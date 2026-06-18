Switzerland v Bosnia team news: Widmer + Dzeko start, Vargas benched

Group B of the 2026 World Cup continues on Thursday, as Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at the Los Angeles Stadium.

Each of the four teams in Group B, which also includes Canada and Qatar, have one point after the first round of matches, so it’s all to play for.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are two changes to the Switzerland team that drew against Qatar in their opening match.

Silvan Widmer and Fabian Rieder come into the starting XI, replacing Denis Zakaria and Ruben Vargas.

Gregor Kobel is the only Switzerland player who won’t qualify for the Scouting Bonus.

Bosnia bring in Ivan Sunjic, Kerim Alajbegovic and 40-year-old Edin Dzeko.

Ivan Basic, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Jovo Lukic drop to the bench.

No Bosnia player has ownership greater than 3.3%.

LINE-UPS

Switzerland XI: Kobel, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler, Rieder, Ndoye, Embolo

Subs: Mvogo, Keller, Comert, Amenda, Jaquez, Vargas, Fassnacht, Zakaria, Manzambi, Jashari, Sow, Okafor, Amdouni, Itten

Bosnia and Herzegovina XI: Vasilj, Dedic, Muharemovic, Katic, Kolasinac, Memic, Tahirovic, Sunjic, Alabegovic, Demirovic, Dzeko

Subs: Jurkas, Zlomislic, Hadzikadunic, Mujakic, Malic, Radelkjic, Basic, Gigovic, Hadziahmetovic, Mahmic, Burnic, Lukic, Tabakovic, Bajraktarevic, Bazdar