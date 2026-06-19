FPL 2026/27: Who has the best early fixtures?

We take our first frisk of the 2026/27 Premier League fixtures after their release on Friday morning.

While Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is yet to launch, we can now start planning, as we can assess which teams are worthy of investment – and which ones aren’t! – based on their fixtures.

Our analysis kicks off with the teams with the best early runs.

A six-Gameweek lookahead is our primary focus, but we will consider both the shorter and longer-term prospects where appropriate.

FIXTURE TICKER OVERVIEW – FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS

Our Fixture Ticker was swiftly updated almost immediately after the fixtures were released, with the first six Gameweeks sorted by difficulty below.

If you haven’t seen already, we’re making a version of this feature free for all users this season!

We’ve also upgraded the Members version – and that gives subscribers the chance to input their own fixture difficulty ratings, should they disagree with ours.

The ticker for Chief Scouts also allows them to ‘drag and drop’ teams, extend the lookahead and more.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United’s first couple of fixtures immediately leap out, with newly-promoted Hull City and Ipswich Town to kick off.

The Manchester derby follows in Gameweek 4, but apart from that, Michael Carrick’s men have been handed a really favourable run of fixtures that continues right through to Gameweek 8.

Bruno Fernandes would likely have been heavily backed by Fantasy managers irrespective of the fixtures, given his impact since the appointment of Carrick (7.6 points per start), yet a kind opening run of matches only strengthens his appeal.

The first couple of fixtures will see Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and perhaps Benjamin Sesko feature in many FPL bosses’ early thoughts, too.

Next season, United will, of course, have to contend with a more congested schedule, having qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

The first European match is scheduled between Gameweeks 3 and 4, with a trip to Everton and the Manchester derby on either side.

EVERTON

While Everton’s first few fixtures aren’t anywhere near as appealing as Manchester United’s, the Toffees can’t have too many complaints about their schedule in the first six Gameweeks.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, both under new management following the departures of Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola, are up first.

Gameweeks 3 and 4 look much trickier, but the matches that follow present real appeal, with back-to-back fixtures against newly-promoted Ipswich and Hull.

Defensive contribution (DefCon) magnets James Tarkowski and James Garner could subsequently pick up some early interest.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also averaged a very decent 5.0 points per start in his debut season at Everton.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool have the best sequence of games in the first five Gameweeks, and it’s only really the encounter with Manchester City in October that bumps them down the ticker.

Prior to that, make no mistake, they are ripe for investment.

The Andoni Iraola era kicks off at St James’ Park, before the Reds’ first home match of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Juicy fixtures against Ipswich and Fulham follow, before Iraola will have a reunion with his former club, Bournemouth.

The match against Man City is immediately after the three-week international break in September-October, a likely popular Wildcard window.

Liverpool assets’ ownership will surely be sizeable in Gameweek 1, then.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Like Everton, Newcastle United have a trickier start, as they sit 17th on our Fixture Ticker in Gameweeks 1-3.

Look a little further though, and Eddie Howe’s men rise to the top of the ticker in the following three Gameweeks, which is why we’ve included them in this ‘frisk’.

During that run, they’ll face Leeds United, Hull and Coventry City.

The home match against Bournemouth in Gameweek 3 could also appeal, depending on how quickly the Cherries adapt to Marco Rose’s new methods.

Newcastle won’t be playing in Europe in 2026/27, which should alleviate some concern over rotation.

The Magpies could be longer-term holds, indeed, as they top our ticker from Gameweeks 1-10.

ARSENAL

Arsenal have an excellent chance of getting their title defence off to a flyer when newly-promoted Coventry visit the Emirates Stadium in Gameweek 1.

Frank Lampard’s men notably have the most difficult start of the three promoted teams when looking at the first six Gameweeks.

As for Arsenal, it’s not all plain sailing: after the champions host Coventry, they have a tricky game at Aston Villa, followed by Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea at home.

However, a superb run follows, right through to Gameweek 10.

Arsenal’s peerless defensive numbers under Mikel Arteta will no doubt see Gabriel Magalhaes rise in price in 2026/27, yet he’ll likely remain the go-to defender for many FPL managers upon launch.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City certainly warrant a mention, as they will face Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry at the start of the new season.

Erling Haaland, a notoriously fast starter, will undoubtedly be a key Fantasy target for that run and beyond.

The Cityzens are near the top of the ticker in Gameweeks 1-5.

However, it’s a real mixed bag thereafter, with trips to Man Utd, Liverpool and Aston Villa before the end of October, alongside home games against Sunderland and Ipswich.

Enzo Maresca reportedly remains on course to be Man City’s next manager.

OTHERS

Brentford and Crystal Palace also feature near the top of the ticker.

Palace’s run in Gameweeks 3-6 is particularly good, and that might be enough for some FPL managers to pick wing-back Daniel Munoz.

New boss Pierre Sage notably operates with the same 3-4-2-1 formation used by his predecessor, Glasner.

A quick word on Tottenham Hotspur, too.

They sit in the bottom half of the ticker in Gameweeks 1-6, but if we look at a much longer horizon, they jump right to the top, with some really appealing home matches to target.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men won’t be playing in Europe next season, either.

Nottingham Forest rank in the top half, although it’s a tricky first four for Vitor Pereira’s men (LEE/liv/TOT/avl), so Morgan Gibbs-White and co probably won’t feature in too many early drafts.