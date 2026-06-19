USA v Australia team news: Pulisic out, Irankunda a sub

It’s an early top-of-the-table clash in Group D as the United States face Australia.

The co-hosts thumped Paraguay 4-1 in their Round 1 encounter, while the Socceroos were surprise 2-0 winners over Turkiye.

Kick-off in Seattle is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides start without, arguably, their star attackers this evening.

United States talisman Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) is not just missing from the Stars and Stripes’ starting XI but also the matchday squad, with a calf issue forcing his absence.

Ricardo Pepi ($5.9m) takes his place.

That is Mauricio Pochettino’s only alteration from Round 1.

Australia boss Anthony Popovic makes two surprise changes to the side that defeated Turkiye.

The two goalscorers from that game, Nestory Irankunda ($5.1m) and Connor Metcalfe ($5.3m), drop to the bench.

Mathew Leckie ($4.7m) and Nishan Velupillay ($4.4m) come into the side.

LINE-UPS

United States XI: Freese, Robinson, Ream, Richards, Freeman, Adams, Tillman, McKennie, Pepi, Dest, Balogun.

Subs: Turner, Trusty, Reyna, Aaronson, Robinson, Berhalter, Roldan, Arfsten, Wright, Weah, McKenzie, Scally, Brady, Zendejas.

Australia XI: Beach, Bos, Burgess, Souttar, Circati, Italiano, Velupillay, Okon-Engstler, O’Neil, Leckie, Toure.

Subs: Ryan, Degenek, Geria, Metcalfe, Hrustic, Mabil, Izzo, Devlin, Trewin, Behich, Irankunda, Volpato, Irvine, Herrington, Yengi.