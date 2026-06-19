World Cup Fantasy notes: David’s 24-point haul + Kone injury

A dominant display saw co-hosts Canada bounce back in style with a comprehensive victory over Qatar in their second match of the tournament.
They controlled proceedings from the opening whistle, overwhelmed their opponents throughout, and delivered one of the standout performances of the competition so far.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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CANADA 6-0 QATAR
- Goals: David x3, Larin, Saliba, Al Mannai (own goal)
- Assists: Saliba, David, Larin, Ahmed, Buchanan, Shaffelburg
- Tackle bonus: Eustaquio
- Shots on target bonus: David, Larin
- Top points scorers: David (24), Larin (13), Saliba (13)
TEAM STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- There were few surprises when the starting XIs dropped. Canada handed Ali Ahmed ($4.9m) a start ahead of Liam Millar ($5.1m) on the left wing, while Cyle Larin ($6.2m) kept his place after scoring in Round 1, replacing Tani Oluwaseyi ($4.9m). Qatar, meanwhile, named an unchanged side following their opening-round draw with Switzerland.
- Canada completely dominated from a statistical standpoint. The co-hosts controlled 79% possession, generated 4.60 xG (expected goals), created six big chances, fired 32 attempts on goal and won 19 corners.
- The first half set the tone. Canada enjoyed 67% possession, generated 2.37 xG, created four big chances and registered 14 attempts on goal. They also won five corners.
- The breakthrough arrived in the 16th minute. Right-back Alistair Johnston ($4.0m) burst beyond two Qatar defenders before whipping a dangerous cross into the box. Jonathan David ($7.0m) met it with a volley that the goalkeeper could only parry into the path of Larin, who reacted quickest to poke home from close range.
- Canada continued to apply pressure. Tajon Buchanan ($5.5m) cut inside from the right before firing a shot that took a deflection. The loose ball fell kindly for David, whose powerful volley squeezed between the goalkeeper and the near post to double Canada’s lead around the half-hour mark.
- Qatar’s task became even harder three minutes later. A last-man foul from Homam El Amin ($3.6m) earned the defender a straight red card and reduced his side to 10 men.
- Canada took full advantage before the break. Another dangerous Johnston cross created chaos inside the penalty area and initially found Larin, whose header forced a save. The rebound dropped perfectly for David, who bundled the ball over the line to make it 3-0.
- The second half followed a similar pattern. Canada monopolised possession with an incredible 91% of the ball and won another 14 corners.
- There was also a welcome return from injury for Moïse Bombito ($4.1m), who replaced Derek Cornelius ($4.0m). Cornelius had already picked up a yellow card, but Bombito’s return provided another timely boost for Jesse Marsch’s side. In Round 1, Luc De Fougerolles ($3.5m) had filled in during Bombito’s absence.
- The match then took a worrying turn. A reckless challenge from Assim Madibo ($5.1m) left Ismaël Koné ($6.0m) requiring lengthy treatment before he left the field on a stretcher. Madibo received a red card for the tackle. Post-match reports confirmed Koné had suffered fractures to both his fibula and tibia, bringing his World Cup to a heartbreaking end. Speaking afterwards, Jesse Marsch admitted he “could hear the bone snap” before adding, “Your heart goes out to him. Everybody’s shaken for him.”
- Canada continued to create chances despite the disruption. Koné’s replacement, Nathan Saliba ($5.1m), won a free-kick just outside the penalty area before curling his effort against the post and into the net to make it 4-0.
- Substitute Jacob Shaffelburg ($5.2m) then added a fifth. His effort looked destined to creep in anyway, but Mohammad Al Mannai ($4.2m) turned the ball into his own net under pressure.
- David completed his hat-trick just before full-time. Saliba tried his luck from distance, but his tame effort rolled perfectly into David’s path, allowing the striker to finish from close range.
- Canada dominated from start to finish, although Qatar’s two red cards undoubtedly made the task easier. Qatar’s resilience from Round 1 quickly disappeared, and they could become a team to target heading into Round 3.
- David bounced back brilliantly after a disappointing opening match, while Larin continued his strong start to the tournament. However, Koné’s horrific injury casts a shadow over an otherwise outstanding performance and leaves Canada with a significant problem heading into the next round.