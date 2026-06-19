Dugout Discussion

USA v Australia team news: Pulisic out, Irankunda a sub

19 June 2026 26 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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It’s an early top-of-the-table clash in Group D as the United States face Australia.

The co-hosts thumped Paraguay 4-1 in their Round 1 encounter, while the Socceroos were surprise 2-0 winners over Turkiye.

Kick-off in Seattle is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides start without, arguably, their star attackers this evening.

United States talisman Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) is not just missing from the Stars and Stripes’ starting XI but also the matchday squad, with a calf issue forcing his absence.

Ricardo Pepi ($5.9m) takes his place.

That is Mauricio Pochettino’s only alteration from Round 1.

Australia boss Anthony Popovic makes two surprise changes to the side that defeated Turkiye.

The two goalscorers from that game, Nestory Irankunda ($5.1m) and Connor Metcalfe ($5.3m), drop to the bench.

Mathew Leckie ($4.7m) and Nishan Velupillay ($4.4m) come into the side.

LINE-UPS

United States XI: Freese, Robinson, Ream, Richards, Freeman, Adams, Tillman, McKennie, Pepi, Dest, Balogun.

Subs: Turner, Trusty, Reyna, Aaronson, Robinson, Berhalter, Roldan, Arfsten, Wright, Weah, McKenzie, Scally, Brady, Zendejas.

Australia XI: Beach, Bos, Burgess, Souttar, Circati, Italiano, Velupillay, Okon-Engstler, O’Neil, Leckie, Toure.

Subs: Ryan, Degenek, Geria, Metcalfe, Hrustic, Mabil, Izzo, Devlin, Trewin, Behich, Irankunda, Volpato, Irvine, Herrington, Yengi.

26 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Please don't mind me, just something I always wanted to do:
    David (c), stick or twist?

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    1. _Make
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      I would suggest that you stick. David scored three goals which is worth lots of points. I hope that this is helpful advice.

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Dont beat yor wife
      Dont kick your dog
      Dont take the C off a 24 pt score

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    3. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Twist. Lots of spineless losers on here.

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    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Is this a joke?

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  2. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is this even a real question?

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  3. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Balogun assist?

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    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes

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  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    US is so fast on attack
    Imagine Spain playing this fast

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    1. Thanos
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Not possible.
      They must 'tiki-taka'

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  5. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    USA have been the best team to watch so far

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    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      "Think it, dont actually say it!"

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      24 mins ago

      Your don't want to see the 6 stepovers?

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    3. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yah, don't they know they're supposed to be crap?

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  6. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Subway Socceroos clearly the better team so far!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lies

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      How astute and clever
      Make them think you are way too slow to cover the other squad
      They will get tired and then We Will Pounce

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Burgess been brilliant so far!

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      1. JBG
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Only player with a goal so far, tbf to him

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  7. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Dest assist?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Dest gets the helper

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  8. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Bit too easy that goal, Dest left completely free on the edge of the box to have a strike!

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  9. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Seppos will welcome this break after that Subway Socceroo onslaught

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  10. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Pochettino is superior coach

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I can't understand why he got sacked from Spurs, or Chelsea

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        You give this guy talent that listens and he starts playing chess

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