World Cup Fantasy notes: David’s 24-point haul + Kone injury

A dominant display saw co-hosts Canada bounce back in style with a comprehensive victory over Qatar in their second match of the tournament.

They controlled proceedings from the opening whistle, overwhelmed their opponents throughout, and delivered one of the standout performances of the competition so far.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

CANADA 6-0 QATAR

Goals: David x3, Larin, Saliba, Al Mannai (own goal)

David x3, Larin, Saliba, Al Mannai (own goal) Assists: Saliba, David, Larin, Ahmed, Buchanan, Shaffelburg

Saliba, David, Larin, Ahmed, Buchanan, Shaffelburg Tackle bonus: Eustaquio

Eustaquio Shots on target bonus: David, Larin

David, Larin Top points scorers: David (24), Larin (13), Saliba (13)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES