which combines Fantasy Football and trading for a $30k prize pool. This tournament runs from 17th-23rd June.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Marc Cucurella and Lionel Messi have seen their share prices increase following stellar Round One performances. In contrast, Lamine Yamal is trending downwards after his benching against Cape Verde.

HOW TO PLAY

Ultimately, it’s about ending on as many Skill Rating (SR) points as possible, which can be earned from actions like goals, assists, clean sheets, saves, shots on target and big chances created.

But be careful – some negative actions are also punished!

  • Start with 2,800 Gold to buy shares and build an eight-man squad.
  • Player values are currently between 0.99 and 7.14 Gold per share.
  • Select five of your squad for each Matchday (provided you own 100+ shares of that individual).
  • In emergencies, you can temporarily loan another player, where points have a slight penalty.

TOP PICKS FOR MATCHDAY 2

So, with the first round of matches complete, Fantasy managers now have insights into which players could thrive in Matchday 2.

Here are six players to spend Gold on.

Enner Valencia (Ecuador) – 1.00 per share

After Germany put seven past Curacao on Sunday, Ecuador will fancy their chances in Matchday 2.

In a must-win encounter, Enner Valencia could subsequently deliver as the focal point of Sebastian Beccacece’s attack.

On penalties and direct free-kicks, the veteran forward has a proven track record in tournament football, having scored all of Ecuador’s goals at the 2014 World Cup.

Ecuador suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Ivory Coast in Matchday 1, but were a bit unlucky, hitting the woodwork three times.

Kylian Mbappe (France) – 7.15 per share

After a quiet first half, Kylian Mbappe burst into life and emerged from Matchday 1 with 154 SR points, adding four shots on target to his brace of goals.

One of the favourites to win the World Cup, France face Iraq next, who looked suspect at the back in their opener against Norway, conceding four times.

It bodes well for France’s all-time top scorer, Mbappe. 

Pedri (Spain) – 3.07 per share

Pedri is widely considered one of the best midfielders in the world, and for good reason.

Despite failing to score or assist against Cape Verde, the Spaniard still racked up 139 SR points in Matchday 1, ranking third among all midfielders, primarily due to his passing accuracy in the opponent’s half.

We expect a continuation of that output against Saudi Arabia in Matchday 2. Set-piece taker Pedri might even produce a goal or an assist this time, having netted in a recent friendly against Peru.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) – 3.00 per share

Hakan Calhanoglu is responsible for all set-pieces for Turkey, including penalties.

Next, he will face Paraguay, who were completely outplayed by the United States in Matchday 1, conceding four times.

Although Turkey also fell to defeat, they created numerous opportunities against Australia. Calhanoglu recorded five shots and four key passes in that match.

Joel Ordonez (Ecuador) – 1.00 per share

Tipped as a potential dark horse before the tournament, Ecuador meet Curacao in Matchday 2.

A threat from set plays, centre-back Joel Ordonez could conjure up a very decent score.

Ecuador rank highly on the Round 2 clean sheet odds list, so there is real shut-out potential. Remember, Sebastian Beccacece’s men conceded only five goals in 18 World Cup qualifying matches.

Ordonez could pick up additional SR points for clearances, too, having racked up eight against the Ivory Coast.

Yassine Bounou (Morocco) – 2.00 per share

Morocco picked up a well-deserved point against Brazil in Matchday 1. They are now set to face Scotland, in what could be a tight, low-scoring affair in Boston.

Yassine Bounou was beaten by a superb Vinicius Junior strike in that aforementioned opener, yet he made four important saves to deny Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco could subsequently be a team to back against Scotland, who were frequently troubled by Haiti in Matchday 1.

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56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Just got Yassine Bounou for Rachet as backup to Rangel
    Reassuring to read it here, thanks FFS

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  2. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    102
    Stuck with Jimenez while having Haaland and Messi. No regrets but hoping Halaand assist will be removed because i have observed most teams above me but him captained.
    Bruno and Rodriguez blanked while all other in the final eleven returned
    Rangel
    Kimmich Munoz Coufal Cucurella
    Olisse Rodriguez Bruno
    Jimenez(c) Messi Haaland
    Rachet

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      *Rachet Mehramovic Raphina Velverde

      No German and English attack bitten me. Bets on Messi and Munoz got rewarded.

      Made 1 change for R2 (above post) Mbappe 12th man

      No WC in R3 and Maximum Captain is the plan

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    2. Kroenius
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        I've got 112 thanks to Messi Captain and Haaland 12th men. For the rest
        Galindez (Xhaka)
        Dest/Kimmich/Coufal (Dumfries/Kadioglu)
        Doku/McTominay/Bruno/Luis Diaz (Xhaka)
        Messi/Nunez/Kane
        Should I bring Mbappe for Messi and Raphinha for McTominay.
        Other idea's are Vini and Junya Ito/Kamada for Xhaka & McTominay or Mbappe for Nunez & Junya Ito/Kamada for McTominay

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Mbappe is a must for R2 while I'll keep Messi for the near future

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    3. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Thoughts on this wc draft?

      mostafa kovar
      hernandez oreily santos ordonez ngoy
      vini olise neto brunoG salibari
      kane mbappe messi

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      1. donbagino
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Maybe Yeboah intead of Neto.

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Don't like his MD 3 fixture

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      2. Tripswich
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Seems top heavy but can see why you're thinking that way after rd1.

          Neto and Bruno G good picks in their price range, not sure who Calibrari is..

          I would consider downgrading one premium forward and spread the funds, but that's probably because that's what I'm doing!

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Cheers, Saibari is a Morocco mid.

            I'm quite happy with this structure, lots of players with SB potential as well. Could get valencia over Messi and upgrade the mids but not sure who to get.

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        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          I think I'd have just Vini + Santos from Brazil.

          I'd also invest in Spain and Portugal since they both drew their first game so will field strong teams for both MD2 and 3. Yes they both had poor R1 games but they still have a great fixture this week.

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Oyarzabal over messi?

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            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              56 mins ago

              Probably not.

              I'd find a spot for Yamal. I think there's no reason not to go for all cheap scouting bonus defenders now that you've seen the starting lineups of every team. We know who's gonna start next game.

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              1. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                That’s what I’ve gone for in defence.

                I’ll probably have to drop vini if I want Yamal. Can’t afford both and messi.

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        • The Mentaculus
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          2 defenders with poor MD3 fixtures (v NOR/GER) & wouldn't want to be booking transfers for them; don't generally fancy Brazil & Belgium defence either. Don't like Bruno G / Neto picks, and I assume Messi is a big rotation risk v Jordan if they win next game

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      3. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Boom or bust, its time to WC. Portugal and Spain triple backfired.

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        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Underwhelming 87 points md1. Thoughts on the wc team above?

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      4. BR510
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          109 points. Stuck with what do with 0 itb.
          Gunn Vargas
          Kimmifh Cucurella De cuyper* Wolfe Vasquez
          Olise Bruno Raphinha Sane Diaz
          Haaland Oyarzabal Havertz

          Using 12th man too

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          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Haaland > Kane and probably Sane > B.Diaz/Saibari

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        • donbagino
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Your prediction for gw2 - who is likely to score most (order): Oyarzabal, Bruno F, L Diaz, Vini, B. Guimares

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          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Vini

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            1. donbagino
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              I mean I need the full order. My concerns who to drop: Diaz vs Bruno F. I know Bruno's fix is better but Diaz vs DR Congo can haul as well

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          2. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            vini, diaz, oyarzabal, brunoF, brunoG

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          3. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Vinicius
            Diaz
            Fernandes
            Oyarzabal
            Guimaraes

            Tough call though!

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        • Blue&White85
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          What are people doing with Oyarzabal? I’m really tempted to sell him.

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          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Keeping. There are surely bigger fires than the Spanish captain on pens vs Saudi Arabia.

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            1. Blue&White85
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Yeah, I’ve got to move a couple. I don’t think Spain will win comfortably against Saudi Arabia and it doesn’t feel certain Oyarzabal starts again.

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              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                He will. They're not gonna start Ferran Torres upfront on his own. He was worse than Oya. Plus Oyarzabal was Spanish captain after Rodri was taken off.

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        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Alright I've narrowed it down to:

          Salah vs Vini

          I'm actually leaning Salah. I like the fixture, I like the scouting bonus, I liked what I saw from Egypt generally compared to Brazil. Haiti looked alright albeit against Scotland. I just can see a bigger haul for Salah than Vini and it would have to be a massive one to prevent me from switching captaincy to Mbappe vs Iraq.

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          1. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Tough call but can see the appeal with Salah. If you fancy it, go for it. Could be a great differential.

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        • FC Hakkebøf
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Sell Wirtz or Musiala?

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          1. Blue&White85
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Same dilemma for me. I’d prefer to sell Wirtz but for money it might need to be Musiala that goes.

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          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Wirtz.

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        • Mirec007
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Dillema 1: Wirtz or Bruno Fernandes?

          Dillema 2: Keep Havertz or buy Messi?

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          1. Mirec007
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            Sorry, edit:

            Dillema 1: SELL Wirtz or Bruno Fernandes?

            Dillema 2: Keep Havertz or buy Messi?

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            1. donbagino
              • 5 Years
              22 mins ago

              Easy for me: sell Wirtz and Haverts (can you affort Kane instead of Messi?)

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              1. Mirec007
                • 2 Years
                19 mins ago

                But Bruno Fernandes was so poor, like all Portugal team…

                Possibility is:
                SELL: Wirtz/Bruno, James Rodriguez and Havertz (-3 hit)
                BUY: Vini, Summerville and Messi/Kane

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                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Bruno would have had a tap-in if Homelander had left it

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        • BR510
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            109 points. Stuck with what do with 0 itb.
            Gunn Vargas
            Kimmifh Cucurella De cuyper* Wolfe Vasquez
            Olise Bruno Raphinha Sane Diaz
            Haaland Oyarzabal Havertz

            Using 12th man too, forgot to mention wildcard matchday 3

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            1. donbagino
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              hmmm, Sane, Havers Bruno out --> Mbappe., Bruno G, Yeboah in 🙂

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              1. BR510
                  54 mins ago

                  Why Bruno G?

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                  1. donbagino
                    • 5 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    if you get Mbappe u have to go cheaper elsewhere. i'm WC gw 3 so i'm targetting player with best gw 2 fix

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                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      You realise his assist was barely even a chance created, right? 0.02 xA, Vini did it all himself

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              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Need to get Mbappe. I'd do it like this:

                Haaland > Mbappe
                Havertz > Balogun
                Bruno > Vini/Salah

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                1. donbagino
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour ago

                  very nice

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                2. BR510
                    52 mins ago

                    And 12th Man? Kane? Thanks though

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                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 16 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      Yeah I'm on 12th man Kane. I want Kane for this game, and since he plays so late it's likely that I'll have stuck already with like Mbappe vs Iraq so captaincy won't be as crucial.

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              3. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                Team is stronger on paper for this week. Let's hope the cheap defenders actually deliver this week.... Disastrous first MD but it should be amazing for this one!

                Rangel Nyland
                Dest Ordonez Ito Ngoy Hernandez
                Diaz Sane Salah Olise Fernandes
                Oyarzabal Mbappe Haaland
                12th Kane

                9 scouting bonus players. Let's hope this works!

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              4. One for All
                • 7 Years
                49 mins ago

                Maeda or Nakamura guys?

                Thanks

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              5. SpaceCadet
                • 12 Years
                46 mins ago

                Better option?

                A. Yamal BrunoG
                B. Vini Ruiz

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                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Don't like your cheap picks.

                  Can you afford Brahim Diaz or Saibari?

                  I'm having a tough time deciding on the 10m mid so can't really help you there. Yamal, Vini, Salah. All good.

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                  1. SpaceCadet
                    • 12 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Already have Saibari in my wc draft above.

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              6. richarlison2348
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                39 mins ago

                Is goncalo inacio expected to start the next game or do I need to transfer him out?

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                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  0 chance. He was expected to start alongside Dias and not 1 but 2 defenders were chosen ahead of him (Veiga + Araujo). Veiga is the safest cheap pick from the defense now.

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              7. deyell
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                A: Haaland -> Mbappe, Odegaard -> Vinicius
                B: Oyarzabal -> Mbappe, Odegaard -> De Bruyne

                for matchday 2 only (plan to use WC for matchday 3)

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                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Probably A but it's close.

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