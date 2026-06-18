Dugout Discussion

Switzerland v Bosnia team news: Widmer + Dzeko start, Vargas benched

18 June 2026 16 comments
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Group B of the 2026 World Cup continues on Thursday, as Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at the Los Angeles Stadium.  

Each of the four teams in Group B, which also includes Canada and Qatar, have one point after the first round of matches, so it’s all to play for.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes to the Switzerland team that drew against Qatar in their opening match.

Silvan Widmer and Fabian Rieder come into the starting XI, replacing Denis Zakaria and Ruben Vargas.

Gregor Kobel is the only Switzerland player who won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

Bosnia bring in Ivan Sunjic, Kerim Alajbegovic and 40-year-old Edin Dzeko.

Ivan Basic, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Jovo Lukic drop to the bench.

No Bosnia player has ownership greater than 3.3%.

LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler, Rieder, Ndoye, Embolo

Subs: Mvogo, Keller, Comert, Amenda, Jaquez, Vargas, Fassnacht, Zakaria, Manzambi, Jashari, Sow, Okafor, Amdouni, Itten

Bosnia and Herzegovina XI: Vasilj, Dedic, Muharemovic, Katic, Kolasinac, Memic, Tahirovic, Sunjic, Alabegovic, Demirovic, Dzeko

Subs: Jurkas, Zlomislic, Hadzikadunic, Mujakic, Malic, Radelkjic, Basic, Gigovic, Hadziahmetovic, Mahmic, Burnic, Lukic, Tabakovic, Bajraktarevic, Bazdar

16 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    MD3 could be a great week for Scouting bonus players!! (If on WC)

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    1. Leo14CFC
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Exactly that

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    2. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      ...and picking captains since many of the games are on the same time per day...

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  2. Leo14CFC
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    To be clear , if I play my wildcard gw3 , do I get all my gw2 players back in gw4 ??

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    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Gameweek 4 is unlimited transfers

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      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      No, it does not work like free hit, it's a standard wildcard.

      Plus like the previous poster said, round of 32 (round 4) you will have unlimited transfers.

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      1. Leo14CFC
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

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  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    I have Gunn playing tomorrow but don’t have him in the line up. Stupid really but scared he will get a RC and then I can’t get rid of him. Don’t expect him to keep CS vs Morocco. What do you think? Put him in the line up?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      44 mins ago

      I took the Captain off Rangel for the same reason
      Maybe Your right to eliminate the threat
      I can see Sonny in alone on him

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Goalkeeper red cards are quite rare though. But i don't think he will keep a clean sheet either.

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    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks fellas. I will leave him on the bench and not give myself a headache.
      All the best to you!

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  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    14 mins ago

    I live in the Armpit of Florida
    If there was a match in this weather, there would be death
    93 degrees, 70% Humidity, UV Very High, Pollen Very High
    The air outside is thick

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  5. Christina.
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Going to be fun with only 12 sets of fixtures to pick captains from in MD 3.

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  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    How does the Max Cap chip work? I can still pick a C and a VC.. Why is that?

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  7. Winging it
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    The word max is surely a big clue as to how it works, it must the player who scores the highest amount of points, in a match day/week.

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